Web Desk BOL News

18th Jan, 2022. 06:46 pm

Vivo Y55 5G Goes Official with MediaTek Chip, Triple-lens Camera and Sleek Design

The Vivo Y55 5G is the latest Y-series phone to be released in 2022, following the release of three Vivo Y phones this year. The Y55, on the other hand, is Vivo’s first entry-level 5G phone this year. It has a standard design, all of the main features of a modern Android phone, and 5G future-proofing.

Vivo Y55

Let’s start with the design. A flat plastic housing with sharp, angular edges adorns the Y55. The Vivo Y33s’ sister, meanwhile, has a faint grainy texture on the shell and is available in iridescent multi-hue and matte black finishes.

A elevated camera rectangle with three lenses may be found in the corner. On the frame, the thumbprint reader and power button are combined. Finally, flip the Vivo Y55 over to reveal its notched screen, which has a thick bezel on the top and bottom and a thin bezel on the sides. It’s a modern Vivo phone with a traditional design.

Vivo Y55

We’re looking at a 6.58″ IPS LCD with a 20:9 aspect ratio and a resolution of 1080P. This Vivo Y55’s display has an 8MP camera built in it. A 50MP f/1.8 lens, a 2MP macro shooter, and a 2MP portrait sensor make up the triple-lens camera on the rear.

Vivo Y55

The MediaTek Dimensity 700 processor powers the new Vivo 5G smartphone (their cheapest 5G chip.) It’s powered by 18W FlashCharge and connected to a 5000 mAh battery. The phone comes preloaded with Android 11 x FunTouchOS.

There includes NFC support as well as a 3.5mm audio connection. A dedicated slot can be used to expand the storage. The speaker, however, is mono-firing. The phone is available in only one configuration: 4GB/128GB. The Vivo Y55 is priced at PKR 51,000. It’s presently only available in Taiwan.

