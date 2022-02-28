Adsence Ad 160X600
Samsung Galaxy Book 2 Pro 360 release date, specs & Price
The Samsung Galaxy Book2 Pro 360 will become available for pre-order from March 18 ahead of its April 1 availability at retail, with a starting price of $1,249 for the 13-inch model.
Samsung hasn’t revealed a starting price for the larger model, but knowing that the price difference between the two sizes of the original Galaxy Book Pro 360 was around $100, we can expect a similar increase, putting the 15-inch edition’s starting price somewhere around $1,349-$1,399.
Samsung Galaxy Book 2 Pro 360: Specs
|Galaxy Book 2 Pro 360 13.3-inch
|Galaxy Book 2 Pro 360 15.6-inch
|Price
|$1,249
|TBA
|Display
|13.3-inch Super AMOLED
(1920 x 1080) 120Hz touchscreen
|15.6-inch Super AMOLED
(1920 x 1080) 120Hz
touchscreen
|CPU
|Intel 12th Gen Core i5/i7
|Intel 12th Gen Core i5/i7
|GPU
|Intel Iris Xe integrated graphics
|Intel Iris Xe integrated
graphics
|RAM
|8GB/16GB/32GB LPDDR5
|8GB/16GB/32GB LPDDR5
|Storage
|256GB – 1TB PCIe SSD
|256GB – 1TB PCIe SSD
|Ports
|Thunderbolt4 (1), USB-C (2),
headphone/mic, microSD
|Thunderbolt4 (1), USB-C (2),
headphone, microSD
|Webcan
|1080p FHD webcam
|1080p FHD webcam
|Size
|11.9 x 7.9 x 0.45 inches
|13.9 x 8.9 x 0.46 inches
|Weight
|2.29 lbs
|3.1 lbs
