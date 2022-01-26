Redmi Note 9 Price in Pakistan after PTA Increased Tax
PTA Mobile Tax Redmi Note 9: This is the era of mobile phones and telecom equipment, which are now necessities. Unfortunately, these necessities are also subjected to significant tariffs in the government’s mini-budget, making access to these equipment practically unattainable for the average person.
Redmi Note 9 Price in Pakistan
The Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 costs Rs. 31,999 in Pakistan. This is for the base model, which has 4GB of RAM and 128GB of storage.
- Retail Price of Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 in Pakistan is Rs. 31,999.
- Retail Price of Xiaomi in USD is $238.
PTA Mobile Tax List 2022: Tax to Register your Redmi Note 9
Mobile Phone PTA Tax Calculator (Passport)
|
Mobile Phone Value in USD
|
PTA Tax in Pak Rupees (PKR)
|
$1 to $30
|
Rs. 430
|
$31 to $100
|
Rs. 3200
|
$101 to $200
|
Rs. 9580
|
$201 to $350
|
Rs. 12200 + 17% Sales Tax Ad Valorem
|
$351 to $500
|
Rs. 17800 + 17% Sales Tax Ad Valorem
|
$501 and above
|
Rs. 36870 + 17% Sales Tax Ad Valorem
Mobile Phone PTA Tax Calculator (CNIC)
|
Mobile Phone Value in USD
|
PTA Tax in Pak Rupees (PKR)
|
$1 to $30
|
Rs. 550
|
$31 to $100
|
Rs. 4323
|
$101 to $200
|
Rs. 11561
|
$201 to $350
|
Rs. 14661 + 17% Sales Tax Ad Valorem
|
$351 to $500
|
Rs. 23420 + 17% Sales Tax Ad Valorem
|
$501 and above
|
Rs. 37007 + 17% Sales Tax Ad Valorem
What is Sales Tax Ad Valorem?
A 17 percent sales tax will be added to the PTA Tax paid for the approval of a smartphone when it is sold for more than its base tax value. This is known as an Ad Valorem Sales Tax. As a result, the new PTA Taxes for smartphone approval will not be the same for different products, and it will be decided based on the worth of the mobile phone.
The government raised a total of Rs 350 billion through new levies in the mini-budget. Because the telecommunications sector accounts for one-tenth of these income receipts. Because mobile phones are used by 98 percent of Pakistan’s 147 million people, the bulk of users will be subject to these ever-increasing taxes.
Download BOL News App for latest news