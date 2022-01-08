Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra and Galaxy S22 Price and Specifications

The Samsung Galaxy S22 Lineup, the company’s latest and only traditional flagship phone line for 2022, will be unveiled in early February. However, the series has been the subject of leaks for about a year now. As we get closer to the release date, the leaks are becoming more fragmented. The most recent rumour adds more camera and display details to the mix.

The Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra (this year rumoured to be called the S22 Note) is the most expensive of the lot. Several reliable sources have already released press pictures, which show a cylindrical form reminiscent of the now-defunct Galaxy Note series. We’re looking at a design that’s nearly identical to the Note 20 Ultra, with the exception that the camera hump has been replaced by a clean, minimalist lens cluster.

The specs of the Galaxy S22 and S22 Ultra have been released by XeeTechCare in an infographic. In addition, we’re offered previews that match up exactly with past leaks.

Despite the fact that the primary S22 Ultra camera’s sensor is still 108MP, Samsung uses a new lens that reduces glare, ghosting, and distortion. The lens is known as the ‘Super Clear.’ Consider Vivo’s top phones, which include Zeiss T* Coating. It has an f/1.8 aperture and is equipped with optical image stabilisation.

The rest of the camera setup is taken over from the wholesale S21 Ultra. Two telephoto lenses — one 3x traditional and the other 10x periscope — handle zooming. The lens cluster is completed by a 12MP ultra-wide shooter. According to sources, the Samsung mobile pricing would be more than usual.

The front camera (which is still housed in a hole punch) has a 40MP resolution. The screen of the S22 Ultra is the most gorgeous Samsung has to offer, which comes as no surprise. A 6.8-inch 2K Dynamic AMOLED display is included. The Phanom Black and Phantom White colour palettes for the S22 Ultra will also be expanded to include Green and Burgundy hues.

The specifications for the normal Galaxy S22 are also included in the source. It has a maximum resolution of 1080P. However, the 6.1″ panel has a Dynamic AMOLED 2X, which is more compact. The Galaxy S22 is available in the same four colours as the Ultra.

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra Price

When it comes to pricing, a new leak from a reliable source suggests that the S22 and S22 Ultra’s costs may not be to everyone’s taste.

Galaxy S22 Series Prices (via first listings, don't expect them to be very accurate) S22

128/8 912.00 Euro

256/8 963.50 Euro S22+

128/8 1,119.00 Euro

256/8 1,170.50 Euro S22 Ultra

12/256 1.430.00 Euro

12/512 1.544.50 Euro#GalaxyS22

Render by @letsgodigitalNL pic.twitter.com/gY84Kxqpe5 — TechInsider (@TechInsiderBlog) January 4, 2022

With these rates, it’s clear that the Galaxy S22 series will be significantly more expensive. Several reports from last year, however, predicted that Samsung’s forthcoming flagship series will be priced similarly to its predecessors. However, keep in mind that the price may vary depending on the place where it’s being sold.