Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra Will Have The Best S Pen We’ve Ever Seen

The Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra has been rumoured to be a somewhat uninteresting successor, but according to a new leak, it will be equipped with the fastest S Pen pen the firm has ever supplied with its Note-series phones. The forthcoming Samsung flagship is noteworthy because it continues the heritage of the Galaxy Note by introducing the Galaxy S series to a built-in S Pen for the first time.

Starting with the design, the Galaxy S22 borrows the aesthetics of the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra but with a slightly altered camera lens configuration. The Galaxy S21 Ultra last year supported stylus input, but Samsung sold the S Pen separately. Samsung has reintroduced the S Pen into a garage bored into the phone’s frame with the Galaxy S22 Ultra. But the S Pen update isn’t the only one coming with the forthcoming Samsung phone.

Tech Zaryab Khan, a YouTuber who previously uploaded claimed Galaxy S22 UItra marketing material, now says that the included pen would be more faster than the previous generation S Pen. Khan claims that the input latency has been reduced by three times, implying that users would experience less input lag and a smoother note-taking or drawing experience. Stylus latency is a major issue that prevents tablets, particularly low-cost models, from providing a completely satisfactory experience, as the input lag is visible while writing or sketching.

Samsung Galaxy S22 – An Industry-First

Rumors about a third-generation Apple Pencil have already begun to circulate, and the latency estimates are sure to increase further. It’s worth noting that latency isn’t just determined by the stylus. To provide the smoothest experience possible, it also necessitates some extensive software tuning and the usage of advanced techniques such as pixel path prediction. It’ll be interesting to see if the latest S Pen leak is correct, as well as how Samsung came up with the 3ms latency statistic.

The Galaxy S22 Ultra will be powered by a 4nm Exynos processor, while a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC model will be available in some territories. Although the OLED panel is supposed to have a 120Hz refresh rate, the brightness has been increased to 1,750 nits. A 108-megapixel primary camera sits alongside a 12-megapixel ultrawide angle camera and two 10-megapixel telephoto sensors in the camera configuration. In addition, 12-bit HDR capture is included, with Dolby HDR video capture up to 4K quality at 30 frames per second.

Exclusive: Introducing "Super Natural Writing Experience"🔥 Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra to rock a crazy 2.8ms S pen response! 3X more latency vs 9ms of Note 20 Ultra. The fastest & the most realistic S pen experience ever! 🤯 pic.twitter.com/4vGyMxMxIp — Zaryab Khan (@xeetechcare) January 7, 2022

The Galaxy S22 Ultra will be powered by a 4nm Exynos processor, while a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC model will be available in some territories. Although the OLED panel is supposed to have a 120Hz refresh rate, the brightness has been increased to 1,750 nits. A 108-megapixel primary camera sits alongside a 12-megapixel ultrawide angle camera and two 10-megapixel telephoto sensors in the camera configuration. In addition, 12-bit HDR capture is included, with Dolby HDR video capture up to 4K quality at 30 frames per second.