Vivo V23 vs V23 Pro: Specification Comparison

Following the first release of the V23e in late 2021, the V23 series extended this month with the most advanced handsets: the Vivo V23 and V23 Pro. The two handsets debuted in the Indian market with two standout characteristics not found on other phones: a color-changing design and incredible twin front cameras. Following the launch, many people began to question what the distinctions between these two types were and why the latter was dubbed Pro, especially because they were identical at first glance. This comparison of the specifications of the Vivo V23 and the Vivo V23 Pro will explain all of the key differences and help you decide which one best meets your needs.

Vivo V23 5G vs Vivo V23 Pro

Vivo V23 Vivo V23 Pro DIMENSIONS AND WEIGHT 157.2 x 72.4 x 7.6 mm,

179 g 159.5 x 73.3 x 7.4 mm,

171 g DISPLAY 6.44 inches, 1080 x 2400 pixels (Full HD+), AMOLED 6.56 inches, 1080 x 2400 pixels (Full HD+), AMOLED PROCESSOR Mediatek Dimensity 900, octa-core 2.5 GHz Mediatek Dimensity 1200, octa-core 3 GHz MEMORY 8 GB RAM, 128 GB – 12 GB RAM, 512 GB 8 GB RAM, 128 GB – 12 GB RAM, 256 GB SOFTWARE Android 12, Funtouch OS 12 Android 12, Funtouch OS 12 CONNECTIVITY Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, Bluetooth 5.2, GPS Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, Bluetooth 5.2, GPS CAMERA Triple 64 + 8 + 2 MP, f/1.9 + f/2.2 + f/2.4

Dual 50 + 8 MP f/2.0 and f/2.3 front camera Triple 108 + 8 + 2 MP, f/1.9 + f/2.2 + f/2.4

Dual 50 + 8 MP f/2.0 and f/2.3 front camera BATTERY 4200 mAh, fast charging 44W 4300 mAh, Fast Charging 44W ADDITIONAL FEATURES 5G, dual SIM, color-changing back 5G, dual SIM, color-changing back

Design

The designs of the Vivo V23 and the V23 Pro are nearly identical. They both have an incredible color-changing design: their rear covers can change colour when exposed to sunlight, and the effect is absolutely astounding. The back side is composed of glass, so you get quality materials as well, and the front side has a very high screen-to-body ratio. Unfortunately, these phones have a large notch, similar to those found on Apple’s iPhones, however the notch is present because there are two front cameras for fantastic selfies. Because it has a smaller display, the Vivo V23 5G is a bit more compact than the Vivo V23 Pro, which is a plus for individuals who want a phone that is easier to operate with one hand.

Display

The sole difference between these phones’ displays is the diagonal: the standard Vivo V23 5G has a diagonal of 6.44 inches, while the Pro variant has a diagonal of 6.56 inches. The remainder of the displays are nearly identical, and they are really decent panels if we simply consider the mid-range area. They are AMOLED displays with a 1080 x 2400 pixel Full HD+ resolution, a refresh rate of 90 Hz, HDR10+ certification to improve image quality on streaming platforms, and an in-display fingerprint reader. Do you prefer a larger display on a larger phone, or is the 6.44-inch diagonal of the V23 5G suffice?

Specs & Software

The main distinction between the Vivo V23 5G and the Vivo V23 Pro is in the hardware aspect. The vanilla variety is driven by the midrange MediaTek Dimensity 920 processor, which is manufactured at 6 nm and has a maximum frequency of 2.5 GHz, while the Pro variation is powered by the high-end MediaTek Dimensity 1200 mobile platform, which is also produced at 6 nm and has a maximum frequency of 3 GHz. Because of its superior chipset, the Pro model is a more powerful phone that is better suited for gamers and power users. It isn’t the most advanced flagship chipset, but it performs admirably. Both phones have up to 12 GB of RAM and up to 256 GB of internal storage, which is not extendable through microSD. They come pre-installed with Android 12 and Funtouch OS 12.

Camera

The Vivo V23 5G and Vivo V23 Pro both have a triple rear camera with two distinct main sensors: the former has a 64 MP sensor, while the latter has a superior 108 MP sensor. The remaining two sensors are identical: an 8 MP ultrawide camera and a 2 MP macro lens. The front camera on these phones, however, is the standout feature: they both include a dual front camera with a 50 MP main sensor (with an f/2.0 focal aperture and 4K video recording) and an 8 MP ultrawide camera.

Battery

The battery of the Vivo V23 Pro is slightly larger than the battery on the vanilla model: 4300 mAh vs 4200 mAh. This means that the battery will last a little longer. Both phones are capable of 44W fast charging.

Price

The Vivo V23 5G starts at RS 72,999/ $544, while the Pro variant starts at €92,999/$693.. The Pro variant is preferable since it has a better main camera, a better chipset, and a little larger battery: except from the dimensions, these devices are similar.

Vivo V23 vs Vivo V23 Pro: PRO and CONS

Vivo V23

PRO

More affordable

More compact

Same front cameras as the Pro

CONS

Inferior rear camera

Lower-end chipset

Vivo V23 Pro

PRO

Superior rear camera

Bigger battery

Wider display

Better chipset

CONS

Price