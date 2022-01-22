Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

22nd Jan, 2022. 04:39 pm

Vivo Y15s Price in Pakistan and Specifications

The Vivo Y15s costs Rs. 23,999 in Pakistan. The selling pricing of Vivo mobile products in formal warranty is regulated by official dealers and warranty providers.

  • Price of Vivo Y15s in Pakistan is Rs. 23,999.
  • Price of Vivo in USD is $149.

Vivo Y15s – A Budget Smartphone

Smart technology Vivo’s Y15s will be unveiled soon. In the Singapore market, the business has lately launched a brand-new entry-level smartphone. The upcoming smartphone will be in the Y-series and will be known as the Vivo Y15s. This handset will be powered by Helio P35, one of the most powerful chipsets available for smartphones on the market. Under the hood of the Vivo Y15s is a 2.2 GHz Octa-Core processor. This new incoming smartphone has a 6.51 Inches screen size, which is a large-screen display, an IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, and a full-HD display with a resolution of 720 x 1600 Pixels. The Vivo Sharp Y15s features 3 gigabytes of RAM on board, which is more than adequate to run most applications; this is a very powerful amount of RAM capacity. The Vivo features 32 gigabytes of built-in storage space in the Y15s, which is enough storage capacity to store anything you desire. There is also a microSD card slot that can hold up to 256 GB. The Y15s features a Dual Camera arrangement on the back of the device. The squad’s main sensor is 13 megapixels, with a depth lens of 2 megapixels and an LED flashlight in the updated Y15s. This handset’s selfie shooter is an 8 megapixel camera that will assist the user in creating appealing selfies and making video calls. The Y15s will be able to protect their data by only letting the authorised individual to access it thanks to the rear-mounted fingerprint sensor. The battery on the Vivo Y15s is massive, with a capacity of 5,000 mAh. Samsung and other smartphone companies are making it difficult for other tech behemoths to compete in the market, since smartphones such as the Vivo Y15s provide users with everything they require.

Vivo Y15s Specifications

Network
Technology GSM / HSPA / LTE
2G bands GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 – SIM 1 & SIM 2
3G bands HSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100
4G bands 1, 3, 5, 7, 8, 20, 28, 38, 39, 40, 41
Speed HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps, LTE
Launch
Announced 2021, November 09
Status Available. Released 2021, November 09
Body
Dimensions 164 x 75.2 x 8.3 mm (6.46 x 2.96 x 0.33 in)
Weight 179 g (6.31 oz)
Build Glass front, plastic back, plastic frame
SIM Dual SIM (Nano-SIM, dual stand-by)
Display
Type IPS LCD
Size 6.51 inches, 102.3 cm2 (~83.0% screen-to-body ratio)
Resolution 720 x 1600 pixels, 20:9 ratio (~270 ppi density)
Platform
OS Android 11 (Go edition), Funtouch 11.1
Chipset Mediatek MT6765 Helio P35 (12nm)
CPU Octa-core (4×2.3 GHz Cortex-A53 & 4×1.8 GHz Cortex-A53)
GPU PowerVR GE8320
Memory
Card slot microSDXC (dedicated slot)
Internal 32GB 3GB RAM
eMMC 5.1
Main Camera
Dual 13 MP, f/2.2, 27mm (wide), AF
2 MP, f/2.4, (depth)
Features LED flash, panorama
Video 1080p@30fps
Selfie Camera
Single 8 MP, f/2.0
Video 1080p@30fps
Sound
Loudspeaker Yes
3.5mm jack Yes
Comms
WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
Bluetooth 5.0, A2DP, LE
GPS Yes, with A-GPS, GLONASS, GALILEO, BDS
NFC No
Radio FM radio
USB microUSB 2.0, USB On-The-Go
Features
Sensors Fingerprint (side-mounted), accelerometer, proximity, compass
Battery
Type Li-Po 5000 mAh, non-removable
Charging Charging 10W
Reverse charging 5W
Rating
Rating Average rating is 4.3 stars, based on 66 reviews.

