Sony Xperia 1 Price in Pakistan & Specifications

Sony Xperia 1 Price in Pakistan

The Sony Xperia 1, also known as the Sony Xperia XZ4, is an incoming smartphone in Pakistan that is projected to cost Rs. 163,999. It has a 6.5-inch screen with a resolution of 1644 x 3840 pixels. The phone has a triple rear camera arrangement that is superb, as well as an 8MP HDR selfie camera. The phone has 6GB of RAM and up to 128GB of internal storage. The smartphone has a battery capacity of 3330 mAh and supports Qi wireless charging.

At MWC, Sony unveiled its reimagined cinematographic Xperia 1. However, there is a question as to why the business chose a smartphone with a 21:9 aspect ratio. The reason for this is that the Sony Xperia 1’s aspect ratio (21: 9) is the same as most film makers prefer their content to be viewed. The most crucial point is that this brand is now known as Sony’s Xperia 1, rather than the previously rumoured moniker of XZ3. The display panel is 6.5 inches in size, with a screen-to-body ratio of 82 percent and a resolution of 1644 x 3840 pixels. The latest Corning Gorilla Glass 6 protects the Sony Xperia 1. Android 9.0 will be installed on the smartphone (Pie). The Qualcomm snapdragon 855 chipset is one of the most recent chipsets on the market. Sony’s Xperia 1 offers 6 GB of RAM and 64 GB or 128 GB of internal storage, following the pattern set by major smartphone manufacturers such as Samsung, Huawei, and other tech firms. The Sony 1 features a triple back camera system with a 12 MP wide sensor, a 12 MP telephoto sensor, and a 12 MP super wide sensor. This is the first time the company has put a triple camera system on one of its phones. The Sony Xperia 1 also boasts an 8-megapixel selfie camera. The Bluetooth technology on this handset is version 5.0. The fingerprint scanner is located on the phone’s right side. Another noteworthy feature of the Sony Xperia 1 is its 3330 mAh Li-Ion non-removable battery, which offers fast charging up to 18W. The smartphone comes in a variety of appealing colours, including Black, Gray, Purple, and White. The Xperia 1 has all of the features that a consumer would expect from a smartphone.

Sony Xperia 1 Specifications

Previously known as Sony Xperia XZ4

Network Technology GSM / HSPA / LTE 2G bands GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 – SIM 1 & SIM 2 (dual-SIM model only) 3G bands HSDPA 800 / 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100 4G bands LTE band 1(2100), 2(1900), 3(1800), 4(1700/2100), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 12(700), 13(700), 17(700), 19(800), 20(800), 26(850), 28(700), 29(700), 32(1500), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500), 46, 66(1700/2100) Speed HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps, LTE-A Cat19 1600/150 Mbps GPRS Yes EDGE Yes

Body Dimensions 167 x 72 x 8.2 mm (6.57 x 2.83 x 0.32 in) Weight 180 g (6.35 oz) Build Front/back glass (Gorilla Glass 6) & aluminum frame SIM Single SIM (Nano-SIM) or Hybrid Dual SIM (Nano-SIM, dual stand-by) – IP65/IP68 dust/water proof (up to 1.5m for 30 mins)

Display Type OLED capacitive touchscreen, 16M colors Size 6.5 inches, 98.6 cm2 (~82.0% screen-to-body ratio) Resolution 1644 x 3840 pixels (~643 ppi density) Protection Corning Gorilla Glass 6 – DCI-P3 100%

– HDR BT.2020

– Triluminos display

– X-Reality Engine

Platform OS Android 9.0 (Pie) Chipset Qualcomm SDM855 Snapdragon 855 (7 nm) CPU Octa-core (1×2.84 GHz Kryo 485 & 3×2.42 GHz Kryo 485 & 4×1.8 GHz Kryo 485) GPU Adreno 640

Memory Card slot microSD, up to 512 GB (uses SIM 2 slot) – dual SIM model only Internal 64/128 GB, 6 GB RAM

Main Camera Triple 12 MP, f/1.6, 26mm (wide), 1/2.6″, 1.4µm, predictive Dual Pixel PDAF, 5-axis OIS

12 MP, f/2.4, 52mm (telephoto), 1/3.4″, 1.0µm, predictive Dual Pixel PDAF, 2x optical zoom, 5-axis OIS

12 MP, f/2.4, 16mm (ultrawide), 1/3.4″, 1.0µm Features LED flash, panorama, HDR, eye tracking Video 2160p@24/30fps HDR, 1080p@60fps, 1080p@30fps (5-axis gyro-EIS), 1080p@960fps

Selfie Camera Single 8 MP, f/2.0, 24mm (wide), 1/4″, 1.0µm Features HDR Video 1080p@30fps (5-axis gyro-EIS)

Sound Loudspeaker Yes, with stereo speakers 3.5mm jack No – 24-bit/192kHz audio

– Dynamic vibration system

– Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic

– Dolby Atmos sound

Comms WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, DLNA, hotspot Bluetooth 5.0, A2DP, aptX HD, LE GPS Yes, with A-GPS, GLONASS, BDS, GALILEO NFC Yes Radio No USB 3.1, Type-C 1.0 reversible connector; USB Host

Features Sensors Fingerprint (side-mounted), accelerometer, gyro, proximity, barometer, compass, color spectrum