vivo Y15s with Trendy Design, Side-Mounted Fingerprint, Gigantic 5000mAh Battery and Scanner Launched in Pakistan

vivo, the top global smartphone brand announces the arrival of the newest member in the Y series, vivo Y15s in Pakistan. With the launch of the Y15s, vivo furthers its mission of catering to the youth with ‘feature-rich smartphones’ and bringing meaningful innovation across different price ranges. Y15s has 3D Slim design with 8.28mm thickness, a powerful, long-lasting 5000mAh battery* and smooth Side-Mounted Fingerprint Technology together with AI Dual Camera.

Ensuring a flawless entertainment experience, the Y15s includes a 6.51-inch HD+ Halo FullView™ Display with Eye Protection*. The all-new vivo Y15s has been developed to meet the lifestyles of the young customers who are always ‘On the Go’ and want a powerful phone to keep them going through the day.

User experience is increased thanks to the 13MP AI Dual Camera on the rear and f/2.2 big aperture, which reveals minute details while also making sure that the subject is always shining. It has a wide range of characteristics that allow it to capture any situation in its full effect.

In addition to Face Beauty, the Y15s has a variety of photo, video, time-lapse and panorama modes as well as Documents and Pro Mode to make everyday photography easier. When used with Y15s, the Bokeh algorithm generates a striking contrast by softly separating the subject of a photograph from the background.

In addition, it has a 2MP Super Macro Camera on the rear with a 4cm focus, allowing users to explore tiny and fascinating worlds full with treasures that are otherwise inaccessible to the human eye.

Furthermore, the smartphone comes with an 8MP Front Camera for stunning selfies. Y15s has a well-equipped selfie camera that works amazingly in low-light environments as well. The Softlight band enables users to preview the fill light effect in real-time and helps them pose with ease. Additionally, it also adapts to the ambient light, whether cool or warm, to avoid uneven skin tones caused by unfit lighting and showcases the best of the subject.

Powerful Long-lasting Battery

Taking a step forward in assuring a long battery life, vivo Y15s comes with a 5,000mAh battery that ensures sufficient battery life – providing enough power to do several tasks throughout the day. A single full charge can last up to 18.74 hours of online HD movie streaming or 7.89 hours of intensive gaming.

Immersive Display and Stylish Design

Y15s presents a 6.51-inch* Halo FullView™ Display with HD+ (1600×720) resolution to provide an immersive viewing experience to users while streaming videos, surfing the internet, and playing games. It is worth noting that the display’s brightness gets automatically adjusted based on the ambient conditions or surroundings. It does not stop there! Y15s also has a special Eye Protection Mode* that, when used, filters out harmful blue light to prevent eye strain for the user and keep the screen looking magnificent while remaining gentle on the eyes.

The impressive features are packed into a slender 8.28mm thin body with a 3D back cover. It is a lightweight handset offering a comfortable hold and smooth grip.

Dazzling Colors

vivo Y15s comes in two vivid hues to choose from: Mystic Blue and Wave Green.

Mystic Blue is between a lively shade of blue and cryptic black wonder. It’s an original style that exudes calm and an understated elegance.

Wave Green color plunges into a blend of silver, white, green, and blue. Inspired by the tropical ocean that brings pure joy of a carefree beach holiday.

Elevated Experience

Widely known for being a youth-centric brand, vivo has integrated several features to upgrade and enhance the youth’s experience and has customized the smartphone for the ‘On the Go’ generation.

Side-Mounted Fingerprint Scanner: vivo’s Side-Mounted Fingerprint design integrates the fingerprint scanner with the power button for the purpose of powering on and unlocking the smartphone at the same time. This design makes the Y15s look sleek and classy while making the user interaction near effortless. The time it takes to unlock from a bright screen is a staggering 0.232 seconds*, faster than a blink of an eye.

Face Access: vivo’s Face Wake unlocks the smartphone the moment it recognizes the user’s face in front of the screen. Together with the Side-Mounted Fingerprint scanner, it delivers a seamless unlocking experience with enhanced security. Accessing the phone has never been so smart and easy!

Multi Turbo 3.0: vivo’s exclusive Multi-Turbo 3.0 optimizes core scenes to reduce stuttering and lag during internet surfing or playing games. Y15s is engineered to allocate and prioritize CPU and memory resources – especially when too many apps are running simultaneously in the background.

Large storage: The vivo Y15s comes with 3GB + 32GB RAM & ROM for the users to download & run heavy games and store a large number of files.

Outstanding Performance

The vivo Y15s runs on Funtouch OS 11.1 and comes with more special features that come in handy for day-to-day use:

EasyShare: Simplifies the cloning process with one easy tap, so users no longer have to use mobile data when transferring files from an old phone.

iManager: iManager keeps the phone in good shape while users enjoy a good night’s sleep from boring everyday tasks. The feature has been added to take care of tasks such as cleaning up the phone or scanning for issues at night. iManager keeps the phone in good shape while the users enjoy a good night’s sleep.

Price and Availability

vivo Y15s is available for purchase across Pakistan at the price Rs. 23,999. vivo offers one-year warranty for vivo Y15s along with 15 days free replacement and 6 months warranty for accessories. vivo Y15s is duly approved by Pakistan Telecommunications Authority and supports all mobile networks in Pakistan. Zong customers can also get 12GB Free Mobile Internet by using their 4G SIM card in Slot 1 (2GB Internet / month for 6 months).