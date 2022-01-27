Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

28th Jan, 2022. 02:49 am

Vivo Y75 5G Price in Pakistan And Specifications

Vivo Y75 5G

The price of the Vivo Y75 5G smartphone in Pakistan starts at Rs. 52,999 as of 27 January 2022. The Vivo phone costs $398 in U.S. dollars. With a 6.58-inch display, MediaTek’s MT6833 Dimensity 700 5G (7 nm) processor, 8GB of RAM, 128GB of internal storage, and cameras with 50MP and 16MP resolutions, the Vivo Y75 5G has some impressive specs. Vivo Y75 5G’s series features, best deal, download firmware updates, coupons, discounts and more on PriceBey.com. Also find comprehensive details on RAM, ROM and Battery, Screen size and Chipset, Colours and User reviews and ratings.

Vivo Y75 5G Price in Pakistan

The projected pricing of the Vivo Y75 5G in Pakistan is Rs. 52,999. The Vivo Y75 5G phone is expected to be on sale on January 28, 2022, according to rumours (Expected). At the lowest price, the Vivo Y75 5G PTA-approved smartphone will be available on Daraz for $52.99. The Vivo Y75 5G will be available in a variety of colours and storage capacities from a variety of online and brick-and-mortar retailers. Vivo Y75 5G phone may be purchased online at the best price on Priceoye, Daraz Mall, and OLX. Vivo Y75 5G smartphone is the finest Vivo Mobile Phone Under Rs. 52,999 in Pakistan.

Vivo Y75 5G Specifications

General

Brand Vivo Mobile Phone
Model Name Vivo Y75 5G
Price Rs. 52,999 / € 325 / ₹ 27,178 / C$ 481
Release Date 28th January 2022 (Expected)
Display 6.58 inches
Processor MediaTek MT6833 Dimensity 700 5G (7 nm)
RAM 8GB
Inbuilt Storage 128GB
Rear Cameras 50MP
Selfie Camera 16MP
Colours Glowing Galaxy, Starlight Black
Battery 5000mAh

Network

Technology GSM / HSPA / LTE / 5G
2G bands GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G bands HSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100
4G bands 1, 3, 5, 8, 38, 40, 41
5G bands 78 SA/NSA
Speed HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps, LTE-A, 5G

Body

Dimensions 164 x 75.9 x 8.3 mm (6.46 x 2.99 x 0.33 in)
Weight 187 g (6.60 oz)
Build Glass front, plastic frame, plastic back
SIM Hybrid Dual SIM (Nano-SIM, dual stand-by)

Display

Type IPS LCD
Size 6.58 inches, 104.3 cm2 (~83.8% screen-to-body ratio)
Resolution 1080 x 2408 pixels, 20:9 ratio (~401 ppi density)

Performance

Operating System Android 11, Funtouch 12
Chipset MediaTek MT6833 Dimensity 700 5G (7 nm)
CPU Octa-core (2×2.2 GHz Cortex-A76 & 6×2.0 GHz Cortex-A55)
GPU Mali-G57 MC2
Card slot microSDXC (uses shared SIM slot)
RAM 8GB
Storage 128GB

Main Camera

Camera Setup Triple
Resolution 50 MP, f/1.8, 26mm (wide), PDAF
2 MP, f/2.4, (macro)
2 MP, f/2.4, (depth)
Features Dual-LED flash, HDR, panorama
Video 1080p@30fps, gyro-EIS

Front Camera

Camera Setup Single
Resolution 16 MP, f/2.0, (wide)
Video 1080p@30fps

Extra Features

Loudspeaker Yes
3.5mm Jack Yes
WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
Bluetooth 5.1, A2DP, LE
GPS Yes, with A-GPS, GLONASS, GALILEO, BDS
NFC No
Radio FM radio
USB USB Type-C, USB On-The-Go
Sensors Fingerprint (side-mounted), accelerometer, proximity, compass

Battery

Type Li-Po 5000 mAh, non-removable
Charging Fast charging 18W

 

Vivo Y75 5G Features

It’s only the beginning of the year, but the Vivo Y75 5G has already established itself as a strong contender for the title of best affordable Vivo phone of 2018. For those who live in Pakistan, this is an excellent Vivo phone at an affordable price. With 6.58-inch screen, MediaTek MT6833 Dimensity 700 5G (7 nm) processor, 8GB of RAM, 128GB of internal storage, 50MP rear cameras, 16MP selfie camera, Starlight Black and Glowing Galaxy colour options and more, Vivo’s latest low-cost gaming phone has a lot to offer.

Pakistan has a long history of recommending Vivo’s low-priced smartphones, but this one stands out. The Vivo Y75 5G’s smartphone is the longest-lasting Mobile Phone we’ve ever tested, by a considerable margin, despite its low price being closer to budget than midrange.

