OnePlus Nord 2 price in Pakistan and Specifications

OnePlus Nord 2 price in Pakistan

In Pakistan, the OnePlus Nord 2 is estimated to cost Rs. 69,999. The OnePlus Nord 2 is set to be released in first half of 2022. This is the OnePlus 8 GB RAM / 128 GB internal storage model, which comes in Blue Haze, Gray Sierra, and Green Woo colours.

Expected Price of OnePlus Nord 2 in Pakistan is Rs. 69,999.

Expected Price of OnePlus in USD is $522.

OnePlus Nord 2 – A Successor Of The Nord-Series

OnePlus is set to release its new Nord 2 smartphone in the near future. The company is preparing to launch a new smartphone in its Nord line. On the company’s official website, the smartphone was visible. This upcoming device will be the OnePlus Nord’s successor. OnePlus Nord 2 will be the name of this newcomer, according to the firm. The MediaTek Dimensity 1200 chipset will power the new smartphone. This is a strong chipset that will enable the next OnePlus Nord 2 smartphone to deliver high-end performance, as well as a 3.0 GHz Octa-Core processor. Also included in this handset is a Mali-G77 MC9 GPU. The OnePlus Nord 2 will have a large 6.43-inch screen with full HD and a resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels. There’s also an AMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen. When it comes to screen display protection, Corning Gorilla Glass 5 is available. The new OnePlus Nord 2 smartphone has an incoming smartphone with 8 gigabytes of RAM, which is the maximum level of RAM used in this smartphone, so you can expect your phone to work at a super-fast pace thanks to its powerful RAM. The Realme Pro has a built-in storage capacity of 128 gigabytes, which means your data storage capacity is limitless. The OnePlus 2 has a Triple Camera configuration on the back. The phone’s primary sensor will be 50 megapixels, with additional sensors of 8 megapixels and 2 megapixels. The selfie camera will be a single-camera system with a resolution of 32 megapixels. The OnePlus Nord’s 2 will have an under-display optical fingerprint scanner to secure the data on the phone and only enable authorised people to use it. The new OnePlus Nord 2 will be powered by a non-removable Li-Po 4500 mAh battery with support for 30W fast charging. When the Nord 2 smartphone is released, Samsung and other tech titans will face stiff competition.

OnePlus Nord 2 detailed specifications

Price Price in Rs: Coming Soon (Expected Rs: 69,999) Price in USD: $NA Ratings Average Rating is 5 stars – based on 3 user reviews.

Camera Front Camera 32 MP Front Flash Light No Front Video Recording 1080p@30fps, gyro-EIS Back Flash Light Yes Back Camera 64 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP Back Video Recording 4K@30fps, 1080p@30/60/240fps, gyro-EIS

General Features Release Date 2021-07-22 SIM Support Dual SIM (Nano-SIM, dual stand-by) Phone Dimensions 158.9 x 73.2 x 8.3 mm Phone Weight 189 g Operating System Android 11, OxygenOS 11.3

Display Screen Size 6.43 inches Screen Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels Screen Type Fluid AMOLED, 90Hz, HDR10+ Screen Protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5

Memory Internal Memory 128/256 GB RAM 8/12GB RAM Card Slot No