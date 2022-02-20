Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Post Page Banner Ad

Web Desk BOL News

20th Feb, 2022. 08:35 pm
Skyscrapper Adsence 160X600

Vivo is rumored to be working on smartphone with a built-in drone camera 

Web Desk BOL News

20th Feb, 2022. 08:35 pm
Vivo Drone Camera

Vivo is rumored to be working on smartphone with a built-in drone camera 

According to a patent filed by the firm, Vivo may be working on a new smartphone with a built-in camera drone. The drone is expected to have two cameras as well as infrared sensors. According to Vivo’s patent filing, the drone would be stored inside the smartphone and would exit the device when needed.

Furthermore, designer Sarang Sheth, in collaboration with LetsGo Digital, has provided additional concept images of the device, giving us an idea of how the module might work. The rendering shows a module that slips out of the phone in what appears to be a tray designed exclusively for storing the drone. The corporation may decide to create a massive and thick phone to house the drone. With the drone taking up all of the space, Vivo may have to carry a smaller-sized battery.

If the business does release the smartphone, it will have solved a problem that manufacturers have been striving to solve for a long time. On a smartphone, this is the existence of a camera notch to house the front-facing selfie camera. Over the years, OEMs have experimented with motorised popup cameras, such as the Redmi K20 Pro, and flip camera mechanisms, such as the Asus 6Z.

For the time being, take this with a grain of salt, as IT companies sometimes work on devices that never see the light of day.

 

Read More

46 mins ago
The Xiaomi Redmi Note 11S will be getting a 5G variant soon

Xiaomi introduced the Redmi Note 11 series to the global market earlier...
1 day ago
OnePlus Nord CE 5G Price in Pakistan & Features

OnePlus Nord CE 5G Price in Pakistan OnePlus Nord CE 5G price...
1 day ago
OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G is the Successor of OnePlus Nord 2 5G

It's been over a year since OnePlus released the Nord 2 5G,...
1 day ago
The OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G is now available, with a 64MP camera and a high price tag

OnePlus released the Nord 2 5G, a sequel to the first Nord...
1 day ago
Apple Iphone 14 Pro Max Price in Pakistan & Features

There have been a number of resources confirmed about the design and...
1 day ago
Samsung Galaxy A50 price in Pakistan & Features

Samsung Galaxy A50 Price in Pakistan Samsung Galaxy A50 price in Pakistan...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence 300X250

Recent News

Adele
10 mins ago
Idris Elba discusses his desire to work with Adele during the BRIT Awards

Idris Elba must have had a fan boy moment when he presented...
12 mins ago
Security Forces eliminate five terrorists in North Waziristan

Security Forces have eliminated five terrorists in Intelligence Based Operation (IBO) in...
Princess Diana
17 mins ago
Lady Amelia and Eliza Spencer, Princess Diana’s nieces, steal the show at New York Fashion Week

Lady Amelia Spencer and Lady Eliza Spencer, Princess Diana's nieces, stole the...
Alex Carey
23 mins ago
PAK vs AUS: Alex Carey take pause from cricket to prepare for his upcoming tour

PAK vs AUS: Alex Carey, Australia's wicket-keeper batsman, has decided that he...
Skyscrapper Adsence 300X600