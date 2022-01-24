Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Post Page Banner Ad

Web Desk BOL News

25th Jan, 2022. 02:52 am

PTA Mobile Tax and Import Duty on iPhone X

Web Desk BOL News

25th Jan, 2022. 02:52 am
PTA Mobile Tax iPhone X

PTA Mobile Tax iPhone X : This is the era of mobile phones and telecom equipment, which are now necessities. Unfortunately, these necessities are also subjected to significant tariffs in the government’s mini-budget, making access to these equipment practically unattainable for the average person. Also, for those considering purchasing a new iPhone X , the Tax to Register your iPhone X  has been raised to 68,800.

As far as other devices are concerned, the tax is equally raised to almost double on different price ranges.

iPhone X (64 GB) Tax in Pakistan

PKR 52,000 (On Passport)
PKR 68,800 (On ID Card)

 iPhone X (128 GB) Tax in Pakistan

PKR 52,000 (On Passport)
PKR 68,800 (On ID Card)

The government raised a total of Rs 350 billion through new levies in the mini-budget. Because the telecommunications sector accounts for one-tenth of these income receipts. Because mobile phones are used by 98 percent of Pakistan’s 147 million people, the bulk of users will be subject to these ever-increasing taxes.

These taxes will not only affect individuals with low incomes, but those who want to buy an iPhone Xwould have to pay a huge amount of 68,800, which is excessive.

Aside from that, the tax on mobile phone recharges has been raised. The federal government has agreed to levy a 15% withholding tax on all prepaid phone recharges. PTA Mobile Tax and Import Duty on iPhone X

Read More

2 hours ago
Apple Iphone 11 Price in Pakistan after increased taxes

iPhone 11 Prices - This post provides iPhone 11 prices in Pakistan...
2 hours ago
PTA clarifies misunderstanding about tax on mobile devices

PTA TAX on Mobile: The Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) addressed the rise...
3 hours ago
Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro price in Pakistan and Specifications

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro price in Pakistan In Pakistan, the Xiaomi...
4 hours ago
Samsung Galaxy A10 & A10s Tax/Customs Duty in Pakistan

The Samsung Galaxy A10 was released in Pakistan. This phone's official pricing...
4 hours ago
Apple iPhone 7 & 7 Plus Tax/Customs Duty in Pakistan

Import Tax on the Apple iPhone 7 Series, Including 7 & 7...
5 hours ago
PM Imran Khan will launch ‘Ehsaas Taleemi Wazaif’ mobile application today

The 'Ehsaas Taleemi Wazaif' mobile application will be launched today by Prime...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence 300X250

Recent News

PTA Mobile Tax iPhone 8
13 mins ago
PTA Mobile Tax iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus

PTA Mobile Tax iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus: This is the...
Infinix Zero X
33 mins ago
Infinix Zero X Pro Price in Pakistan and Specifications

Infinix Zero X Pro Price in Pakistan Infinix Zero X Pro price...
Xiaomi Mi 11
46 mins ago
Xiaomi Mi 11 price in Pakistan and Specifications

In Pakistan, the Xiaomi Mi 11 costs Rs. 144,999. The retail pricing...
1 hour ago
Blackpink’s Lisa raises heat backless outfit, BTS Jungkook starts pouting

The BTS boyband and the Blackpink females are two K-pop entertainment groups...
Skyscrapper Adsence 300X600
Advertisement