Xiaomi Poco X3 Pro price in Pakistan and Specifications

Xiaomi Poco X3 Pro price in Pakistan

In Pakistan, the Xiaomi Poco X3 Pro costs Rs. 49,999. The sale pricing of Xiaomi mobile devices under official warranty is regulated by official dealers and warranty providers.

Price of Xiaomi in USD is $310.

Xiaomi Poco X3 Pro – A Mid-Rang Smartphone

The new Poco X3, which will be the new Pro variant smartphone, will be unveiled by Xiaomi. The business has stated that a gadget in the middle of the POCO X3 NFC and the POCO F2 Pro is in the works. Both devices are still worth considering. Now, POCO will unveil the next Xiaomi Poco X3 Pro, a mid-range device with the most advanced hardware available in this price range. The smartphone will be powered by the Snapdragon 860, which is one of the most recent chipsets for smartphones on the market. Under the hood of the new Xiaomi Poco X3 Pro is a 2.96 GHz Octa-Core processor. This new forthcoming smartphone has a 6.67-inch screen size, which is a large-screen display, with an IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, and a full-HD display with a resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels. When it comes to protection, this smartphone is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass. The next Xiaomi Poco X3 Pro will come with 6 gigabytes of RAM, which is the greatest amount of RAM ever utilised in a smartphone, thus you can expect your Xiaomi X3 Pro to run at a super-fast pace thanks to its powerful RAM. The handset features 128 gigabytes of storage, which implies your data storage capacity is limitless. A Quad Camera arrangement can be found on the back of the Xiaomi Poco X3 Pro. The smartphone's main sensor will be 48 megapixels. This phone's selfie shooter will be 20 megapixels, making it easier and more attractive to take selfies with this new smartphone. The Poco X3 Pro will be able to protect its data by enabling only authorised people to access it thanks to the side-mounted sensor. This gadget will be powered by a non-removable Li-Po 5160 mAh battery with Fast charging capabilities. When the X3 Pro is released, Samsung and other tech heavyweights will face stiff competition.

Xiaomi Poco X3 Pro Specifications

Network Technology GSM / HSPA / LTE 2G bands GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 – SIM 1 & SIM 2 3G bands HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100 4G bands 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 7, 8, 20, 28, 38, 40, 41 Speed HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps, LTE-A

Launch Announced 2021, March 22 Status Available. Released 2021, March 24

Body Dimensions 165.3 x 76.8 x 9.4 mm (6.51 x 3.02 x 0.37 in) Weight 215 g (7.58 oz) Build Glass front (Gorilla Glass 6), plastic back SIM Hybrid Dual SIM (Nano-SIM, dual stand-by) IP53, dust and splash protection

Display Type IPS LCD, 120Hz, HDR10, 450 nits (typ) Size 6.67 inches, 107.4 cm2 (~84.6% screen-to-body ratio) Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels, 20:9 ratio (~395 ppi density) Protection Corning Gorilla Glass 6

Platform OS Android 11, MIUI 12 for POCO Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 860 (7 nm) CPU Octa-core (1×2.96 GHz Kryo 485 Gold & 3×2.42 GHz Kryo 485 Gold & 4×1.78 GHz Kryo 485 Silver) GPU Adreno 640

Memory Card slot microSDXC (uses shared SIM slot) Internal 128GB 6GB RAM UFS 3.1

Main Camera Quad 48 MP, f/1.8, (wide), 1/2.0″, 0.8Âµm, PDAF

8 MP, f/2.2, 119Ëš (ultrawide)

2 MP, f/2.4, (macro)

2 MP, f/2.4, (depth) Features Dual-LED flash, HDR, panorama Video 4K@30fps, 1080p@30/60/120fps, 720p@960fps, gyro-EIS

Selfie Camera Single 20 MP, f/2.2, (wide), 1/3.4″, 0.8Âµm Features HDR, panorama Video 1080p@30fps

Sound Loudspeaker Yes, with stereo speakers 3.5mm jack Yes 24-bit/192kHz audio

Comms WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot Bluetooth 5.0, A2DP, LE GPS Yes, with A-GPS, GLONASS, GALILEO, BDS NFC Yes (market/region dependent) Infrared port Yes Radio FM radio, recording USB USB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go

Features Sensors Fingerprint (side-mounted), accelerometer, gyro, proximity, compass

Battery Type Li-Po 5160 mAh, non-removable Charging Fast charging 33W, 59% in 30 min, 100% in 59 min (advertised)

Tests Performance AnTuTu: 453223 (v8)

GeekBench: 2574 (v5.1)

GFXBench: 38fps (ES 3.1 onscreen) Display Contrast ratio: 1401:1 (nominal) Camera Photo / Video Loudspeaker -26.1 LUFS (Good) Battery life Endurance rating 112h