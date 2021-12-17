Vivo V23 Pro specification and expected price in Pakistan
Vivo V23 Pro- is a new and powerful smartphone that will launch in January 2022. Vivo is getting ready to reveal a new V-series smartphone. It includes the MediaTek Dimensity 1200 SoC who will power the new smartphone. The Vivo V23 Pro will boast a large 6.58-inch screen with full HD and a resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels.
The device has an OLED Capacitive Touchscreen with 8 gigabytes of RAM, which is the most RAM ever utilized in a smartphone, so you can expect your phone to work at lightning speed thanks to its powerful RAM.
Read more: Vivo V23e Certified On an IMEI Database; Successor to Vivo V21e Already in Works
The Vivo Pro has a built-in storage capacity of 128 gigabytes, which means that your data storage capacity is limitless, and there is also a microSD card slot if you require additional storage. Vivo V23 Pro’s main camera is 64 megapixels, 13 megapixels, and 5 megapixels. The phone’s selfie camera will be 32 megapixels.
The Vivo V23 Pro has an optical fingerprint scanner built into the display to protect the data on the phone and only allow authorized persons to access it. When the V23 Pro smartphone is launched, Samsung and other smart tech giants will face serious competition.
Vivo V23 expected price in Pakistan:
The Vivo V23 Pro expected price in Pakistan will be between Rs. 64,999- Rs.79,999. This Vivo phone has 8 GB of RAM and 128 GB of internal storage, and it comes in a variety of colors.
