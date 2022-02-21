Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

22nd Feb, 2022. 02:56 am
Apple’s 2022 product plan includes a 13-inch MacBook Pro and a new Air with M2

apple 13-inch MacBook Pro

Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman shares his estimates for Apple’s computing roadmap in 2022 in his newest newsletter. According to his sources, Apple will ship laptops with last year’s M1 Pro and Max processors, as well as a new, more powerful M1 Max CPU and a new M2 processor.

Breaking down the devices, Gurman expects:

  • Mac mini with M1 Pro and M2 processor
  • 13-inch MacBook Pro and redesigned MacBook Air with M2 processor
  • 24-inch iMac with M2 processor
  • Larger iMac Pro with M1 Pro and M1 Max processor
  • Half-sized Mac Pro with two or four M1 Max processors

Apple

As a result, Apple will finally complete its shift to its own silicon this year. The iMac Pro and Mac Pro are the last Apple devices to use Intel hardware. The iMac Pro, which will include a 27-inch mini-LED display with 120Hz ProMotion, is expected to be released in May or June. Don’t anticipate the vibrant colours of the 24-inch M1 iMac, either.

Apple’s March 8 event might see the release of the company’s first Mac in 2022. It might be the next MacBook Air or 13-inch MacBook Pro, which would follow the new 14-inch and 16-inch Pro models.

 

