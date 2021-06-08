Multiple websites operated by news outlets including Bloomberg, the Financial Times, the New York Times, Amazon and the British-Broadcasting Corporation (BBC) are down globally.

According to the details, the global websites and international media were hit by major outages across the world on Tuesday (today).

The global internet outage has also affected the websites of the White House and the British government.

The websites are displaying the message: “Error 503 Service Unavailable”.

JUST IN: A mass web outage, believed to be caused by a data centre provider named Fastly, is impacting several popular websites. Some websites affected include; Reddit, SMH, Age, NY Times, Twitch, Pinterest, The Guardian, AFR, BBC, Pinterest, and Financial Times. #9News pic.twitter.com/TEVivfFcVm — 9News Australia (@9NewsAUS) June 8, 2021

Fastly, a cloud computing provider, which underpins a lot of major websites across the world, said it was investigating “the potential impact to performance with our CDN services”.

The outage lasted for approximately 60 minutes. At 8.44 pm AEST, Fastly reported it had identified the issue and a fix was being implemented.

However, Amazon.com Inc’s retail website also seemed to be down. The company did not comment on the matter yet.

According to outage monitoring website Downdetector.com, nearly 21,000 Reddit users stated issues with the social media platform, while more than 2,000 users reported problems with Amazon.

On the other hand, millions of users across the globe have reported problems trying to access web pages, with Netflix, Twitch, Pinterest, Spotify and Amazon.