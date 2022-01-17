Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
17th Jan, 2022. 08:03 pm

17th Jan, 2022. 08:03 pm

Apple iPhone 13 Mini Price in Pakistan & Full Specs

Apple Iphone 13 Mini

Apple iPhone 13 Mini Price in Pakistan

Apple Iphone Mini Price in Pakistan is PKR 157,292. This smartphone has a 5.4-inch touchscreen and 128GB of built-in storage, while the other type has 4GB of RAM. The Apple iPhone 13 Mini has a 3027 mAh battery and two cameras on the rear, one of which is 12 MP and the other is 12 MP. Internationaly its price in USD is $1,029.

Apple Iphone Mini Full Specs

Network
Technology GSM / CDMA / HSPA / EVDO / LTE / 5G
2G bands GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 – SIM 1 & SIM 2 (dual-SIM)
CDMA 800 / 1900
3G bands HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100
CDMA2000 1xEV-DO
4G bands LTE
5G bands Sub6/mmWave
Speed HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps, LTE-A, 5G, EV-DO Rev.A 3.1 Mbps
Body
Dimensions 131.5 x 64.2 x 7.7 mm (5.18 x 2.53 x 0.30 in)
Weight 141 g (4.97 oz)
Build Glass front (Gorilla Glass), glass back (Gorilla Glass), aluminum frame
SIM Single SIM (Nano-SIM and/or eSIM) or Dual SIM (Nano-SIM, dual stand-by)
IP68 dust/water resistant (up to 6m for 30 mins)
Apple Pay (Visa, MasterCard, AMEX certified)
Display
Type Super Retina XDR OLED, HDR10, Dolby Vision, 800 nits (typ), 1200 nits (peak)
Size 5.4 inches, 71.9 cm2 (~85.1% screen-to-body ratio)
Resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels, 19.5:9 ratio (~476 ppi density)
Protection Scratch-resistant ceramic glass, oleophobic coating
Wide color gamut
True-tone
Platform
OS iOS 15
Chipset Apple A15 Bionic (5 nm)
CPU Hexa-core (2 + 4)
GPU Apple GPU (4-core graphics)
Memory
Card slot No
Internal 128GB 4GB RAM
NVMe
Main Camera
Dual 12 MP, f/1.6, 26mm (wide), 1.7Âµm, dual pixel PDAF, sensor-shift stabilization (IBIS)
12 MP, f/2.4, 120Ëš, 13mm (ultrawide)
Features Dual-LED dual-tone flash, HDR (photo/panorama)
Video 4K@24/30/60fps, 1080p@30/60/120/240fps, HDR, Dolby Vision HDR (up to XXfps), stereo sound rec.
Selfie Camera
Dual 12 MP, f/2.2, 23mm (wide), 1/3.6″
SL 3D, (depth/biometrics sensor)
Features HDR
Video 4K@24/25/30/60fps, 1080p@30/60/120fps, gyro-EIS
Sound
Loudspeaker Yes, with stereo speakers
3.5mm jack No
Comms
WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/6, dual-band, hotspot
Bluetooth 5.0, A2DP, LE
GPS Yes, with A-GPS, GLONASS, GALILEO, BDS, QZSS
NFC Yes
Radio No
USB Lightning, USB 2.0
Features
Sensors Face ID, accelerometer, gyro, proximity, compass, barometer
Siri natural language commands and dictation
Ultra Wideband (UWB) support
Battery
Type Li-Ion, non-removable
Charging Fast charging 20W, 50% in 30 min (advertised)
USB Power Delivery 2.0
MagSafe wireless charging 15W
Qi magnetic fast wireless charging 7.5W
Stand-by Up to 17 h (multimedia)
Music play Up to 55 h

 

