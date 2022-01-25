Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

26th Jan, 2022. 02:02 am

Samsung Galaxy S22 prices LEAKED ONLINE

Samsung Galaxy S22

In Europe, the Galaxy S22 series will cost the same as last year’s models, according to reports. Today, we learned that US purchasers will face a $100 price increase across the board. The information comes from @TechInsider and @chunvn8888, and it is supported by a Reddit survey.

We’ve put together a table that compares the Galaxy S21 generation to the future S22 devices. It’s worth noting that the Galaxy S22 Ultra will most likely start with 8 GB of RAM rather than 12 GB as last year’s Ultra, however this may not be the case with the US model due to the higher pricing. The memory configurations of the S22 and S22+ should remain the same.

It’s unclear what pre-order bonuses and trade-in offers Samsung will provide this year, but they better be strong enough to compensate for the $100 price increase on all three models. In the United States, Samsung gave up to $200 in credit and a free Galaxy SmartTag (and Galaxy Buds Live + SmartTag in Europe) with the S21 series.

2021 2022
Model Storage Price ($) Price (€) Model Storage Price ($) Price (€)
Galaxy S21 8/128 GB $800.00 €850 Galaxy S22 8/128 GB $900.00 €850
Galaxy S21+ 8/128 GB $1,000.00 €1,050 Galaxy S22+ 8/128 GB $1,100.00 €1,050
Galaxy S21 Ultra 12/128 GB $1,200.00 €1,250 Galaxy S22 Ultra 8?/128 GB $1,300.00 €1,250

Here’s an example of the survey. Unfortunately, no mention of pre-order bonuses is made.

The Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event appears to be set for February 9th (Samsung is yet to officially confirm the date). Aside from phones, it will also include the Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 tablet line. The price in euros for them has also been leaked. The standard Tab S8 is projected to start at less than $850 in the United States, the Tab S8+ around $900-$1,000, and the premium Tab S8 Ultra at $1,100 or above.

