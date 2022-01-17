Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

17th Jan, 2022. 08:45 pm

Apple confirms iPhone 13 series lacks noise cancellation during calls

iPhone 13

Call noise cancellation, which has been accessible on previous iPhones for over a decade, is not available on the iPhone 13 series, according to Apple Support. The accessibility feature that minimises ambient noise on phone calls when you hold the receiver to your ear is no longer supported on the iPhone 13 series, according to a recent 9to5Mac report.

iPhone 13

There’s no explanation for why the feature was deleted, which means that unless you have alternative hardware like as headphones with built-in noise cancellation, all phone calls will be without noise cancellation.

Despite the fact that the phones have the technology in the form of a multi-mic system, it’s unclear why Apple is not enabling phone noise reduction on its latest devices. We’ll keep you updated if there are any further developments in this case.

