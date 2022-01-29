Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

30th Jan, 2022. 01:27 am

Vivo V21 Price in Pakistan and Specifications

Web Desk BOL News

30th Jan, 2022. 01:27 am
Vivo V21

Vivo V21 Price in Pakistan and Specifications

In Pakistan, the Vivo V21 costs Rs. 59,999. The sale pricing of Vivo mobile devices under official warranty is regulated by official dealers and warranty providers.

  • Price of Vivo V21 in Pakistan is Rs. 59,999.
  • Price of Vivo in USD is $372.

Vivo V21 – A Powerful Standard Smartphone

Chinese technology This year, Vivo will release the V21 smartphone to the market. This corporation is one of the world’s most strong and well-known smartphone brands. We are pleased to learn that this powerful and standard Vivo smartphone is planned to debut a new smartphone called Vivo V21 in 2020. We have gathered facts and remarkable specifications regarding the next new smartphone. Let us now go through the device’s specifications. The next new smartphone Vivo’s V21 is powered by a 2.4 GHz Octa-Core processor. It will also be powered by the MediaTek MT6853 Dimensity 800U chipset. It is regarded as one of the most powerful chipsets used in flagship smartphones, and its performance is quite excellent. The Vivo V21 will be equipped with an AMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen. The device’s display measures 6.44 inches and has a full HD + resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels. Under the hood of this device is also a Mali-G57 MC3 GPU. The Vivo sharp V21’s SoC is combined with 8 GB of RAM. The new handset will be able to process things in split seconds thanks to the combination of chipset and RAM. The new Vivo V21 features a large amount of internal storage. The 128 gigabytes of internal storage on this smartphone will allow the user to keep a large amount of data on the device for future use. In V21, there is also a specific slot for storing a large amount of data. Vivo’s future smartphone will have a triple rear camera configuration. The primary sensor will be 64 megapixels, which is a high-end sensor seen in many high-end smartphones. The V21 sports an 8 megapixel ultra-wide lens and a 2 megapixel depth sensor. The rear camera system is completed using a dual-LED flash, which aids the V21’s camera setup in low-light circumstances. The front-facing camera has 44 megapixels and a plethora of fascinating capabilities such as HDR Panorama. The Vivo V21 is expected to include an in-display fingerprint reader to secure the data that you wish to safeguard. The smartphone’s battery capacity is 4000 mAh, with a charging speed of 33W. The price of the Vivo V21 in Pakistan is another area where it will compete with Samsung.

ivo V21 Specifications

Network
Technology GSM / HSPA / LTE
2G bands GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 – SIM 1 & SIM 2
3G bands HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100
4G bands 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 7, 8, 20, 28, 38, 39, 40, 41
Speed HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps, LTE-A
Launch
Announced 2021, April 27
Status Available. Released 2021, May 05
Body
Dimensions 159.7 x 73.9 x 7.3 mm (6.29 x 2.91 x 0.29 in)
Weight 176 g (6.21 oz)
Build Glass front, plastic frame, plastic back
SIM Hybrid Dual SIM (Nano-SIM, dual stand-by)
Display
Type AMOLED, 90Hz, HDR10+, 500 nits (typ)
Size 6.44 inches, 100.1 cm2 (~84.8% screen-to-body ratio)
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels, 20:9 ratio (~409 ppi density)
Platform
OS Android 11, Funtouch 11.1
Chipset MediaTek MT6853 Dimensity 800U 5G (7 nm)
CPU Octa-core (2×2.4 GHz Cortex-A76 & 6×2.0 GHz Cortex-A55)
GPU Mali-G57 MC3
Memory
Card slot microSDXC (uses shared SIM slot)
Internal 128GB 8GB RAM
UFS 2.2
Main Camera
Triple 64 MP, f/1.8, 26mm (wide), 1/1.72″, 0.8Âµm, PDAF, OIS
8 MP, f/2.2, 120Ëš, 16mm (ultrawide), 1/4.0″, 1.12Âµm
2 MP, f/2.4, (macro)
Features LED flash, HDR, panorama
Video 4K@30fps (no OIS), 1080p@30/60fps
Selfie Camera
Single 44 MP, f/2.0, (wide), AF, OIS
Features Dual-LED flash, HDR
Video 4K@30fps (no OIS), 1080p@30fps
Sound
Loudspeaker Yes
3.5mm jack No
Comms
WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
Bluetooth 5.1, A2DP, LE
GPS Yes, with A-GPS, GLONASS, GALILEO, BDS
NFC No
Radio No
USB USB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go
Features
Sensors Fingerprint (under display, optical), accelerometer, gyro, proximity, compass
Battery
Type Li-Po 4000 mAh, non-removable
Charging Fast charging 33W, 63% in 30 min (advertised)
Tests
Performance AnTuTu: 336699 (v8), 365055 (v9)
GeekBench: 6516 (v4.4), 1600 (v5.1)
GFXBench: 17fps (ES 3.1 onscreen)
Display Contrast ratio: Infinite (nominal)
Loudspeaker -28.2 LUFS (Average)
Battery life
Endurance rating 123h
Rating
Rating Average rating is 4.3 stars, based on 29 reviews.

