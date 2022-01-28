Vivo S1 4GB Price in Pakistan and Specifications

Vivo S1 4GB Price in Pakistan

The Vivo S1 4GB costs Rs. 35,999 in Pakistan. An approved warranty provider and authorised dealers set the retail pricing of Vivo mobile devices.

Price of Vivo S1 4GB in Pakistan is Rs. 35,999.

Price of Vivo in USD is $268.

Vivo S1 4GB – The budget Version of the Series

The former S1 4GB edition has been replaced with Vivo’s new S1 4GB. Only the internal and external memory of the Vivo S1 4GB will be upgraded. The MediaTek Helio P65 chipset will again power the smartphone. It’s a mid-range chipset designed to power mid-range smartphones. A regular version of the S1 4GB from Vivo comes with 4 gigabytes of RAM. Various tasks can be easily carried out with the RAM. 64 gigabytes of built-in storage on the Vivo S1 4GB is a little less than the previous model, but it still has enough space to store a lot of data. If you still need more memory for your S1 4GB Vivo, you may use a microSD card to add up to 256 GB of storage to the device. A 6.38-inch super AMOLED display screen on the new Vivo 4GB smartphone provides a resolution of 1080 x 2340 Pixels in addition to full HD. The phone’s primary lens has a resolution of 16 megapixels, while the ultra-wide lens on the Vivo S1 4GB has an aperture of 8 megapixels. The phone’s depth sensor will have a 2 megapixel resolution. This smartphone has a 32-megapixel front-facing camera. Vivo S1 4GB will have an under-display fingerprint reader for optimal security. The phone is driven by a 4500 mAh battery, which provides the highest amount of power. For Samsung, the new S1 4GB’s will be a headache as the phone has high-end specifications and is offered at a fair price.

VIVO S1 4GB Specification

Network Technology GSM / HSPA / LTE 2G bands GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 – SIM 1 & SIM 2 3G bands HSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100 4G bands LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 20(800), 38(2600), 40(2300), 41(2500) – Asia LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 8(900), 34(2000), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500) – China Speed HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps, LTE-A (2CA) Cat6 300/150 Mbps

Launch Announced 2019, September Status Available

Body Dimensions 159.5 x 75.2 x 8.1 mm (6.28 x 2.96 x 0.32 in) Weight 179 g (6.31 oz) SIM Dual SIM (Nano-SIM, dual stand-by)

Display Type Super AMOLED capacitive touchscreen, 16M colors Size 6.38 inches, 99.9 cm2 (~83.3% screen-to-body ratio) Resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels, 19.5:9 ratio (~404 ppi density) Always-on display

Platform OS Android 9.0 (Pie); Funtouch 9 Chipset Mediatek MT6768 Helio P65 (12nm) CPU Octa-core (2×2.0 GHz Cortex-A75 & 6×1.7 GHz Cortex-A55) GPU Mali-G52 MC2

Memory Card slot microSD, up to 256 GB (dedicated slot) Internal 128GB Built-in, 4GB RAM

Main Camera Triple 16 MP, f/1.8, (wide), 1/2.8″, 1.12µm, PDAF

8 MP, f/2.2, 13mm (ultrawide)

2 MP, f/2.4, depth sensor Features LED flash, HDR, panorama Video 1080p@30fps

Selfie Camera Single 32 MP, f/2.0 Features HDR Video 1080p@30fps

Sound Loudspeaker Yes 3.5mm jack Yes Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic

Comms WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot Bluetooth 5.0, A2DP, LE GPS Yes, with A-GPS, GLONASS, GALILEO, BDS Radio FM radio USB microUSB 2.0, USB On-The-Go

Features Sensors Fingerprint (under display, optical), accelerometer, proximity, compass

Battery Non-removable Li-Po 4500 mAh battery Charging Fast battery charging 18W