Why do Pakistani Twitter Want PM Imran Khan to Meet Waqar Zaka?

The Pakistani Twitterati wants Prime Minister Imran Khan to meet Waqar Zaka so that he may explain the phenomenon of cryptocurrency to the prime minister.

Zaka has long been a proponent of digital currency and believes that investing in cryptocurrencies can help Pakistanis escape poverty.

Why don't you understand this is not about single person's benefits. Whole nation can take advantage from upcoming technologies. We can generate Passive income and bring Dollars to Pakistan.@ImranKhanPTI #PMMeetWaqarZaka — ammara iftikhar (@ammaraiftikha13) January 17, 2022

On Wednesday of last week, local media wrote on a report submitted to the Sindh High Court seeking for a ban on all cryptocurrency use in Pakistan.

#PMMeetWaqarZaka

To discuss financial problems you you take advices from financial experts similarly to solve crypto regarding issues you need to meet @ZakaWaqar who is cryptocurrency expert and Pioneer of crypto in Pakistan @ImranKhanPTI — Dead Mouse 🅙 (@r_shaaan) January 17, 2022

If you sincerely want to change the life of pakistanis which i hope you do, its important that you meet @ZakaWaqar before taking decision on crypto @ImranKhanPTI #PMMeetWaqarZaka — ZeeshanR83 (@R83Zeeshan) January 17, 2022

Zaka was the face of the #Youthwantscrypto campaign, which pushed the authorities to lift the prohibition and instead educate the public about and embrace the technology that has the ability to lift Pakistan out of its slumber.

Many Pakistanis believe that the Prime Minister should meet with Zaka because he will provide “accurate information” on “revolutionising technology.”

#PMMeetWaqarZaka, since he is only one who can give you real and proper information about crypto and how it is revolutionalizing the finance world.. stop listening to idiots around you @ImranKhanPTI @ZakaWaqar — ZeeshanR83 (@R83Zeeshan) January 17, 2022

Zaka was dubbed a “expert” and “pioneer” of cryptocurrency in the country by one user.

Cryptocurrencies are a type of digital money that may be used without the use of a central monetary institution like a bank or government over the internet.

Waqar is a crypto influencer who has often stated on social media that his support for cryptocurrency has resulted in abuse.