Hundreds Of International Websites Suffer Major Crash after global internet outage

Arhama AltafWeb Editor

08th Jun, 2021. 04:05 pm
Global Websites Crash

Multiple websites operated by news outlets including Bloomberg, the Financial Times, the New York Times, Amazon and the British-Broadcasting Corporation (BBC) are down globally.

According to the details, the global websites and international media were hit by major outages across the world on Tuesday (today).

The global internet outage has also affected the websites of the White House and the British government.

The websites are displaying the message: “Error 503 Service Unavailable”.

Fastly, a cloud computing provider, which underpins a lot of major websites across the world, said it was investigating “the potential impact to performance with our CDN services”.

The outage lasted for approximately 60 minutes. At 8.44 pm AEST, Fastly reported it had identified the issue and a fix was being implemented.

However, Amazon.com Inc’s retail website also seemed to be down. The company did not comment on the matter yet.

According to outage monitoring website Downdetector.com, nearly 21,000 Reddit users stated issues with the social media platform, while more than 2,000 users reported problems with Amazon.

On the other hand, millions of users across the globe have reported problems trying to access web pages, with Netflix, Twitch, Pinterest, Spotify and Amazon.

