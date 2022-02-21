Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

21st Feb, 2022. 09:30 pm
Tecno Spark 7 Pro Price in Pakistan & Full Specs

Web Desk BOL News

21st Feb, 2022. 09:30 pm

Tecno Spark 7 Pro Price in Pakistan

Tecno Spark 7 Pro price in Pakistan is PKR 22,699. This smartphone has a 6.6-inch display and 128 GB of storage with 4 GB of RAM. The Tecno Spark 7 Pro sports a 5000 mAh battery and three cameras on the back: a 48 MP main camera, a 2 MP camera, and a 2 MP camera.

Tecno Spark 7 Pro Full Features:

Network
Technology GSM / HSPA / LTE
2G bands GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 – SIM 1 & SIM 2
3G bands HSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100
4G bands LTE
Speed HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps, LTE Cat4 150/50 Mbps
Launch
Announced 2021, April 27
Status Available
Body
Dimensions 164.9 x 76.2 x 8.8 mm (6.49 x 3.00 x 0.35 in)
Weight
Build Glass front, plastic frame, plastic back
SIM Dual SIM (Nano-SIM, dual stand-by)
Display
Type IPS LCD, 90Hz
Size 6.6 inches, 105.2 cm2 (~83.7% screen-to-body ratio)
Resolution 720 x 1600 pixels, 20:9 ratio (~266 ppi density)
Platform
OS Android 11, HIOS 7.5
Chipset Mediatek Helio G80 (12 nm)
CPU Octa-core (2×2.0 GHz Cortex-A75 & 6×1.8 GHz Cortex-A55)
GPU Mali-G52 MC2
Memory
Card slot microSDXC
Internal 64GB 4GB RAM, 64GB 6GB RAM, 128GB 4GB RAM
eMMC 5.1
Main Camera
Triple 48 MP, PDAF
Secondary unknown camera
Third unknown camera
Features Quad-LED flash
Video 1080p@30fps
Selfie Camera
Single 8 MP
Features Dual-LED flash
Video 1080p@30fps
Sound
Loudspeaker Yes
3.5mm jack Yes
Comms
WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, hotspot
Bluetooth Yes
GPS Yes, with A-GPS
NFC No
Radio FM radio
USB microUSB 2.0, USB On-The-Go
Features
Sensors Fingerprint (rear-mounted), accelerometer, proximity
Battery
Type Li-Po 5000 mAh, non-removable

