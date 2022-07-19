Google now includes Pakistan in its Android Earthquake Alerts System

Google is launching Android Earthquake Alerts System in Pakistan.

The system uses accelerometers in active Android smartphones to detect seismic activities.

It alerts people in two ways — via Search and directly on the Android mobile device itself.

Advertisement

In Pakistan, Google is introducing its Android Earthquake Alerts System. A useful, free Android feature called Android Earthquake Alerts System; finds earthquakes all across the world and notifies users. Smartphones running Android contain sensors. The technology detects seismic activity by using the accelerometers in current Android devices. People are on alert via Search and immediately on their Android mobile device, respectively.

Past earthquakes in Pakistan have primarily affected the northern and western regions of the nation. Android users in Pakistan may start receiving automatic early warning notifications.

Depending on the size and intensity of the earthquake; the Android Earthquake Notifications System shows two different sorts of alerts on mobile devices.

When an earthquake with a magnitude of 4.5, or an intensity rating of 3 or 4, occurs. The distance to the epicentre of the earthquake is in inclusion in the notice. Current volume, vibration, and Do Not Disturb settings are in use by the alert.

Also Read Google extends its Android Earthquake Alerts System to Pakistan Google, a prominent search engine, stated on Tuesday that it will expand...

For earthquakes with a magnitude more than 4.5 or an intensity level of 5 and above on the MMI scale; a full-screen message called Take Action will appear. Full-screen instructions are shown; and the phone makes a loud sound to warn users of the possibility of extreme shaking.

Advertisement

In New Zealand and Greece, the Android Earthquake Alerts System are to release. The Philippines, Tajikistan, Turkey, Turkmenistan, United States of America, Kazakhstan; Kyrgyz Republic, Kyrgyz Republic, Kyrgyz Republic, Turkmenistan, and Uzbekistan are currently among the nations; where it is accessible.

On your Android smartphone, navigate to Settings > Location > Advanced > Earthquake Notifications to see if the alerts are enabled.

Also Read Google enters an art contest in memory of the Uvalde victim Alithia Haven Ramirez, 10, was one of 19 kids who were shot...