Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Post Page Banner Ad

Web Desk BOL News

08th Jan, 2022. 06:43 pm

OnePlus Nord 2 price in Pakistan and Specifications

OnePlus Nord 2

OnePlus is set to release its new Nord 2 smartphone in the near future. The company is preparing to launch a new smartphone in its Nord line.

OnePlus Nord 2 price in Pakistan

In Pakistan, the OnePlus Nord 2 is estimated to cost Rs. 69,999. The OnePlus Nord 2 is set to be released in first half of 2022. This is the OnePlus 8 GB RAM / 128 GB internal storage model, which comes in Blue Haze, Gray Sierra, and Green Woo colours.

  • Expected Price of OnePlus Nord 2 in Pakistan is Rs. 69,999.
  • Expected Price of OnePlus in USD is $522.

OnePlus Nord 2 – A Successor Of The Nord-Series

OnePlus is set to release its new Nord 2 smartphone in the near future. The company is preparing to launch a new smartphone in its Nord line. On the company’s official website, the smartphone was visible. This upcoming device will be the OnePlus Nord’s successor. OnePlus Nord 2 will be the name of this newcomer, according to the firm. The MediaTek Dimensity 1200 chipset will power the new smartphone. This is a strong chipset that will enable the next OnePlus Nord 2 smartphone to deliver high-end performance, as well as a 3.0 GHz Octa-Core processor. Also included in this handset is a Mali-G77 MC9 GPU. The OnePlus Nord 2 will have a large 6.43-inch screen with full HD and a resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels. There’s also an AMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen. When it comes to screen display protection, Corning Gorilla Glass 5 is available. The new OnePlus Nord 2 smartphone has an incoming smartphone with 8 gigabytes of RAM, which is the maximum level of RAM used in this smartphone, so you can expect your phone to work at a super-fast pace thanks to its powerful RAM. The Realme Pro has a built-in storage capacity of 128 gigabytes, which means your data storage capacity is limitless. The OnePlus 2 has a Triple Camera configuration on the back. The phone’s primary sensor will be 50 megapixels, with additional sensors of 8 megapixels and 2 megapixels. The selfie camera will be a single-camera system with a resolution of 32 megapixels. The OnePlus Nord’s 2 will have an under-display optical fingerprint scanner to secure the data on the phone and only enable authorised people to use it. The new OnePlus Nord 2 will be powered by a non-removable Li-Po 4500 mAh battery with support for 30W fast charging. When the Nord 2 smartphone is released, Samsung and other tech titans will face stiff competition.

OnePlus Nord 2 detailed specifications

Price

 Price in Rs: Coming Soon    (Expected Rs: 69,999)   Price in USD: $NA
Ratings Average Rating is 5 stars – based on 3 user reviews.
Camera
Front Camera 32 MP
Front Flash Light No
Front Video Recording 1080p@30fps, gyro-EIS
Back Flash Light Yes
Back Camera 64 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP
Back Video Recording 4K@30fps, 1080p@30/60/240fps, gyro-EIS
General Features
Release Date 2021-07-22
SIM Support Dual SIM (Nano-SIM, dual stand-by)
Phone Dimensions 158.9 x 73.2 x 8.3 mm
Phone Weight 189 g
Operating System Android 11, OxygenOS 11.3
Display
Screen Size 6.43 inches
Screen Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels
Screen Type Fluid AMOLED, 90Hz, HDR10+
Screen Protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Memory
Internal Memory 128/256 GB
RAM 8/12GB RAM
Card Slot No
Performance
Processor MediaTek MT6893 Dimensity 1200 5G
GPU Mali-G77 MC9

Read More

23 hours ago
OnePlus 10 Pro camera samples show off 150-degree ultrawide camera

When the OnePlus 10 Pro is released on January 11, OnePlus and...
24 hours ago
Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max Price in Pakistan & Specification

Apple introducing a punch-hole screen to the iPhone 14 series isn’t a...
1 day ago
Best PUBG Mobile Emulators for PC and Laptops

PUBG Mobile is one of the best battle royale games currently available....
1 day ago
Oppo A54 price in Pakistan and Specifications

In Pakistan, the Oppo A54 costs Rs. 29,999. The sale pricing of...
1 day ago
Oppo A31 price in Pakistan and Specifications

Oppo A31 price in Pakistan and Specifications In Pakistan, the Oppo A31...
1 day ago
Samsung Galaxy A52 is also getting the One UI 4 update

Samsung is bringing its solid One UI 4 upgrade to another another...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence 300X250

Recent News

5 mins ago
PPP Punjab parliamentary leader blames PTI for deaths in Murree

Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Parliamentary Leader in Punjab Assembly Syed Hassan Murtaza...
The Weekend
5 mins ago
Angelina Jolie, The Weekend is already a hit pair on Twitter!

The Weekend's rumored affair with Angelina Jolie has apparently been verified by...
Tiger Shroff
16 mins ago
Tiger Shroff flaunts his moves to BTS hit song ‘Butter’

Tiger Shroff, a Bollywood superstar, renewed his love for South Korean wonder...
Sana Khan
23 mins ago
Sana Khan gets emotional after performing Umrah

Former Bollywood actress Sana Khan, who left the industry after getting married...
Skyscrapper Adsence 300X600