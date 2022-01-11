Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G Price in Pakistan Dropped; Save Up to Rs 10,000

Samsung Pakistan is now running a promotion on the Galaxy A52s 5G. Two storage options are available for the premium mid-range phone. Both of which have recently become more affordable as a result of recent price reductions. Everything you need to know is right here.

The Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G comes in 128GB and 256GB storage options. The base 128GB model was previously priced at Rs. 81,999, but it is now available for Rs. 71,999 after a Rs. 10,000 discount. Samsung is also slashing the price of the Galaxy A52s 5G 256GB model by Rs. 11,000. It is now priced at Rs. 88,999 instead of Rs. 99,999.

Because it was released with a new processor, the Galaxy A52s 5G is a rehash of the original Galaxy A52. The Snapdragon 778 processor in the phone ensures that it will be ready for 5G in the future. It’s also a high-performance CPU that’s optimised for gaming.

The 6.5″ SuperAMOLED screen, which refreshes at 120Hz, is also designed for gaming. Samsung’s latest 5G model, the Galaxy A52s, with a resolution of 1080P and a brightness of 800 nits. The Certified Eye Comfort Shield shields your eyes from dangerous blue light, and the front camera is hidden behind a hole punched in the centre.

The design of the A52s is identical to that of its A52 sister. Awesome Violet, Awesome White, Awesome Mint, and Awesome Black are the four matte finishes available. Samsung has also given this unibody an IP67 dust and water resistance grade. Stereo sound is delivered by Dolby Atmos speakers.

Everything is powered by a 4500 mAh battery that is said to last two days in normal use. The battery life is AI-managed, and 25W charging support restores full power quickly. Finally, the 64 MP primary camera features optical image stabilisation for improved night and video modes. A 12MP lens is used to shoot ultra-wide photographs. The experience is completed by two 5MP cameras.