Samsung Galaxy A03s Details Leaked and is reported to Be Released Soon

Prototype-based mockups of the anticipated Samsung Galaxy A03s were leaked in May, and it’s now been confirmed that it will be released soon. The Samsung Galaxy A02s was released last year, and the company will shortly release a new entry-level phone.

The Samsung Galaxy A03s is listed on the Bluetooth SIG database under the model name SM-A037F. It doesn’t contain any system information because it’s a connectivity certification.

It is also known, that the Samsung Galaxy A03s has a 6.5-inch IPS LCD with 720P resolution. A notch seeps into the display, housing a 5MP selfie camera.

Galaxy A03s features a triple camera, which is installed on a rectangular plate on the rear. For portrait and macro images, we’re looking at a standard setup with a 13MP wide sensor and two low-res 2MP sensors.

So far, no internal specifications or pricing information have surfaced. However, we’ll keep you updated as the story progresses.