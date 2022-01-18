Samsung Galaxy A10 Price in Pakistan and Specifications

In Pakistan, the Samsung Galaxy A10 costs Rs. 21,999. The selling pricing of Samsung mobile gadgets under official warranty is regulated by official dealers and warranty providers.

Price of Samsung Galaxy A10 in Pakistan is Rs. 21,999.

Price of Samsung in USD is $136.

Samsung Galaxy A10 – Korean’s Low-end Smartphone with IPS Display!

Samsung will launch the Galaxy A10 with an IPS LCD display, much as in the past, and it appears that the phone will go on sale before the rest of the series. The Samsung Galaxy A10 is a huge step forward for the company because it has been working on this technology for a long time and is finally ready to release its first phone, the Samsung Galaxy A10, with an under-display fingerprint scanner. It is also anticipated that in order to support this fresh new mechanism, a new chipset will be included in the Samsung Galaxy A10’s chassis, which is designed specifically for this new smart device that is now under development and is on track to be released soon. To activate this new Galaxy A10 by Samsung Exynos 7885 processor, which was a flagship standard chipset at the time and is currently speculated to appear with that same chipset, you can claim that Samsung A10 will come with endless power to run all of your duties at your fingertips. According to rumours, the Samsung Galaxy A10’s high-end processor RAM has been enhanced, and the new phone will have two gigabytes of RAM. The internal memory of this smartphone has also been enhanced, and instead of the standard 16 GB of internal storage, the Samsung Galaxy A10 will arrive with 32 GB of internal storage, with a dedicated SD card slot to expand the storage further up to 512 GB. Because the IPS LCD display is 6.2 inches in size, you can be sure that the display on this phone is the greatest in every way.

Samsung Galaxy A10 Specifications

Network Technology GSM / HSPA / LTE 2G bands GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 – SIM 1 & SIM 2 (dual-SIM only) 3G bands HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100 HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100 4G bands LTE band 1(2100), 2(1900), 3(1800), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 20(800), 38(2600), 40(2300), 41(2500) LTE band 1(2100), 2(1900), 3(1800), 4(1700/2100), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 12(700), 17(700), 28(700) Speed HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps, LTE Cat4 150/50 Mbps

Launch Announced 2019, February Status Available. Released 2019, March

Body Dimensions 155.6 x 75.6 x 7.9 mm (6.13 x 2.98 x 0.31 in) Weight 168 g (5.93 oz) Build Glass front, plastic back, plastic frame SIM Single SIM (Nano-SIM) or Dual SIM (Nano-SIM, dual stand-by)

Display Type IPS LCD capacitive touchscreen, 16M colors Size 6.2 inches, 95.9 cm2 (~81.6% screen-to-body ratio) Resolution 720 x 1520 pixels, 19:9 ratio (~271 ppi density)

Platform OS Android 9.0 (Pie) Chipset Exynos 7884 (14 nm) CPU Octa-core (2×1.6 GHz Cortex-A73 & 6×1.35 GHz Cortex-A53) GPU Mali-G71 MP2

Memory Card slot microSDXC (dedicated slot) Internal 32GB 2GB RAM, 32GB 4GB RAM eMMC 5.1

Main Camera Single 13 MP, f/1.9, 28mm (wide), AF Features LED flash, panorama, HDR Video 1080p@30fps

Selfie Camera Single 5 MP, f/2.0 Features LED flash Video

Sound Loudspeaker Yes 3.5mm jack Yes

Comms WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot Bluetooth 5.0, A2DP, LE GPS Yes, with A-GPS, GLONASS, GALILEO, BDS Radio FM radio USB microUSB 2.0, USB On-The-Go

Features Sensors Accelerometer, proximity

Battery Non-removable Li-Ion 3400 mAh battery

Rating Rating Average rating is 4.5 stars, based on 40 reviews.