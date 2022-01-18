Oppo F17 Price in Pakistan and Specifications

Oppo F17 Price in Pakistan

In Pakistan, the Oppo F17 begins at Rs. 37,999. This is for the entry-level model, which has 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage.

Retail Price of Oppo F17 in Pakistan is Rs. 37,999.

Retail Price of Oppo in USD is $283.

Oppo F17 – Another Samrtphone Of The F-Series

Let’s have a look at some of the primary features of the smartphone we’ll be getting. If you’re looking for a low-cost phone with good features, the Oppo F17 is the best option. The Snapdragon 662 processor will power the phone. This is a strong chipset that will power the next Oppo F17s, delivering high-end performance to users. The phone’s SoC is linked with 8 gigabytes of RAM, and the Oppo sharp F17’s internal storage capacity will be 128 gigabytes, which is adequate to store a large quantity of data for future usage. As a result, you won’t have any problems with storage space for your data. In order to expand the phone’s storage capacity, Oppo will include a dedicated slot in the F17. However, if the user wants to take advantage of this feature, it is entirely up to him. The company’s future smartphone, the F17, will operate on Android 10 out of the box with ColorOS 7 to enable all of the latest features in the smart tech market. It will have a quad-camera configuration at the back, just like its predecessor. The main sensor on the F17 is 16 megapixels. The secondary sensor will be 8 megapixels, and a 2 megapixel macro lens will be included. The depth sensor on the Oppo F17 is also 2 megapixels. Samsung now has a new competitor on the market, and users will have another option in the form of the upcoming Oppo F17.

OPPO F17 Specifications

Network Technology GSM / HSPA / LTE 2G bands GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 – SIM 1 & SIM 2 3G bands HSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100 4G bands 1, 3, 5, 8, 38, 40, 41 Speed HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps, LTE-A

Launch Announced 2020, September 02 Status Available. Released 2020, September 24

Body Dimensions 159.8 x 72.8 x 7.5 mm (6.29 x 2.87 x 0.30 in) Weight 163 g (5.75 oz) SIM Dual SIM (Nano-SIM, dual stand-by)

Display Type Super AMOLED capacitive touchscreen, 16M colors Size 6.44 inches, 100.1 cm2 (~86.1% screen-to-body ratio) Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels, 20:9 ratio (~409 ppi density)

Platform OS Android 10, ColorOS 7.2 Chipset Qualcomm SM6115 Snapdragon 662 (11 nm) CPU Octa-core (4×2.0 GHz Kryo 260 Gold & 4×1.8 GHz Kryo 260 Silver) GPU Adreno 610

Memory Card slot microSDXC (dedicated slot) Internal 64GB 4GB RAM, 128GB 4GB RAM, 128GB 6GB RAM, 128GB 8GB RAM

Main Camera Quad 16 MP, f/2.2, (wide), 1/3.06″, PDAF

8 MP, f/2.2, 119Ëš (ultrawide), 1/4.0″, 1.12Âµm

2 MP, f/2.4, (depth)

2 MP, f/2.4, (depth) Features LED flash, HDR, panorama Video 1080p@30fps

Selfie Camera Single 16 MP, f/2.0, 26mm (wide), 1/3.1″, 1.0Âµm Features HDR Video 1080p@30fps

Sound Loudspeaker Yes 3.5mm jack Yes

Comms WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot Bluetooth 5.1, A2DP, LE GPS Yes, with A-GPS, GLONASS, GALILEO, BDS Radio FM radio USB USB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go

Features Sensors Fingerprint (under display, optical), accelerometer, gyro, proximity, compass

Battery Type Li-Po 4015 mAh, non-removable Charging Fast charging 30W, 50% in 30 min, 100% in 53 min (advertised)

VOOC 4.0