Vivo is rumored to be working on smartphone with a built-in drone camera 

According to a patent filed by the firm, Vivo may be working on a new smartphone with a built-in camera drone. The drone is expected to have two cameras as well as infrared sensors. According to Vivo’s patent filing, the drone would be stored inside the smartphone and would exit the device when needed.

Furthermore, designer Sarang Sheth, in collaboration with LetsGo Digital, has provided additional concept images of the device, giving us an idea of how the module might work. The rendering shows a module that slips out of the phone in what appears to be a tray designed exclusively for storing the drone. The corporation may decide to create a massive and thick phone to house the drone. With the drone taking up all of the space, Vivo may have to carry a smaller-sized battery.

If the business does release the smartphone, it will have solved a problem that manufacturers have been striving to solve for a long time. On a smartphone, this is the existence of a camera notch to house the front-facing selfie camera. Over the years, OEMs have experimented with motorised popup cameras, such as the Redmi K20 Pro, and flip camera mechanisms, such as the Asus 6Z.

For the time being, take this with a grain of salt, as IT companies sometimes work on devices that never see the light of day.