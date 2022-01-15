Oppo A31 price in Pakistan and Specification

Oppo A31 price in Pakistan

In Pakistan, the Oppo A31 costs Rs. 29,999. The sale pricing of Oppo mobile devices under official warranty is regulated by official dealers and warranty providers.

Price of Oppo in USD is $186.

Oppo, a Chinese tech company, has unveiled the A31, which boasts some impressive specifications. The cellphone is equipped with mid-range specifications, indicating that it will compete in the mid-range category against other smartphones in the same price range. The Mediatek MT6765V/CB Helio P35, a mid-range chipset that performs admirably in this category, will power the new Oppo A31. The Oppo A31’s chipset will help with 4 gigabytes of RAM. The phone’s RAM and chipset will be present to ensure that the phone’s processing speed is lightning fast. The Oppo A31’s internal storage of 128 gigabytes is sufficient for storing a large amount of data. Apart from that, there is a dedicated slot to boost the storage capacity of the Oppo sharp A31. As a result, you won’t have any issues with the handset’s storage capacity. It will come with an IPS LCD screen that measures 6.5 inches in size. The Oppo A31 will have a full HD + resolution of 720 x 1600 pixels, according to Oppo. The smartphone has a triple camera arrangement on the back. The phone’s primary sensor will be 12 megapixels. The A31’s macro camera will be 2 megapixels, and the depth sensor will be 2 megapixels. The phone’s selfie camera will be 8 megapixels, making selfies easier and more beautiful. The A31 will be powered by ColorOS 6.1 and will run Android 9.0 (Pie). Nowadays, data must be kept safe. The new smartphone A31 has a fingerprint scanner on the back to secure the data on the phone and only allow authorised people to use it. The smartphone’s battery is also quite large. Oppo’s upcoming A31 smartphone will be available in a variety of colours. When the Oppo A31, a new smartphone from Oppo, is released, Samsung and other tech heavyweights will face stiff competition.

OPPO A31 Specifications

Network Technology GSM / HSPA / LTE 2G bands GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 – SIM 1 & SIM 2 3G bands HSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100 4G bands LTE (unspecified) Speed HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps, LTE-A

Launch Announced 2020, February 13 Status Available. Released 2020, February 14

Body Dimensions 163.9 x 75.5 x 8.3 mm (6.45 x 2.97 x 0.33 in) Weight 180 g (6.35 oz) Build Glass front, plastic back, plastic frame SIM Dual SIM (Nano-SIM, dual stand-by)

Display Type IPS LCD capacitive touchscreen, 16M colors Size 6.5 inches, 102.0 cm2 (~82.4% screen-to-body ratio) Resolution 720 x 1600 pixels, 20:9 ratio (~270 ppi density) 480 nits typ. brightness

Platform OS Android 9.0 (Pie); ColorOS 6.1 Chipset Mediatek MT6765V/CB Helio P35 (12nm) CPU Octa-core (4×2.3 GHz Cortex-A53 & 4×1.8 GHz Cortex-A53) GPU PowerVR GE8320

Memory Card slot microSDXC (dedicated slot) Internal 128GB 4GB RAM eMMC 5.1

Main Camera Quad 48 MP, f/1.8, (wide), PDAF

5 MP, f/2.4, 27mm (macro), 1/5.0″, 1.75µm

5 MP, f/2.4, (depth)

5 MP Features LED flash, HDR, panorama Video 1080p@30fps

Selfie Camera Single 8 MP, f/2.0 Features HDR Video 1080p@30fps

Sound Loudspeaker Yes 3.5mm jack Yes

Comms WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot Bluetooth 5.0, A2DP, LE GPS Yes, with A-GPS, BDS Radio FM radio USB microUSB 2.0, USB On-The-Go

Features Sensors Fingerprint (rear-mounted), accelerometer, proximity, compass