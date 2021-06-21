June 21: Northern Hemisphere To Observe Longest Day Today

June 21 (today) will be the longest day and the shortest night of the year on half of the earth, including Pakistan, and the shortest day and longest night of the year on the other half.

Today will be the longest day of the year in most of the countries of the world including Pakistan (Northern Hemisphere).

The sun will not set in northern Norway today.

According to astronomers, on June 21, the Earth’s inclination is more towards the sun, due to which the sun stays brighter for a long time, during which the intensity of summer will remain the same while the night will be the shortest.

According to experts, in the extreme northern regions, the sun does not set at all in summer. On September 23, the duration of day and night is almost equal, after which the duration of nights increases and the duration of the day begins to shorten.

December 21 is the shortest day of the year and the longest night in the Northern Hemisphere.

The longest winter night

On the other hand, in the southern hemisphere where there is a winter season, today will be the shortest day of the year and the longest night. South hemisphere countries include Australia and South Africa.

June, July and August are the coldest months here, while December is the hottest month. Residents will see the shortest day of the year and the longest night today.