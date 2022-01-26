OnePlus 8 Price in Pakistan after PTA Increased Tax

PTA Mobile Tax OnePlus 8: This is the era of mobile phones and telecom equipment, which are now necessities. Unfortunately, these necessities are also subjected to significant tariffs in the government’s mini-budget, making access to these equipment practically unattainable for the average person.

OnePlus 8 pricing in Pakistan is Rs. 105,499. Official dealers and warranty providers regulate the retail pricing of OnePlus mobile gadgets in official warranty.

Price of OnePlus 8 in Pakistan is Rs. 105,499.

Price of OnePlus in USD is $654.

PTA Mobile Tax List 2022: Tax to Register your OnePlus 8

Mobile Phone PTA Tax Calculator (Passport)