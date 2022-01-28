Vivo S1 4GB Price in Pakistan and Specifications

Vivo S1 4GB Price in Pakistan
The Vivo S1 4GB costs Rs. 35,999 in Pakistan. An approved warranty provider and authorised dealers set the retail pricing of Vivo mobile devices.
- Price of Vivo S1 4GB in Pakistan is Rs. 35,999.
- Price of Vivo in USD is $268.
Vivo S1 4GB – The budget Version of the Series
The former S1 4GB edition has been replaced with Vivo’s new S1 4GB. Only the internal and external memory of the Vivo S1 4GB will be upgraded. The MediaTek Helio P65 chipset will again power the smartphone. It’s a mid-range chipset designed to power mid-range smartphones. A regular version of the S1 4GB from Vivo comes with 4 gigabytes of RAM. Various tasks can be easily carried out with the RAM. 64 gigabytes of built-in storage on the Vivo S1 4GB is a little less than the previous model, but it still has enough space to store a lot of data. If you still need more memory for your S1 4GB Vivo, you may use a microSD card to add up to 256 GB of storage to the device. A 6.38-inch super AMOLED display screen on the new Vivo 4GB smartphone provides a resolution of 1080 x 2340 Pixels in addition to full HD. The phone’s primary lens has a resolution of 16 megapixels, while the ultra-wide lens on the Vivo S1 4GB has an aperture of 8 megapixels. The phone’s depth sensor will have a 2 megapixel resolution. This smartphone has a 32-megapixel front-facing camera. Vivo S1 4GB will have an under-display fingerprint reader for optimal security. The phone is driven by a 4500 mAh battery, which provides the highest amount of power. For Samsung, the new S1 4GB’s will be a headache as the phone has high-end specifications and is offered at a fair price.
VIVO S1 4GB Specification
|Network
|Technology
|GSM / HSPA / LTE
|2G bands
|GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 – SIM 1 & SIM 2
|3G bands
|HSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100
|4G bands
|LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 20(800), 38(2600), 40(2300), 41(2500) – Asia
|
|LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 8(900), 34(2000), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500) – China
|Speed
|HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps, LTE-A (2CA) Cat6 300/150 Mbps
|Launch
|Announced
|2019, September
|Status
|Available
|Body
|Dimensions
|159.5 x 75.2 x 8.1 mm (6.28 x 2.96 x 0.32 in)
|Weight
|179 g (6.31 oz)
|SIM
|Dual SIM (Nano-SIM, dual stand-by)
|Display
|Type
|Super AMOLED capacitive touchscreen, 16M colors
|Size
|6.38 inches, 99.9 cm2 (~83.3% screen-to-body ratio)
|Resolution
|1080 x 2340 pixels, 19.5:9 ratio (~404 ppi density)
|
|Always-on display
|Platform
|OS
|Android 9.0 (Pie); Funtouch 9
|Chipset
|Mediatek MT6768 Helio P65 (12nm)
|CPU
|Octa-core (2×2.0 GHz Cortex-A75 & 6×1.7 GHz Cortex-A55)
|GPU
|Mali-G52 MC2
|Memory
|Card slot
|microSD, up to 256 GB (dedicated slot)
|Internal
|128GB Built-in, 4GB RAM
|Main Camera
|Triple
|16 MP, f/1.8, (wide), 1/2.8″, 1.12µm, PDAF
8 MP, f/2.2, 13mm (ultrawide)
2 MP, f/2.4, depth sensor
|Features
|LED flash, HDR, panorama
|Video
|1080p@30fps
|Selfie Camera
|Single
|32 MP, f/2.0
|Features
|HDR
|Video
|1080p@30fps
|Sound
|Loudspeaker
|Yes
|3.5mm jack
|Yes
|
|Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic
|Comms
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
|Bluetooth
|5.0, A2DP, LE
|GPS
|Yes, with A-GPS, GLONASS, GALILEO, BDS
|Radio
|FM radio
|USB
|microUSB 2.0, USB On-The-Go
|Features
|Sensors
|Fingerprint (under display, optical), accelerometer, proximity, compass
|Battery
|
|Non-removable Li-Po 4500 mAh battery
|Charging
|Fast battery charging 18W
|Rating
|Rating
|Average rating is 4.5 stars, based on 44 reviews