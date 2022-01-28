Vivo S1 Pro 4GB Price in Pakistan and Specifications

Vivo S1 Pro 4GB Price in Pakistan
The Vivo S1 Pro costs 39,999 Pakistani rupees. With 8 GB of RAM and 128 GB of internal storage as standard, this is the least expensive model.
- Retail Price of Vivo S1 Pro in Pakistan is Rs. 39,999.
- Retail Price of Vivo in USD is $298.
Vivo S1 Pro – A stunning Handset With Powerful SoC
This year, Vivo will release a new version of its S1 smartphone, the S1 Pro. I’m sure this new version will be much more powerful than the previous one, thanks to its impressive features. The Vivo S1 Pro sports a more powerful SoC, more storage, high-end RAM, and an enhanced front-facing camera than the standard S1. Snapdragon 675 is the system-on-chip powering the upcoming Vivo S1 Pro. Chipsets like this are seen in high-end smartphones from major tech companies. The new Vivo S1 Pro has 6/8 GB of RAM to support multitasking at lightning speed. The phone’s internal storage will be 128/256 GB. You won’t require any external storage if you use this form of storage service. You’ll be able to enjoy a 19.5:9 aspect ratio on the Vivo S1 Pro thanks to its 6.38-inch Super AMOLED notchless display. Vivo Pro will have a screen-to-body ratio of 91.64%, indicating that the smartphone’s bezels will be incredibly thin. There are four cameras in all on the back of the phone. You’ll find a 48-megapixel camera on the Vivo S1’s Pro, as well as two 2MP cameras on each of the other three cameras. The phone’s pop-up selfie camera has a 32-megapixel resolution, and it will also feature an LED flash. A 4500 mAh battery powers the Vivo S1 Pro. Despite its smaller capacity, the battery is still able to power your gadget. The Samsung S1 Pro has an in-display fingerprint scanner for security purposes. Android Pie-based Funtouch OS 9 is pre-installed on the phone’s operating system. It will be offered in two colour options: blue and red. The corporation, like Samsung, has a strong desire to offer a phone for every type of customer.
Vivo S1 Pro 4GB Specifications
Vivo S1 Pro Specifications
|Network
|Technology
|GSM / HSPA / LTE
|2G bands
|GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 – SIM 1 & SIM 2 (dual-SIM model only)
|3G bands
|HSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100
|4G bands
|LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 28(700), 38(2600), 40(2300), 41(2500)
|Speed
|HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps, LTE-A
|Launch
|Announced
|2019, November
|Status
|Available. Released 2019, November
|Body
|Dimensions
|159.3 x 75.2 x 8.7 mm (6.27 x 2.96 x 0.34 in)
|Weight
|186.7 g (6.60 oz)
|SIM
|Single SIM (Nano-SIM) or Dual SIM (Nano-SIM, dual stand-by)
|Display
|Type
|Super AMOLED capacitive touchscreen, 16M colors
|Size
|6.38 inches, 99.9 cm2 (~83.4% screen-to-body ratio)
|Resolution
|1080 x 2340 pixels, 19.5:9 ratio (~404 ppi density)
|Platform
|OS
|Android 9.0 (Pie); Funtouch 9.2
|Chipset
|Qualcomm SDM665 Snapdragon 665 (11 nm)
|CPU
|Octa-core (4×2.0 GHz Kryo 260 Gold & 4×1.8 GHz Kryo 260 Silver)
|GPU
|Adreno 610
|Memory
|Card slot
|microSD, up to 256 GB (uses shared SIM slot)
|Internal
|128GB 8GB RAM
|Main Camera
|Quad
|48 MP, f/1.8, (wide), 1/2.0″, 0.8µm, PDAF
8 MP, f/2.2, 13mm (ultrawide), 1/4.0″, 1.12µm
2 MP, f/2.4, 1/5″, 1.75µm (dedicated macro camera)
2 MP, f/2.4, depth sensor
|Features
|LED flash, HDR, panorama
|Video
|1080p@30fps
|Selfie Camera
|Single
|32 MP, f/2.0, 26mm (wide), 1/2.8″, 0.8µm
|Features
|HDR
|Video
|1080p@30fps
|Sound
|Loudspeaker
|Yes
|3.5mm jack
|Yes
|
|Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic
|Comms
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
|Bluetooth
|5.0, A2DP, LE
|GPS
|Yes, with A-GPS, GLONASS, GALILEO, BDS
|Radio
|FM radio
|USB
|2.0, Type-C 1.0 reversible connector, USB On-The-Go
|Features
|Sensors
|Fingerprint (under display, optical), accelerometer, gyro, proximity, compass
|Battery
|
|Non-removable Li-Po 4500 mAh battery
|Charging
|Fast battery charging 18W
|Rating
|Rating
|Average rating is 4.0 stars, based on 27 reviews.