Apple iPhone 13 Mini Price in Pakistan & Full Specs
Apple Iphone Mini Price in Pakistan is PKR 157,292. This smartphone has a 5.4-inch touchscreen and 128GB of built-in storage, while the other type has 4GB of RAM. The Apple iPhone 13 Mini has a 3027 mAh battery and two cameras on the rear, one of which is 12 MP and the other is 12 MP. Internationaly its price in USD is $1,029.
Apple Iphone Mini Full Specs
|Network
|Technology
|GSM / CDMA / HSPA / EVDO / LTE / 5G
|2G bands
|GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 – SIM 1 & SIM 2 (dual-SIM)
|CDMA 800 / 1900
|3G bands
|HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100
|CDMA2000 1xEV-DO
|4G bands
|LTE
|5G bands
|Sub6/mmWave
|Speed
|HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps, LTE-A, 5G, EV-DO Rev.A 3.1 Mbps
|Body
|Dimensions
|131.5 x 64.2 x 7.7 mm (5.18 x 2.53 x 0.30 in)
|Weight
|141 g (4.97 oz)
|Build
|Glass front (Gorilla Glass), glass back (Gorilla Glass), aluminum frame
|SIM
|Single SIM (Nano-SIM and/or eSIM) or Dual SIM (Nano-SIM, dual stand-by)
|IP68 dust/water resistant (up to 6m for 30 mins)
Apple Pay (Visa, MasterCard, AMEX certified)
|Display
|Type
|Super Retina XDR OLED, HDR10, Dolby Vision, 800 nits (typ), 1200 nits (peak)
|Size
|5.4 inches, 71.9 cm2 (~85.1% screen-to-body ratio)
|Resolution
|1080 x 2340 pixels, 19.5:9 ratio (~476 ppi density)
|Protection
|Scratch-resistant ceramic glass, oleophobic coating
|Wide color gamut
True-tone
|Platform
|OS
|iOS 15
|Chipset
|Apple A15 Bionic (5 nm)
|CPU
|Hexa-core (2 + 4)
|GPU
|Apple GPU (4-core graphics)
|Memory
|Card slot
|No
|Internal
|128GB 4GB RAM
|NVMe
|Main Camera
|Dual
|12 MP, f/1.6, 26mm (wide), 1.7Âµm, dual pixel PDAF, sensor-shift stabilization (IBIS)
12 MP, f/2.4, 120Ëš, 13mm (ultrawide)
|Features
|Dual-LED dual-tone flash, HDR (photo/panorama)
|Video
|4K@24/30/60fps, 1080p@30/60/120/240fps, HDR, Dolby Vision HDR (up to XXfps), stereo sound rec.
|Selfie Camera
|Dual
|12 MP, f/2.2, 23mm (wide), 1/3.6″
SL 3D, (depth/biometrics sensor)
|Features
|HDR
|Video
|4K@24/25/30/60fps, 1080p@30/60/120fps, gyro-EIS
|Sound
|Loudspeaker
|Yes, with stereo speakers
|3.5mm jack
|No
|Comms
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/6, dual-band, hotspot
|Bluetooth
|5.0, A2DP, LE
|GPS
|Yes, with A-GPS, GLONASS, GALILEO, BDS, QZSS
|NFC
|Yes
|Radio
|No
|USB
|Lightning, USB 2.0
|Features
|Sensors
|Face ID, accelerometer, gyro, proximity, compass, barometer
|Siri natural language commands and dictation
Ultra Wideband (UWB) support
|Battery
|Type
|Li-Ion, non-removable
|Charging
|Fast charging 20W, 50% in 30 min (advertised)
USB Power Delivery 2.0
MagSafe wireless charging 15W
Qi magnetic fast wireless charging 7.5W
|Stand-by
|Up to 17 h (multimedia)
|Music play
|Up to 55 h
