Adsence Ads 300X250
Adsense Ads 900×250

Web Desk BOL News

28th Feb, 2022. 10:50 pm
Adsence Ad 160X600

Samsung Galaxy Book 2 Pro 360 release date, specs & Price

Web Desk BOL News

28th Feb, 2022. 10:50 pm
Samsung Galaxy Book 2 Pro 360
Adsense Ads 300 x 100
Adsence Ads 300X250

The Samsung Galaxy Book2 Pro 360 will become available for pre-order from March 18 ahead of its April 1 availability at retail, with a starting price of $1,249 for the 13-inch model.

Samsung hasn’t revealed a starting price for the larger model, but knowing that the price difference between the two sizes of the original Galaxy Book Pro 360 was around $100, we can expect a similar increase, putting the 15-inch edition’s starting price somewhere around $1,349-$1,399.

Read more: Xiaomi Redmi introduces a 24″ 240Hz Gaming Monitor

Samsung Galaxy Book 2 Pro 360: Specs

Galaxy Book 2 Pro 360 13.3-inch Galaxy Book 2 Pro 360 15.6-inch
Price $1,249 TBA
Display 13.3-inch Super AMOLED
(1920 x 1080) 120Hz touchscreen		 15.6-inch Super AMOLED
(1920 x 1080) 120Hz
touchscreen
CPU Intel 12th Gen Core i5/i7 Intel 12th Gen Core i5/i7
GPU Intel Iris Xe integrated graphics Intel Iris Xe integrated
graphics
RAM 8GB/16GB/32GB LPDDR5 8GB/16GB/32GB LPDDR5
Storage 256GB – 1TB PCIe SSD 256GB – 1TB PCIe SSD
Ports Thunderbolt4 (1), USB-C (2),
headphone/mic, microSD		 Thunderbolt4 (1), USB-C (2),
headphone, microSD
Webcan 1080p FHD webcam 1080p FHD webcam
Size 11.9 x 7.9 x 0.45 inches 13.9 x 8.9 x 0.46 inches
Weight 2.29 lbs 3.1 lbs

Read More

7 hours ago
Dracula is back again in Renfield starring Nicholas Hoult and Nicholas Cage

More and more films are being produced on super naturals as the...
1 day ago
OPPO A16 Price in Pakistan and Specifications

In Pakistan, the Oppo A16 costs Rs. 23,999. The retail price of...
1 day ago
TCL 30 5G with Dimensity 700, 30 and 30+ with 50MP cameras are unveiled

TCL recently unveiled the 30, 30+, and 30 5G - three smartphones...
1 day ago
Infinix Hot 10 Price in Pakistan and Full Specs

Infinix Hot 10 Price in Pakistan In Pakistan, the Infinix Hot 10...
1 day ago
Samsung Galaxy A12 Price in Pakistan and Specs

Samsung Galaxy A12 Price in Pakistan The Samsung Galaxy A12 is now...
2 days ago
Infinix Zero 8i Price in Pakistan and Specifications

Infinix Zero 8i price in Pakistan In Pakistan, the Infinix Zero 8i...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence Ads 300X250

Recent News

Honda
28 mins ago
Honda Introduces a New Bikes Installment Plan

Atlas Honda has teamed up with Silk Bank to offer a 24-month...
U.S. abuse of force, sanctions violates human rights in other countries: report
33 mins ago
U.S. abuse of force, sanctions violates human rights in other countries: report

BEIJING, Feb. 28 (Xinhua) -- The United States abused force and sanctions,...
Hajra Yamin
38 mins ago
Hajra Yamin’s recent video is making the rounds on social media

Hajra Yamin is a Pakistani actress and media personality. She has played...
Rawalpindi
40 mins ago
Pak vs Aus: Rawalpindi Test tickets sold out

The excitement for the Australia series in Pakistan is at an all-time...
Adsence Ad 300X600