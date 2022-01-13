Vivo V23 Pro 5G Price in Pakistan and Specifications

Vivo V23 Pro 5G Price in Pakistan
The Vivo V23 Pro is cost Rs. 92,999 in Pakistan. The Vivo V23 Pro was released on January 4, 2022. Vivo’s 8 GB RAM / 128 GB internal storage model comes in two colours: Sunshine Gold and Stardust Black.
- Price of Vivo V23 Pro in Pakistan is Rs. 92,999.
- Price of Vivo in USD is $693.
Vivo V23 Pro- A New And Powerful Smartphone
Vivo is working on a new smartphone, the V23 Pro. Vivo is getting ready to reveal a new V-series smartphone. Next year, in January 2022, the next smartphone will be released. A mid-ranger called the Vivo V23 Pro will be a newcomer. The MediaTek Dimensity 1200 SoC will power the new smartphone. This is a powerful chipset that will enable the next smartphone Vivo’s V23 Pro to deliver high-end performance to users, as well as a 3.0 GHz Octa-Core processor. The next Vivo V23 Pro will feature a 6.58-inch screen with a resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels and a full HD display. AMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen is the type of device. The new Vivo V23 Pro features 8 gigabytes of RAM, which is the most RAM ever utilised in a smartphone, so you can expect your phone to run at lightning speed thanks to its powerful RAM. The Vivo Pro has a built-in storage capacity of 128 gigabytes, which means your data storage space is limitless. There’s also a microSD card slot if you need more storage. The smartphone has a Triple Camera configuration on the back. Vivo V23 Pro’s main camera is 108 megapixels, 8 megapixels, and 2 megapixels. The phone’s selfie camera will be dual 50 + 8 megapixels. The next smartphone Vivo V23 Pro features an under-display optical fingerprint sensor to secure data on the phone and allow only authorised users to access it. The gadget will be powered by a non-removable Li-Po 4300 mAh battery with Fast charging capabilities. When the V23 Pro smartphone is unveiled, Samsung and other tech titans will face stiff competition.
Vivo V23 Pro detailed specifications
|Network
|Technology
|GSM / CDMA / HSPA / LTE / 5G
|2G bands
|GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 – SIM 1 & SIM 2
|CDMA 800
|3G bands
|HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100
|4G bands
|1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 7, 8, 20, 28, 38, 40, 41
|5G bands
|1, 3, 28, 40, 41, 78 SA/NSA
|Speed
|HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps, LTE-A
|Body
|Dimensions
|160.9 x 74.3 x 7.4 mm (6.33 x 2.93 x 0.29 in)
|Weight
|172 g (6.07 oz)
|SIM
|Hybrid Dual SIM (Nano-SIM, dual stand-by)
|Display
|Type
|AMOLED
|Size
|6.44 inches, 100.1 cm2 (~83.8% screen-to-body ratio)
|Resolution
|1080 x 2400 pixels, 20:9 ratio (~409 ppi density)
|Platform
|OS
|Android 11, Funtouch 12
|Chipset
|MediaTek Dimensity 810 5G (6 nm)
|CPU
|Octa-core (2×2.4 GHz Cortex-A76 & 6×2.0 GHz Cortex-A55)
|GPU
|Mali-G57 MC2
|Memory
|Card slot
|microSDXC (uses shared SIM slot)
|Internal
|128GB 8GB RAM
|Main Camera
|Triple
|50 MP, f/1.8, 26mm (wide), PDAF
8 MP, f/2.2, 120Ëš, 16mm (ultrawide), 1/4.0″, 1.12Âµm
2 MP, f/2.4, (macro)
|Features
|Dual-LED dual-tone flash, HDR, panorama
|Video
|4K@30fps, 1080p@30fps, gyro-EIS
|Selfie Camera
|Single
|44 MP, f/2.0, (wide), AF
|Features
|HDR
|Video
|4K@30fps, 1080p@30fps
|Sound
|Loudspeaker
|Yes
|3.5mm jack
|No
|24-bit/192kHz audio
|Comms
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
|Bluetooth
|5.1, A2DP, LE
|GPS
|Yes, with A-GPS, GLONASS, GALILEO, BDS, QZSS
|NFC
|No
|Radio
|No
|USB
|USB Type-C, USB On-The-Go
|Features
|Sensors
|Fingerprint (under display, optical), accelerometer, gyro, proximity, compass
|Battery
|Type
|Li-Po 4050 mAh, non-removable
|Charging
|Fast Charging 44W, 69% in 30 min (advertised)