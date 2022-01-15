Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
15th Jan, 2022.

Oppo A31 price in Pakistan and Specification

In Pakistan, the Oppo A31 costs Rs. 29,999. The sale pricing of Oppo mobile devices under official warranty is regulated by official dealers and warranty providers.

  • Price of Oppo A31 in Pakistan is Rs. 29,999.
  • Price of Oppo in USD is $186.

Oppo, a Chinese tech company, has unveiled the A31, which boasts some impressive specifications. The cellphone is equipped with mid-range specifications, indicating that it will compete in the mid-range category against other smartphones in the same price range. The Mediatek MT6765V/CB Helio P35, a mid-range chipset that performs admirably in this category, will power the new Oppo A31. The Oppo A31’s chipset will help with 4 gigabytes of RAM. The phone’s RAM and chipset will be present to ensure that the phone’s processing speed is lightning fast. The Oppo A31’s internal storage of 128 gigabytes is sufficient for storing a large amount of data. Apart from that, there is a dedicated slot to boost the storage capacity of the Oppo sharp A31. As a result, you won’t have any issues with the handset’s storage capacity. It will come with an IPS LCD screen that measures 6.5 inches in size. The Oppo A31 will have a full HD + resolution of 720 x 1600 pixels, according to Oppo. The smartphone has a triple camera arrangement on the back. The phone’s primary sensor will be 12 megapixels. The A31’s macro camera will be 2 megapixels, and the depth sensor will be 2 megapixels. The phone’s selfie camera will be 8 megapixels, making selfies easier and more beautiful. The A31 will be powered by ColorOS 6.1 and will run Android 9.0 (Pie). Nowadays, data must be kept safe. The new smartphone A31 has a fingerprint scanner on the back to secure the data on the phone and only allow authorised people to use it. The smartphone’s battery is also quite large. Oppo’s upcoming A31 smartphone will be available in a variety of colours. When the Oppo A31, a new smartphone from Oppo, is released, Samsung and other tech heavyweights will face stiff competition.

OPPO A31 Specifications

Network
Technology GSM / HSPA / LTE
2G bands GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 – SIM 1 & SIM 2
3G bands HSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100
4G bands LTE (unspecified)
Speed HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps, LTE-A
Launch
Announced 2020, February 13
Status Available. Released 2020, February 14
Body
Dimensions 163.9 x 75.5 x 8.3 mm (6.45 x 2.97 x 0.33 in)
Weight 180 g (6.35 oz)
Build Glass front, plastic back, plastic frame
SIM Dual SIM (Nano-SIM, dual stand-by)
Display
Type IPS LCD capacitive touchscreen, 16M colors
Size 6.5 inches, 102.0 cm2 (~82.4% screen-to-body ratio)
Resolution 720 x 1600 pixels, 20:9 ratio (~270 ppi density)
480 nits typ. brightness
Platform
OS Android 9.0 (Pie); ColorOS 6.1
Chipset Mediatek MT6765V/CB Helio P35 (12nm)
CPU Octa-core (4×2.3 GHz Cortex-A53 & 4×1.8 GHz Cortex-A53)
GPU PowerVR GE8320
Memory
Card slot microSDXC (dedicated slot)
Internal 128GB 4GB RAM
eMMC 5.1
Main Camera
Quad 48 MP, f/1.8, (wide), PDAF
5 MP, f/2.4, 27mm (macro), 1/5.0″, 1.75µm
5 MP, f/2.4, (depth)
5 MP
Features LED flash, HDR, panorama
Video 1080p@30fps
Selfie Camera
Single 8 MP, f/2.0
Features HDR
Video 1080p@30fps
Sound
Loudspeaker Yes
3.5mm jack Yes
Comms
WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
Bluetooth 5.0, A2DP, LE
GPS Yes, with A-GPS, BDS
Radio FM radio
USB microUSB 2.0, USB On-The-Go
Features
Sensors Fingerprint (rear-mounted), accelerometer, proximity, compass
Battery
Non-removable Li-Po 5000 mAh battery

