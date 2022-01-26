Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

26th Jan, 2022. 06:10 pm

vivo y33s Price in Pakistan after PTA Increased Tax

Web Desk BOL News

26th Jan, 2022. 06:10 pm
vivo y33s

vivo y33s Price in Pakistan after PTA Increased Tax

PTA Mobile Tax vivo y33s : This is the era of mobile phones and telecom equipment, which are now necessities. Unfortunately, these necessities are also subjected to significant tariffs in the government’s mini-budget, making access to these equipment practically unattainable for the average person. 

In Pakistan, the Vivo Y33 costs Rs. 39,999. Price controls are in place by authorised dealers and warranty providers for Vivo mobile goods that are covered by an approved warranty.

  • Price of Vivo Y33s in Pakistan is Rs. 39,999.
  • Price of Vivo in USD is $248.

PTA Mobile Tax List 2022: Tax to Register your Vivo V23

Mobile Phone PTA Tax Calculator (Passport)

Mobile Phone Value in USD
PTA Tax in Pak Rupees (PKR)
$1 to $30
Rs. 430
$31 to $100
Rs. 3200
$101 to $200
Rs. 9580
$201 to $350
Rs. 12200 + 17% Sales Tax Ad Valorem
$351 to $500
Rs. 17800 + 17% Sales Tax Ad Valorem
$501 and above
Rs. 36870 + 17% Sales Tax Ad Valorem

Mobile Phone PTA Tax Calculator (CNIC)

Mobile Phone Value in USD
PTA Tax in Pak Rupees (PKR)
$1 to $30
Rs. 550
$31 to $100
Rs. 4323
$101 to $200
Rs. 11561
$201 to $350
Rs. 14661 + 17% Sales Tax Ad Valorem
$351 to $500
Rs. 23420 + 17% Sales Tax Ad Valorem
$501 and above
Rs. 37007 + 17% Sales Tax Ad Valorem

What is Sales Tax Ad Valorem?

A 17 percent sales tax will be added to the PTA Tax paid for the approval of a smartphone when it is sold for more than its base tax value. This is known as an Ad Valorem Sales Tax. As a result, the new PTA Taxes for smartphone approval will not be the same for different products, and it will be decided based on the worth of the mobile phone.

The government raised a total of Rs 350 billion through new levies in the mini-budget. Because the telecommunications sector accounts for one-tenth of these income receipts. Because mobile phones are used by 98 percent of Pakistan’s 147 million people, the bulk of users will be subject to these ever-increasing taxes.

