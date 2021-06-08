Apple “Find My” network Will Now Locate iOS 15 devices even if they’re off

World’s renowned technology brand Apple is coming forth with amazing and mindfulness features to facilitate its users and now has made changes to its tracking network “Find My”.

Apple’s WWDC 2021 briefing has ended but the changes made to “Find My” are explained in detail in one area of the iOS 15 Preview.

Aside from adding live-streamed locations of contacts who share their location with you, your iPhone or iPad is much easier to find if it’s lost or stolen in iOS 15. Even if it is erased, as long as Activation Lock is enabled, the device will still display your details on the Hello screen and alert users that this device can be tracked by its true owner.

According to Apple, the “Find My” function can now find devices even after they’ve been switched off. However, the preview page didn’t explain how this works, so it’s unclear whether you can expect one last ping from where the device was when it ran out of battery power, or if there will be some kind of low-power Bluetooth tracking that stays on even when your phone is turned off.

9to5Mac has a snapshot of the popup that pops when an iOS 15 device is running low on battery to inform owners about the new tracking features.

Separation alerts will inform you if you’ve left “a device, AirTag, or compatible third-party item behind,” while other enhancements will help you discover missing AirPods Pro or AirPods Max.

On the other hand, Apple has announced watchOS 8, which brings new Portraits to watch face, a new Mindfulness app, a sleeping respiratory rate tracker, new workout types and more. It is available to developers and will be made available to the general public this fall.

The new watchOS 8 brings redesigned Home app, which offers a better way to access accessories and scenes needed in a particular moment, and the ability to control accessories by room. Users can now also quickly broadcast a message throughout the home or to individual rooms via HomePod, HomePod mini, or other personal devices.