Samsung Galaxy Book 2 Pro 360 release date, specs & Price

The Samsung Galaxy Book2 Pro 360 will become available for pre-order from March 18 ahead of its April 1 availability at retail, with a starting price of $1,249 for the 13-inch model.

Samsung hasn’t revealed a starting price for the larger model, but knowing that the price difference between the two sizes of the original Galaxy Book Pro 360 was around $100, we can expect a similar increase, putting the 15-inch edition’s starting price somewhere around $1,349-$1,399.

Samsung Galaxy Book 2 Pro 360: Specs