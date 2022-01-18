Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
18th Jan, 2022. 04:48 pm

Oppo F17 Price in Pakistan and Specifications

In Pakistan, the Oppo F17 begins at Rs. 37,999. This is for the entry-level model, which has 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage.

  • Retail Price of Oppo F17 in Pakistan is Rs. 37,999.
  • Retail Price of Oppo in USD is $283.

Oppo F17 – Another Samrtphone Of The F-Series

Let’s have a look at some of the primary features of the smartphone we’ll be getting. If you’re looking for a low-cost phone with good features, the Oppo F17 is the best option. The Snapdragon 662 processor will power the phone. This is a strong chipset that will power the next Oppo F17s, delivering high-end performance to users. The phone’s SoC is linked with 8 gigabytes of RAM, and the Oppo sharp F17’s internal storage capacity will be 128 gigabytes, which is adequate to store a large quantity of data for future usage. As a result, you won’t have any problems with storage space for your data. In order to expand the phone’s storage capacity, Oppo will include a dedicated slot in the F17. However, if the user wants to take advantage of this feature, it is entirely up to him. The company’s future smartphone, the F17, will operate on Android 10 out of the box with ColorOS 7 to enable all of the latest features in the smart tech market. It will have a quad-camera configuration at the back, just like its predecessor. The main sensor on the F17 is 16 megapixels. The secondary sensor will be 8 megapixels, and a 2 megapixel macro lens will be included. The depth sensor on the Oppo F17 is also 2 megapixels. Samsung now has a new competitor on the market, and users will have another option in the form of the upcoming Oppo F17.

 

OPPO F17 Specifications

Network
Technology GSM / HSPA / LTE
2G bands GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 – SIM 1 & SIM 2
3G bands HSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100
4G bands 1, 3, 5, 8, 38, 40, 41
Speed HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps, LTE-A
Launch
Announced 2020, September 02
Status Available. Released 2020, September 24
Body
Dimensions 159.8 x 72.8 x 7.5 mm (6.29 x 2.87 x 0.30 in)
Weight 163 g (5.75 oz)
SIM Dual SIM (Nano-SIM, dual stand-by)
Display
Type Super AMOLED capacitive touchscreen, 16M colors
Size 6.44 inches, 100.1 cm2 (~86.1% screen-to-body ratio)
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels, 20:9 ratio (~409 ppi density)
Platform
OS Android 10, ColorOS 7.2
Chipset Qualcomm SM6115 Snapdragon 662 (11 nm)
CPU Octa-core (4×2.0 GHz Kryo 260 Gold & 4×1.8 GHz Kryo 260 Silver)
GPU Adreno 610
Memory
Card slot microSDXC (dedicated slot)
Internal 64GB 4GB RAM, 128GB 4GB RAM, 128GB 6GB RAM, 128GB 8GB RAM
Main Camera
Quad 16 MP, f/2.2, (wide), 1/3.06″, PDAF
8 MP, f/2.2, 119Ëš (ultrawide), 1/4.0″, 1.12Âµm
2 MP, f/2.4, (depth)
2 MP, f/2.4, (depth)
Features LED flash, HDR, panorama
Video 1080p@30fps
Selfie Camera
Single 16 MP, f/2.0, 26mm (wide), 1/3.1″, 1.0Âµm
Features HDR
Video 1080p@30fps
Sound
Loudspeaker Yes
3.5mm jack Yes
Comms
WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
Bluetooth 5.1, A2DP, LE
GPS Yes, with A-GPS, GLONASS, GALILEO, BDS
Radio FM radio
USB USB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go
Features
Sensors Fingerprint (under display, optical), accelerometer, gyro, proximity, compass
Battery
Type Li-Po 4015 mAh, non-removable
Charging Fast charging 30W, 50% in 30 min, 100% in 53 min (advertised)
VOOC 4.0
Rating
Rating Average rating is 4.1 stars, based on 33 reviews.

