Oppo A31 price in Pakistan and Specification

Oppo A31 price in Pakistan
In Pakistan, the Oppo A31 costs Rs. 29,999. The sale pricing of Oppo mobile devices under official warranty is regulated by official dealers and warranty providers.
Oppo, a Chinese tech company, has unveiled the A31, which boasts some impressive specifications. The cellphone is equipped with mid-range specifications, indicating that it will compete in the mid-range category against other smartphones in the same price range. The Mediatek MT6765V/CB Helio P35, a mid-range chipset that performs admirably in this category, will power the new Oppo A31. The Oppo A31’s chipset will help with 4 gigabytes of RAM. The phone’s RAM and chipset will be present to ensure that the phone’s processing speed is lightning fast. The Oppo A31’s internal storage of 128 gigabytes is sufficient for storing a large amount of data. Apart from that, there is a dedicated slot to boost the storage capacity of the Oppo sharp A31. As a result, you won’t have any issues with the handset’s storage capacity. It will come with an IPS LCD screen that measures 6.5 inches in size. The Oppo A31 will have a full HD + resolution of 720 x 1600 pixels, according to Oppo. The smartphone has a triple camera arrangement on the back. The phone’s primary sensor will be 12 megapixels. The A31’s macro camera will be 2 megapixels, and the depth sensor will be 2 megapixels. The phone’s selfie camera will be 8 megapixels, making selfies easier and more beautiful. The A31 will be powered by ColorOS 6.1 and will run Android 9.0 (Pie). Nowadays, data must be kept safe. The new smartphone A31 has a fingerprint scanner on the back to secure the data on the phone and only allow authorised people to use it. The smartphone’s battery is also quite large. Oppo’s upcoming A31 smartphone will be available in a variety of colours. When the Oppo A31, a new smartphone from Oppo, is released, Samsung and other tech heavyweights will face stiff competition.
OPPO A31 Specifications
|Network
|Technology
|GSM / HSPA / LTE
|2G bands
|GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 – SIM 1 & SIM 2
|3G bands
|HSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100
|4G bands
|LTE (unspecified)
|Speed
|HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps, LTE-A
|Launch
|Announced
|2020, February 13
|Status
|Available. Released 2020, February 14
|Body
|Dimensions
|163.9 x 75.5 x 8.3 mm (6.45 x 2.97 x 0.33 in)
|Weight
|180 g (6.35 oz)
|Build
|Glass front, plastic back, plastic frame
|SIM
|Dual SIM (Nano-SIM, dual stand-by)
|Display
|Type
|IPS LCD capacitive touchscreen, 16M colors
|Size
|6.5 inches, 102.0 cm2 (~82.4% screen-to-body ratio)
|Resolution
|720 x 1600 pixels, 20:9 ratio (~270 ppi density)
|
|480 nits typ. brightness
|Platform
|OS
|Android 9.0 (Pie); ColorOS 6.1
|Chipset
|Mediatek MT6765V/CB Helio P35 (12nm)
|CPU
|Octa-core (4×2.3 GHz Cortex-A53 & 4×1.8 GHz Cortex-A53)
|GPU
|PowerVR GE8320
|Memory
|Card slot
|microSDXC (dedicated slot)
|Internal
|128GB 4GB RAM
|
|eMMC 5.1
|Main Camera
|Quad
|48 MP, f/1.8, (wide), PDAF
5 MP, f/2.4, 27mm (macro), 1/5.0″, 1.75µm
5 MP, f/2.4, (depth)
5 MP
|Features
|LED flash, HDR, panorama
|Video
|1080p@30fps
|Selfie Camera
|Single
|8 MP, f/2.0
|Features
|HDR
|Video
|1080p@30fps
|Sound
|Loudspeaker
|Yes
|3.5mm jack
|Yes
|Comms
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
|Bluetooth
|5.0, A2DP, LE
|GPS
|Yes, with A-GPS, BDS
|Radio
|FM radio
|USB
|microUSB 2.0, USB On-The-Go
|Features
|Sensors
|Fingerprint (rear-mounted), accelerometer, proximity, compass
|Battery
|
|Non-removable Li-Po 5000 mAh battery