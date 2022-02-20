Apple iPhone 14 Pro Models Could Come With 8GB of RAM

With the rumoured Apple iPhone 14 range expected to appear this autumn, recent sources say that the iPhone 14 Pro versions will have 8GB of RAM to compete with the top Galaxy S22. The base edition of the recently released Samsung Galaxy S22 has 8GB of RAM. According to a recent post on the Naver blog by a user named “yeux1122,” the rumoured iPhone 14 Pro models will include 8GB of RAM, which is more than the previous-generation iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max.

According to The Sun, the iPhone 14 series will be officially launched in September of this year. This year’s models may include a drastic design shift, with a hole-punch display replacing the customary notch that Apple introduced a few years ago. According to some reports, the forthcoming iPhone 14 series may also include a 120Hz display.

The Cupertino, California-based tech giant’s non-Pro iPhone 14 models may have less storage, therefore the 6.1-inch iPhone 14 and 6.7-inch iPhone 14 Max are expected to have less than 8GB of RAM. Apple is also apparently speeding up the mass manufacturing of the rumoured iPhone 14 Pro model.

Meanwhile, BOE, China’s largest display manufacturer, plans to produce OLED panels for the iPhone 15 lineup’s higher-end versions. According to a source from earlier this month, the China-based display-making behemoth now manufactures panels for the entry-level iPhone 13. Samsung manufactures higher-end displays that require more complex technology.

According to a storey published in The Elec, the Beijing, China-based BOE intends to enhance its ability to make OLED LTPO screens, which enable a variable refresh rate of up to 120Hz, in time for the iPhone 15 Pro, which is slated to be revealed in 2023. BOE would offer screens for only the lower models of this year’s iPhone 14 lineup, which is expected to ship this fall, while Samsung and LG would continue to supply displays for the Pro series products.