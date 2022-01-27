Vivo Y75 5G Price in Pakistan And Specifications

The price of the Vivo Y75 5G smartphone in Pakistan starts at Rs. 52,999 as of 27 January 2022. The Vivo phone costs $398 in U.S. dollars. With a 6.58-inch display, MediaTek’s MT6833 Dimensity 700 5G (7 nm) processor, 8GB of RAM, 128GB of internal storage, and cameras with 50MP and 16MP resolutions, the Vivo Y75 5G has some impressive specs. Vivo Y75 5G’s series features, best deal, download firmware updates, coupons, discounts and more on PriceBey.com. Also find comprehensive details on RAM, ROM and Battery, Screen size and Chipset, Colours and User reviews and ratings.
Vivo Y75 5G Price in Pakistan
The projected pricing of the Vivo Y75 5G in Pakistan is Rs. 52,999. The Vivo Y75 5G phone is expected to be on sale on January 28, 2022, according to rumours (Expected). At the lowest price, the Vivo Y75 5G PTA-approved smartphone will be available on Daraz for $52.99. The Vivo Y75 5G will be available in a variety of colours and storage capacities from a variety of online and brick-and-mortar retailers. Vivo Y75 5G phone may be purchased online at the best price on Priceoye, Daraz Mall, and OLX. Vivo Y75 5G smartphone is the finest Vivo Mobile Phone Under Rs. 52,999 in Pakistan.
Vivo Y75 5G Specifications
General
|Brand
|Vivo Mobile Phone
|Model Name
|Vivo Y75 5G
|Price
|Rs. 52,999 / € 325 / ₹ 27,178 / C$ 481
|Release Date
|28th January 2022 (Expected)
|Display
|6.58 inches
|Processor
|MediaTek MT6833 Dimensity 700 5G (7 nm)
|RAM
|8GB
|Inbuilt Storage
|128GB
|Rear Cameras
|50MP
|Selfie Camera
|16MP
|Colours
|Glowing Galaxy, Starlight Black
|Battery
|5000mAh
Network
|Technology
|GSM / HSPA / LTE / 5G
|2G bands
|GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
|3G bands
|HSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100
|4G bands
|1, 3, 5, 8, 38, 40, 41
|5G bands
|78 SA/NSA
|Speed
|HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps, LTE-A, 5G
Body
|Dimensions
|164 x 75.9 x 8.3 mm (6.46 x 2.99 x 0.33 in)
|Weight
|187 g (6.60 oz)
|Build
|Glass front, plastic frame, plastic back
|SIM
|Hybrid Dual SIM (Nano-SIM, dual stand-by)
Display
|Type
|IPS LCD
|Size
|6.58 inches, 104.3 cm2 (~83.8% screen-to-body ratio)
|Resolution
|1080 x 2408 pixels, 20:9 ratio (~401 ppi density)
Performance
|Operating System
|Android 11, Funtouch 12
|Chipset
|MediaTek MT6833 Dimensity 700 5G (7 nm)
|CPU
|Octa-core (2×2.2 GHz Cortex-A76 & 6×2.0 GHz Cortex-A55)
|GPU
|Mali-G57 MC2
|Card slot
|microSDXC (uses shared SIM slot)
|RAM
|8GB
|Storage
|128GB
Main Camera
|Camera Setup
|Triple
|Resolution
|50 MP, f/1.8, 26mm (wide), PDAF
2 MP, f/2.4, (macro)
2 MP, f/2.4, (depth)
|Features
|Dual-LED flash, HDR, panorama
|Video
|1080p@30fps, gyro-EIS
Front Camera
|Camera Setup
|Single
|Resolution
|16 MP, f/2.0, (wide)
|Video
|1080p@30fps
Extra Features
|Loudspeaker
|Yes
|3.5mm Jack
|Yes
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
|Bluetooth
|5.1, A2DP, LE
|GPS
|Yes, with A-GPS, GLONASS, GALILEO, BDS
|NFC
|No
|Radio
|FM radio
|USB
|USB Type-C, USB On-The-Go
|Sensors
|Fingerprint (side-mounted), accelerometer, proximity, compass
Battery
|Type
|Li-Po 5000 mAh, non-removable
|Charging
|Fast charging 18W
Vivo Y75 5G Features
It’s only the beginning of the year, but the Vivo Y75 5G has already established itself as a strong contender for the title of best affordable Vivo phone of 2018. For those who live in Pakistan, this is an excellent Vivo phone at an affordable price. With 6.58-inch screen, MediaTek MT6833 Dimensity 700 5G (7 nm) processor, 8GB of RAM, 128GB of internal storage, 50MP rear cameras, 16MP selfie camera, Starlight Black and Glowing Galaxy colour options and more, Vivo’s latest low-cost gaming phone has a lot to offer.
Pakistan has a long history of recommending Vivo’s low-priced smartphones, but this one stands out. The Vivo Y75 5G’s smartphone is the longest-lasting Mobile Phone we’ve ever tested, by a considerable margin, despite its low price being closer to budget than midrange.