Tecno Spark 7 Pro Price in Pakistan & Full Specs

Tecno Spark 7 Pro Price in Pakistan

Tecno Spark 7 Pro price in Pakistan is PKR 22,699. This smartphone has a 6.6-inch display and 128 GB of storage with 4 GB of RAM. The Tecno Spark 7 Pro sports a 5000 mAh battery and three cameras on the back: a 48 MP main camera, a 2 MP camera, and a 2 MP camera.

Tecno Spark 7 Pro Full Features:

Network Technology GSM / HSPA / LTE 2G bands GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 – SIM 1 & SIM 2 3G bands HSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100 4G bands LTE Speed HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps, LTE Cat4 150/50 Mbps

Launch Announced 2021, April 27 Status Available

Body Dimensions 164.9 x 76.2 x 8.8 mm (6.49 x 3.00 x 0.35 in) Weight – Build Glass front, plastic frame, plastic back SIM Dual SIM (Nano-SIM, dual stand-by)

Display Type IPS LCD, 90Hz Size 6.6 inches, 105.2 cm2 (~83.7% screen-to-body ratio) Resolution 720 x 1600 pixels, 20:9 ratio (~266 ppi density)

Platform OS Android 11, HIOS 7.5 Chipset Mediatek Helio G80 (12 nm) CPU Octa-core (2×2.0 GHz Cortex-A75 & 6×1.8 GHz Cortex-A55) GPU Mali-G52 MC2

Memory Card slot microSDXC Internal 64GB 4GB RAM, 64GB 6GB RAM, 128GB 4GB RAM eMMC 5.1

Main Camera Triple 48 MP, PDAF

Secondary unknown camera

Third unknown camera Features Quad-LED flash Video 1080p@30fps

Selfie Camera Single 8 MP Features Dual-LED flash Video 1080p@30fps

Sound Loudspeaker Yes 3.5mm jack Yes

Comms WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, hotspot Bluetooth Yes GPS Yes, with A-GPS NFC No Radio FM radio USB microUSB 2.0, USB On-The-Go

Features Sensors Fingerprint (rear-mounted), accelerometer, proximity