Web Desk BOL News

18th Jan, 2022. 06:11 pm

Why do Pakistani Twitter Want PM Imran Khan to Meet Waqar Zaka?

Waqar Zaka

The Pakistani Twitterati wants Prime Minister Imran Khan to meet Waqar Zaka so that he may explain the phenomenon of cryptocurrency to the prime minister.

Zaka has long been a proponent of digital currency and believes that investing in cryptocurrencies can help Pakistanis escape poverty.

On Wednesday of last week, local media wrote on a report submitted to the Sindh High Court seeking for a ban on all cryptocurrency use in Pakistan.

Zaka was the face of the #Youthwantscrypto campaign, which pushed the authorities to lift the prohibition and instead educate the public about and embrace the technology that has the ability to lift Pakistan out of its slumber.

Many Pakistanis believe that the Prime Minister should meet with Zaka because he will provide “accurate information” on “revolutionising technology.”

Zaka was dubbed a “expert” and “pioneer” of cryptocurrency in the country by one user.

Cryptocurrencies are a type of digital money that may be used without the use of a central monetary institution like a bank or government over the internet.

Waqar is a crypto influencer who has often stated on social media that his support for cryptocurrency has resulted in abuse.

