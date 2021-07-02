Double Click 728 x 90
Double Click 900 x 250

Samsung Galaxy A03s Details Leaked and is reported to Be Released Soon

Muhammad Hamza TariqWeb Editor

02nd Jul, 2021. 03:57 pm
Adsense 160 x 600
Samsung Galaxy A03s

Prototype-based mockups of the anticipated Samsung Galaxy A03s were leaked in May, and it’s now been confirmed that it will be released soon. The Samsung Galaxy A02s was released last year, and the company will shortly release a new entry-level phone.

The Samsung Galaxy A03s is listed on the Bluetooth SIG database under the model name SM-A037F. It doesn’t contain any system information because it’s a connectivity certification.

It is also known, that the Samsung Galaxy A03s has a 6.5-inch IPS LCD with 720P resolution. A notch seeps into the display, housing a 5MP selfie camera.

Galaxy A03s features a triple camera, which is installed on a rectangular plate on the rear. For portrait and macro images, we’re looking at a standard setup with a 13MP wide sensor and two low-res 2MP sensors.

So far, no internal specifications or pricing information have surfaced. However, we’ll keep you updated as the story progresses.

 

 

Adsense 300 x 250

Download BOL News App for latest news

Read More

President Alvi
4 mins ago
President Alvi calls for early resolution of Karachi’s water woes

President Dr Arif Alvi on Friday called for timely completion of all...
Mustard seed, wall rocket and turmeric extracts are helpful against SARS-CoV-2
16 mins ago
Mustard seed, wall rocket and turmeric extracts are helpful against SARS-CoV-2

Researchers in Spain have discovered plant extracts that could be useful in...
Twinkle Khanna consumes orange peels to gain the benefits of citrus fruit
26 mins ago
Twinkle Khanna consumes orange peels to gain the benefits of the citrus fruit

Twinkle Khanna consumes orange peels in addition to the "fleshy citrus fruit,"...
Science of laughter and why it is beneficial to our health
35 mins ago
Science behind laughter and why it is beneficial to our health

Everyone enjoys a good belly laugh now and then, and science backs...
Pakistan keen to boost trade relations with Asean nations: foreign secretary
36 mins ago
Pakistan keen to boost trade relations with Asean nations: foreign secretary

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan accorded high priority to its relations with the South East...
Ayeza Khan Noor Jehan
49 mins ago
Ayeza Khan’s uncanny resemblance to Noor Jehan stuns fans

Pakistan’s superstar and the most popular actress on social media Ayeza Khan has won...
Double Click 300 x 250

Recent News

President Alvi
4 mins ago
President Alvi calls for early resolution of Karachi’s water woes

President Dr Arif Alvi on Friday called for timely completion of all...
Mustard seed, wall rocket and turmeric extracts are helpful against SARS-CoV-2
16 mins ago
Mustard seed, wall rocket and turmeric extracts are helpful against SARS-CoV-2

Researchers in Spain have discovered plant extracts that could be useful in...
Twinkle Khanna consumes orange peels to gain the benefits of citrus fruit
26 mins ago
Twinkle Khanna consumes orange peels to gain the benefits of the citrus fruit

Twinkle Khanna consumes orange peels in addition to the "fleshy citrus fruit,"...
Rupee drops
27 mins ago
Rupee drops 33 paisas against dollar

KARACHI: The rupee fell 33 paisas against the dollar on Friday due...