vivo v21e price in Pakistan after PTA Increased Tax

PTA Mobile Tax vivo v21e: This is the era of mobile phones and telecom equipment, which are now necessities. Unfortunately, these necessities are also subjected to significant tariffs in the government’s mini-budget, making access to these equipment practically unattainable for the average person.

vivo v21e price in Pakistan

The Vivo V21e retails for Rs. 46,999 in Pakistan. The selling pricing of Vivo mobile products in formal warranty is regulated by official dealers and warranty providers.

Price of Vivo V21e in Pakistan is Rs. 46,999.

Price of Vivo in USD is $291.

PTA Mobile Tax List 2022: Tax to Register your vivo v21e

Mobile Phone PTA Tax Calculator (Passport)