Tecno Spark 7 Pro Price in Pakistan & Full Specs

Tecno Spark 7 Pro Price in Pakistan
Tecno Spark 7 Pro price in Pakistan is PKR 22,699. This smartphone has a 6.6-inch display and 128 GB of storage with 4 GB of RAM. The Tecno Spark 7 Pro sports a 5000 mAh battery and three cameras on the back: a 48 MP main camera, a 2 MP camera, and a 2 MP camera.
Tecno Spark 7 Pro Full Features:
|Network
|Technology
|GSM / HSPA / LTE
|2G bands
|GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 – SIM 1 & SIM 2
|3G bands
|HSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100
|4G bands
|LTE
|Speed
|HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps, LTE Cat4 150/50 Mbps
|Launch
|Announced
|2021, April 27
|Status
|Available
|Body
|Dimensions
|164.9 x 76.2 x 8.8 mm (6.49 x 3.00 x 0.35 in)
|Weight
|–
|Build
|Glass front, plastic frame, plastic back
|SIM
|Dual SIM (Nano-SIM, dual stand-by)
|Display
|Type
|IPS LCD, 90Hz
|Size
|6.6 inches, 105.2 cm2 (~83.7% screen-to-body ratio)
|Resolution
|720 x 1600 pixels, 20:9 ratio (~266 ppi density)
|Platform
|OS
|Android 11, HIOS 7.5
|Chipset
|Mediatek Helio G80 (12 nm)
|CPU
|Octa-core (2×2.0 GHz Cortex-A75 & 6×1.8 GHz Cortex-A55)
|GPU
|Mali-G52 MC2
|Memory
|Card slot
|microSDXC
|Internal
|64GB 4GB RAM, 64GB 6GB RAM, 128GB 4GB RAM
|
|eMMC 5.1
|Main Camera
|Triple
|48 MP, PDAF
Secondary unknown camera
Third unknown camera
|Features
|Quad-LED flash
|Video
|1080p@30fps
|Selfie Camera
|Single
|8 MP
|Features
|Dual-LED flash
|Video
|1080p@30fps
|Sound
|Loudspeaker
|Yes
|3.5mm jack
|Yes
|Comms
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, hotspot
|Bluetooth
|Yes
|GPS
|Yes, with A-GPS
|NFC
|No
|Radio
|FM radio
|USB
|microUSB 2.0, USB On-The-Go
|Features
|Sensors
|Fingerprint (rear-mounted), accelerometer, proximity
|Battery
|Type
|Li-Po 5000 mAh, non-removable