Apple will continue to deliver security updates for iOS 14 after iOS 15

Apple provides important operating system updates for its devices on a now-familiar annual plan, and the best approach is to install them as soon as possible, whether for new features or increased security.

However, modifications can sometimes break certain apps or third-party devices. People are sometimes unable to update immediately due to organizational constraints.

Some factors prevent individuals from updating right away, and problems do occasionally get through. It requires patching in quickly-released versions .0.1 revisions as seen with iOS 11.0.1, 12.0.1, and 14.0.1.

For whatever reason, some customers may prefer to stay on their current OS version for a while. Apple revealed that this time around, you’ll be allowed to stay on iOS 14 even after iOS 15 is released.

iOS now offers a choice between two software update versions in the Settings app. You can update to the latest version of iOS 15 as soon as it’s released for the latest features and most complete set of security updates. Or continue on iOS 14 and still get important security updates until you’re ready to upgrade to the next major version.

Now you can get critical security updates without learning a new operating system. It will prevent potentially corrupting data in apps that don’t work with iOS 15.

According to Apple’s senior vice president of software engineering “Every year, we push ourselves to develop new technology. It helps users take more control of their data and make informed decisions about whom they share it with. This year’s updates include innovative features that give users deeper insights and more granular control than ever before.”