Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Post Page Banner Ad

Web Desk BOL News

01st Feb, 2022. 08:30 pm

Tecno Spark 8 Pro Price in Pakistan and Specifications

Web Desk BOL News

01st Feb, 2022. 08:30 pm
Tecno Spark 8 Pro

Tecno Spark 8 Pro Price in Pakistan and Specifications

Tecno Spark 8 Pro Price in Pakistan

Tecno Spark 8 Pro price in Pakistan is Rs. 24,999. Official dealers and warranty providers regulate the retail price of Tecno mobile products in official warranty.

  • Price of Tecno Spark 8 Pro in Pakistan is Rs. 24,999.
  • Price of Tecno in USD is $155.

Tecno Spark 8 Pro – A Mid-Ranger With Powerful Specifications

Tecno is hard at work on its new Spark 8, which has been given the designation Pro at the end. Tecno, a Chinese electronics firm, has officially released its all-new Spark-series smartphone. The company’s future gadget is a mid-ranger; the smartphone will be released in Bangladesh and will be known as the Tecno Spark 8 Pro. The new smartphone will be powered by a MediaTek Helio G85 SoC. This is a powerful chipset that will enable the upcoming all-new smartphone Tecno’s Spark 8 Pro to provide the user with high-end performance, and this smartphone also features a 2.0 GHz Octa-Core processor. In addition, this device contains a Mali-G52 GPU. The Tecno Spark 8 will sport a large 6.8-inch screen with full HD and a resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels. In addition, an IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen display is available. The new Spark 8 Pro by Tecno is an upcoming smartphone with 4 gigabytes RAM, which is the most RAM used in this smartphone, therefore you can say that your phone will run at a super-fast pace due to its powerful RAM. The Tecno 8 Pro has a built-in storage capacity of 64 gigabytes, which means that the capacity of your data is limitless. A Triple Camera arrangement is located on the back of the incoming new Tecno Spark’s 8 Pro. The phone’s main sensor will be 48 megapixels, and additional specifications are yet to be announced. The selfie camera will have an 8-megapixel resolution. The next smartphone Spark 8 Pro incorporates a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor to secure data on the smartphone and allow only authorised users to access it. The new phone will be powered by a non-removable Li-Po 5000 mAh battery with 33W fast charging capabilities. When the upcoming smartphone 8 Pro is released, Samsung and other tech behemoths will face stiff competition.

Tecno Spark 8 Pro Specifications

Tecno Spark 8 Pro Specifications

Network
Technology GSM / HSPA / LTE
2G bands GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 – SIM 1 & SIM 2
3G bands HSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100
4G bands LTE
Speed HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps, LTE Cat4 150/50 Mbps
Launch
Announced 2021, December 02
Status Available
Body
Dimensions 164.8 x 76.1 x 9.2 mm (6.49 x 3.00 x 0.36 in)
Weight 200 g (7.05 oz)
Build Glass front, plastic frame, plastic back
SIM Dual SIM (Nano-SIM, dual stand-by)
Display
Type IPS LCD, 480 nits (typ)
Size 6.52 inches, 102.6 cm2 (~81.8% screen-to-body ratio)
Resolution 720 x 1600 pixels, 20:9 ratio (~269 ppi density)
Platform
OS Android 11 (Go edition), HIOS 7.6
Chipset Mediatek MT6762 Helio P22 (12 nm)
CPU Octa-core 2.0 GHz Cortex-A53
GPU PowerVR GE8320
Memory
Card slot microSDXC
Internal 64GB 2GB RAM
eMMC 5.1
Main Camera
Dual 16 MP, f/1.8, 27mm (wide), AF
Secondary unknown camera
Features Quad-LED flash
Video 1080p@30fps
Selfie Camera
Single 8 MP, f/2.0, 26mm (wide)
Features Dual-LED flash
Video 1080p@30fps
Sound
Loudspeaker Yes
3.5mm jack Yes
Comms
WLAN Yes
Bluetooth Yes
GPS Yes, with A-GPS
NFC No
Radio FM radio
USB microUSB 2.0, USB On-The-Go
Features
Sensors Fingerprint (rear-mounted), accelerometer, proximity
Battery
Type Li-Po 5000 mAh, non-removable
Charging Charging 10W
Rating
Rating Average rating is 4.4 stars, based on 3 reviews.

For the latest Technology News Follow BOL News on Google News. Read more on Latest Technology News on bolnews.com 

Read More

2 hours ago
WhatsApp's 'Communities' feature may alter how groups operate

Whatsapp Update: WhatsApp is still working on a "Communities" feature that might...
3 hours ago
Vivo Y21T Price in Pakistan and Specifications

The official pricing of the Vivo Y21t in Pakistan is Rs. 34,999....
4 hours ago
Huawei Nova Y9a launched with full-screen display, pop-up selfie camera

Huawei Nova Y9a is now available. In South Africa, Huawei has quietly...
5 hours ago
OnePlus Patent Have Revealed the OnePlus 10 Ultra design

OnePlus 10 Ultra : The OnePlus 10 Pro was recently launched in...
21 hours ago
S.Africa welcomes hosting asteroid alert systems

JOHANNESBURG, Jan. 31 (Xinhua) -- South Africa's Minister of Higher Education, Science...
24 hours ago
Whatsapp Update: WhatsApp to Put a 2GB Limit on Chat Backups Soon

Google Drive backup on WhatsApp is a highly convenient feature that lets...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence 300X250

Recent News

pet dog red
18 mins ago
WATCH VIDEO: US TikToker dyes pet dog red. It’s animal abuse, Internet Reacts

US TikToker has been at the receiving end of a lot of...
24 mins ago
Differences develop between Balochistan CM and senior minister over new uplift schemes

Balochistan Chief Minister Abdul Quddus Bizenjo and Senior Provincial Minister for Planning...
PSL Points Table 2022
38 mins ago
Latest PSL Points Table 2022 After Multan Sultans VS Islamabad United

PSL Points Table: Multan Sultans will face today Islamabad United in the...
Tiger Shroff
54 mins ago
Jackie turns 65 as Tiger Shroff said he’s the ‘best dad’

Jackie Shroff, an actor, celebrated her 65th birthday on Tuesday. Jackie's wife...
Skyscrapper Adsence 300X600