Vivo Y15s Price in Pakistan and Specifications

Vivo Y15s Price in Pakistan

The Vivo Y15s costs Rs. 23,999 in Pakistan. The selling pricing of Vivo mobile products in formal warranty is regulated by official dealers and warranty providers.

Price of Vivo in USD is $149.

Vivo Y15s – A Budget Smartphone

Smart technology Vivo’s Y15s will be unveiled soon. In the Singapore market, the business has lately launched a brand-new entry-level smartphone. The upcoming smartphone will be in the Y-series and will be known as the Vivo Y15s. This handset will be powered by Helio P35, one of the most powerful chipsets available for smartphones on the market. Under the hood of the Vivo Y15s is a 2.2 GHz Octa-Core processor. This new incoming smartphone has a 6.51 Inches screen size, which is a large-screen display, an IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, and a full-HD display with a resolution of 720 x 1600 Pixels. The Vivo Sharp Y15s features 3 gigabytes of RAM on board, which is more than adequate to run most applications; this is a very powerful amount of RAM capacity. The Vivo features 32 gigabytes of built-in storage space in the Y15s, which is enough storage capacity to store anything you desire. There is also a microSD card slot that can hold up to 256 GB. The Y15s features a Dual Camera arrangement on the back of the device. The squad’s main sensor is 13 megapixels, with a depth lens of 2 megapixels and an LED flashlight in the updated Y15s. This handset’s selfie shooter is an 8 megapixel camera that will assist the user in creating appealing selfies and making video calls. The Y15s will be able to protect their data by only letting the authorised individual to access it thanks to the rear-mounted fingerprint sensor. The battery on the Vivo Y15s is massive, with a capacity of 5,000 mAh. Samsung and other smartphone companies are making it difficult for other tech behemoths to compete in the market, since smartphones such as the Vivo Y15s provide users with everything they require.

Vivo Y15s Specifications

Network Technology GSM / HSPA / LTE 2G bands GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 – SIM 1 & SIM 2 3G bands HSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100 4G bands 1, 3, 5, 7, 8, 20, 28, 38, 39, 40, 41 Speed HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps, LTE

Launch Announced 2021, November 09 Status Available. Released 2021, November 09

Body Dimensions 164 x 75.2 x 8.3 mm (6.46 x 2.96 x 0.33 in) Weight 179 g (6.31 oz) Build Glass front, plastic back, plastic frame SIM Dual SIM (Nano-SIM, dual stand-by)

Display Type IPS LCD Size 6.51 inches, 102.3 cm2 (~83.0% screen-to-body ratio) Resolution 720 x 1600 pixels, 20:9 ratio (~270 ppi density)

Platform OS Android 11 (Go edition), Funtouch 11.1 Chipset Mediatek MT6765 Helio P35 (12nm) CPU Octa-core (4×2.3 GHz Cortex-A53 & 4×1.8 GHz Cortex-A53) GPU PowerVR GE8320

Memory Card slot microSDXC (dedicated slot) Internal 32GB 3GB RAM eMMC 5.1

Main Camera Dual 13 MP, f/2.2, 27mm (wide), AF

2 MP, f/2.4, (depth) Features LED flash, panorama Video 1080p@30fps

Selfie Camera Single 8 MP, f/2.0 Video 1080p@30fps

Sound Loudspeaker Yes 3.5mm jack Yes

Comms WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot Bluetooth 5.0, A2DP, LE GPS Yes, with A-GPS, GLONASS, GALILEO, BDS NFC No Radio FM radio USB microUSB 2.0, USB On-The-Go

Features Sensors Fingerprint (side-mounted), accelerometer, proximity, compass

Battery Type Li-Po 5000 mAh, non-removable Charging Charging 10W

Reverse charging 5W

Rating Rating Average rating is 4.3 stars, based on 66 reviews.