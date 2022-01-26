Samsung a52 price in Pakistan after PTA Increased Tax

PTA Mobile Tax Samsung a52: This is the era of mobile phones and telecom equipment, which are now necessities. Unfortunately, these necessities are also subjected to significant tariffs in the government’s mini-budget, making access to these equipment practically unattainable for the average person.

Samsung Galaxy A52 price in Pakistan is Rs. 65,999. Official dealers and warranty providers regulate the retail pricing of Samsung mobile gadgets in official

Price of Samsung Galaxy A52 in Pakistan is Rs. 65,999.

Price of Samsung in USD is $409

PTA Mobile Tax List 2022: Tax to Register your Samsung a52

Mobile Phone PTA Tax Calculator (Passport)