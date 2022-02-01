Tecno Spark 8 Pro Price in Pakistan and Specifications

Tecno Spark 8 Pro Price in Pakistan
Tecno Spark 8 Pro price in Pakistan is Rs. 24,999. Official dealers and warranty providers regulate the retail price of Tecno mobile products in official warranty.
- Price of Tecno Spark 8 Pro in Pakistan is Rs. 24,999.
- Price of Tecno in USD is $155.
Tecno Spark 8 Pro – A Mid-Ranger With Powerful Specifications
Tecno is hard at work on its new Spark 8, which has been given the designation Pro at the end. Tecno, a Chinese electronics firm, has officially released its all-new Spark-series smartphone. The company’s future gadget is a mid-ranger; the smartphone will be released in Bangladesh and will be known as the Tecno Spark 8 Pro. The new smartphone will be powered by a MediaTek Helio G85 SoC. This is a powerful chipset that will enable the upcoming all-new smartphone Tecno’s Spark 8 Pro to provide the user with high-end performance, and this smartphone also features a 2.0 GHz Octa-Core processor. In addition, this device contains a Mali-G52 GPU. The Tecno Spark 8 will sport a large 6.8-inch screen with full HD and a resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels. In addition, an IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen display is available. The new Spark 8 Pro by Tecno is an upcoming smartphone with 4 gigabytes RAM, which is the most RAM used in this smartphone, therefore you can say that your phone will run at a super-fast pace due to its powerful RAM. The Tecno 8 Pro has a built-in storage capacity of 64 gigabytes, which means that the capacity of your data is limitless. A Triple Camera arrangement is located on the back of the incoming new Tecno Spark’s 8 Pro. The phone’s main sensor will be 48 megapixels, and additional specifications are yet to be announced. The selfie camera will have an 8-megapixel resolution. The next smartphone Spark 8 Pro incorporates a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor to secure data on the smartphone and allow only authorised users to access it. The new phone will be powered by a non-removable Li-Po 5000 mAh battery with 33W fast charging capabilities. When the upcoming smartphone 8 Pro is released, Samsung and other tech behemoths will face stiff competition.
Tecno Spark 8 Pro Specifications
|Network
|Technology
|GSM / HSPA / LTE
|2G bands
|GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 – SIM 1 & SIM 2
|3G bands
|HSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100
|4G bands
|LTE
|Speed
|HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps, LTE Cat4 150/50 Mbps
|Launch
|Announced
|2021, December 02
|Status
|Available
|Body
|Dimensions
|164.8 x 76.1 x 9.2 mm (6.49 x 3.00 x 0.36 in)
|Weight
|200 g (7.05 oz)
|Build
|Glass front, plastic frame, plastic back
|SIM
|Dual SIM (Nano-SIM, dual stand-by)
|Display
|Type
|IPS LCD, 480 nits (typ)
|Size
|6.52 inches, 102.6 cm2 (~81.8% screen-to-body ratio)
|Resolution
|720 x 1600 pixels, 20:9 ratio (~269 ppi density)
|Platform
|OS
|Android 11 (Go edition), HIOS 7.6
|Chipset
|Mediatek MT6762 Helio P22 (12 nm)
|CPU
|Octa-core 2.0 GHz Cortex-A53
|GPU
|PowerVR GE8320
|Memory
|Card slot
|microSDXC
|Internal
|64GB 2GB RAM
|
|eMMC 5.1
|Main Camera
|Dual
|16 MP, f/1.8, 27mm (wide), AF
Secondary unknown camera
|Features
|Quad-LED flash
|Video
|1080p@30fps
|Selfie Camera
|Single
|8 MP, f/2.0, 26mm (wide)
|Features
|Dual-LED flash
|Video
|1080p@30fps
|Sound
|Loudspeaker
|Yes
|3.5mm jack
|Yes
|Comms
|WLAN
|Yes
|Bluetooth
|Yes
|GPS
|Yes, with A-GPS
|NFC
|No
|Radio
|FM radio
|USB
|microUSB 2.0, USB On-The-Go
|Features
|Sensors
|Fingerprint (rear-mounted), accelerometer, proximity
|Battery
|Type
|Li-Po 5000 mAh, non-removable
|Charging
|Charging 10W
|Rating
|Rating
|Average rating is 4.4 stars, based on 3 reviews.
