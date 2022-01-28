Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
29th Jan, 2022. 01:07 am

Vivo S1 4GB Price in Pakistan and Specifications

29th Jan, 2022. 01:07 am
Vivo S1 4GB Price in Pakistan

The Vivo S1 4GB costs Rs. 35,999 in Pakistan. An approved warranty provider and authorised dealers set the retail pricing of Vivo mobile devices.

  • Price of Vivo S1 4GB in Pakistan is Rs. 35,999.
  • Price of Vivo in USD is $268.

Vivo S1 4GB – The budget Version of the Series

The former S1 4GB edition has been replaced with Vivo’s new S1 4GB. Only the internal and external memory of the Vivo S1 4GB will be upgraded. The MediaTek Helio P65 chipset will again power the smartphone. It’s a mid-range chipset designed to power mid-range smartphones. A regular version of the S1 4GB from Vivo comes with 4 gigabytes of RAM. Various tasks can be easily carried out with the RAM. 64 gigabytes of built-in storage on the Vivo S1 4GB is a little less than the previous model, but it still has enough space to store a lot of data. If you still need more memory for your S1 4GB Vivo, you may use a microSD card to add up to 256 GB of storage to the device. A 6.38-inch super AMOLED display screen on the new Vivo 4GB smartphone provides a resolution of 1080 x 2340 Pixels in addition to full HD. The phone’s primary lens has a resolution of 16 megapixels, while the ultra-wide lens on the Vivo S1 4GB has an aperture of 8 megapixels. The phone’s depth sensor will have a 2 megapixel resolution. This smartphone has a 32-megapixel front-facing camera. Vivo S1 4GB will have an under-display fingerprint reader for optimal security. The phone is driven by a 4500 mAh battery, which provides the highest amount of power. For Samsung, the new S1 4GB’s will be a headache as the phone has high-end specifications and is offered at a fair price.

 

VIVO S1 4GB Specification

Vivo S1 4GB Specifications

Network
Technology GSM / HSPA / LTE
2G bands GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 – SIM 1 & SIM 2
3G bands HSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100
4G bands LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 20(800), 38(2600), 40(2300), 41(2500) – Asia
LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 8(900), 34(2000), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500) – China
Speed HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps, LTE-A (2CA) Cat6 300/150 Mbps
Launch
Announced 2019, September
Status Available
Body
Dimensions 159.5 x 75.2 x 8.1 mm (6.28 x 2.96 x 0.32 in)
Weight 179 g (6.31 oz)
SIM Dual SIM (Nano-SIM, dual stand-by)
Display
Type Super AMOLED capacitive touchscreen, 16M colors
Size 6.38 inches, 99.9 cm2 (~83.3% screen-to-body ratio)
Resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels, 19.5:9 ratio (~404 ppi density)
Always-on display
Platform
OS Android 9.0 (Pie); Funtouch 9
Chipset Mediatek MT6768 Helio P65 (12nm)
CPU Octa-core (2×2.0 GHz Cortex-A75 & 6×1.7 GHz Cortex-A55)
GPU Mali-G52 MC2
Memory
Card slot microSD, up to 256 GB (dedicated slot)
Internal 128GB Built-in, 4GB RAM
Main Camera
Triple 16 MP, f/1.8, (wide), 1/2.8″, 1.12µm, PDAF
8 MP, f/2.2, 13mm (ultrawide)
2 MP, f/2.4, depth sensor
Features LED flash, HDR, panorama
Video 1080p@30fps
Selfie Camera
Single 32 MP, f/2.0
Features HDR
Video 1080p@30fps
Sound
Loudspeaker Yes
3.5mm jack Yes
Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic
Comms
WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
Bluetooth 5.0, A2DP, LE
GPS Yes, with A-GPS, GLONASS, GALILEO, BDS
Radio FM radio
USB microUSB 2.0, USB On-The-Go
Features
Sensors Fingerprint (under display, optical), accelerometer, proximity, compass
Battery
Non-removable Li-Po 4500 mAh battery
Charging Fast battery charging 18W
Rating
Rating Average rating is 4.5 stars, based on 44 reviews

 

