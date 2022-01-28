Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

28th Jan, 2022. 11:28 pm

TCL Reveals the Affordable 30 V 5G Smartphone

TCL 30 V 5G

In recent years, Chinese smartphone manufacturer, TCL, has emerged as one of the fast-growing consumer electronics firms and a significant player in the worldwide TV business. Its newest debut, the 30 V 5G was revealed at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) earlier this month, and is now available through Verizon in the US, the gadget also delivers support for all of the carrier’s flavours of 5G.

TCL 30 V 5G Specifications

The 30 V 5G sports a 6.67-inch Full HD+ display with a 1080p resolution on its screen. The 16MP selfie and video calling camera is housed in a water-drop notch on the display.

The Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 5G CPU powers the smartphone, which has 4GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage that can be expanded via a microSD card slot.

A 4,500mAh battery powers the smartphone, which comes preinstalled with Android 11 and a USB Type-C connection that allows fast charging up to 18 watts.

The device has a triple-lens camera system. An ultrawide lens and a macro lens are also included in the camera’s 50MP primary sensor.

Every one of Verizon’s new handsets, the carrier claims, will support C-band wireless technology in the near future.

