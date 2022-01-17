Iphone 13 Price in Pakistan & Specifications

Iphone 13 Price in Pakistan

Apple iPhone 13 price in Pakistan is PKR 206,000. This smartphone has a 6.1-inch touchscreen and 128GB of internal storage, while the other type has 4GB of RAM. The Apple iPhone 13 has a 3285 mAh battery and two cameras on the rear, one of which is 12 MP and the other is 12 MP. Its USD price is $1,152 on the international market.

Iphone 13 Full Specifications:

Network Technology GSM / CDMA / HSPA / EVDO / LTE / 5G 2G bands GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 – SIM 1 & SIM 2 (dual-SIM) CDMA 800 / 1900 3G bands HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100 CDMA2000 1xEV-DO 4G bands LTE 5G bands Sub6/mmWave Speed HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps, LTE-A, 5G, EV-DO Rev.A 3.1 Mbps

Body Dimensions 146.7 x 71.5 x 7.7 mm (5.78 x 2.81 x 0.30 in) Weight 174 g (6.14 oz) Build Glass front (Gorilla Glass), glass back (Gorilla Glass), aluminum frame SIM Single SIM (Nano-SIM and/or eSIM) or Dual SIM (Nano-SIM, dual stand-by) IP68 dust/water resistant (up to 6m for 30 mins)

Apple Pay (Visa, MasterCard, AMEX certified)

Display Type Super Retina XDR OLED, HDR10, Dolby Vision, 800 nits (typ), 1200 nits (peak) Size 6.1 inches, 90.2 cm2 (~86.0% screen-to-body ratio) Resolution 1170 x 2532 pixels, 19.5:9 ratio (~460 ppi density) Protection Scratch-resistant ceramic glass, oleophobic coating Wide color gamut

True-tone

Platform OS iOS 15 Chipset Apple A15 Bionic (5 nm) CPU Hexa-core (2 + 4) GPU Apple GPU (4-core graphics)

Memory Card slot No Internal 128GB 6GB RAM NVMe

Main Camera Dual 12 MP, f/1.6, 26mm (wide), 1.7Âµm, dual pixel PDAF, sensor-shift stabilization (IBIS)

12 MP, f/2.4, 120Ëš, 13mm (ultrawide) Features Dual-LED dual-tone flash, HDR (photo/panorama) Video 4K@24/30/60fps, 1080p@30/60/120/240fps, HDR, Dolby Vision HDR (up to XXfps), stereo sound rec.

Selfie Camera Dual 12 MP, f/2.2, 23mm (wide), 1/3.6″

SL 3D, (depth/biometrics sensor) Features HDR Video 4K@24/25/30/60fps, 1080p@30/60/120fps, gyro-EIS

Sound Loudspeaker Yes, with stereo speakers 3.5mm jack No

Comms WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/6, dual-band, hotspot Bluetooth 5.0, A2DP, LE GPS Yes, with A-GPS, GLONASS, GALILEO, BDS, QZSS NFC Yes Radio No USB Lightning, USB 2.0

Features Sensors Face ID, accelerometer, gyro, proximity, compass, barometer Siri natural language commands and dictation

Ultra Wideband (UWB) support