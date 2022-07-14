Honor 30i specs & price in Pakistan

Tech-savvy Russia will get Honor 30i. The company’s cheap phone. Basic specs, yet a strong chipset. Honor 30i has a 6.3″ AMOLED with a fingerprint scanner. The smartphone’s screen is 20:9 and 1080 x 2400 pixels. Honor’s 30i will have a Kirin 710F Chipset, 2.2 GHz Octa-core CPU, and Mali-G51 MP4 GPU to compete with Samsung, Realme, and other smartphones. Honor 30i will be cheap. It’s Android 10.0. Honor new 30i has 4GB RAM. Powerful cheap phone. The phone’s storage is 64GB. Honor’s 30i has a 48-megapixel wide-angle, 8-megapixel ultrawide, and 2-megapixel depth camera with LED light.

Honor 30i specs

Build OS Android 10 OS UI Magic UI 2.1 Dimensions 157.2 x 73.2 x 7.7 mm Weight 171 g SIM Hybrid Dual SIM, Dual Standby, (Nano-SIM) Colors Ultraviolet Sunset, Turquoise, Midnight Black Frequency 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900

SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 3G Band HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100 4G Band LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 4(1700/2100), 5(850), 8(900), 19(800), 34(2000), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500) Processor CPU Octa-core (4 x 2.2 GHz Cortex-A73 + 4 x 1.7 GHz Cortex-A53) Chipset Kirin 710F (12 nm) GPU Mali-G51 MP4 Display Technology AMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch Size 6.3 Inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 Pixels (~418 PPI) Extra Features 600 nits typ. brightness (advertised) Memory Built-in 128GB Built-in, 4GB RAM Card Nano memory Card, (supports up to 256GB) (uses shared SIM slot) Camera Main Triple Camera: 48 MP, f/1.8, 28mm (wide), 1/2.0″, PDAF + 8 MP, f/2.4, (ultrawide) + 2 MP, f/2.4, (depth), LED Flash Features AI recognition of multiple objects, Geo-tagging, touch focus, Face detection, HDR, panorama, Video ([email protected]) Front 16 MP, f/2.0, 26mm (wide), 1/3.06″, HDR, Video ([email protected]) Connectivity WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot Bluetooth v5.1 with A2DP, LE GPS A-GPS support & Glonass, BDS USB 2.0, Type-C 1.0 reversible connector, USB On-The-Go NFC Yes Data GPRS , Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE Features Sensors Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (under display, optical, Gyro , Proximity Audio 3.5mm Audio Jack, DivX/XviD/MP4/H.265 player, MP3/eAAC+/WMA/WAV/Flac player, Speaker Phone Browser HTML5 Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM Games Built-in + Downloadable Torch Yes Extra Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Document viewer, Photo/Video editor Battery Capacity (Li-Po Non removable), 4000 mAh – Battery Charging 10W, 53% in 30 min (advertised)

Price in Pakistan

Honor 30i price in Pakistan is expected to be Rs. 41,999

