Honor 30i specs & price in Pakistan

Tech-savvy Russia will get Honor 30i. The company’s cheap phone. Basic specs, yet a strong chipset. Honor 30i has a 6.3″ AMOLED with a fingerprint scanner. The smartphone’s screen is 20:9 and 1080 x 2400 pixels. Honor’s 30i will have a Kirin 710F Chipset, 2.2 GHz Octa-core CPU, and Mali-G51 MP4 GPU to compete with Samsung, Realme, and other smartphones. Honor 30i will be cheap. It’s Android 10.0. Honor new 30i has 4GB RAM. Powerful cheap phone. The phone’s storage is 64GB. Honor’s 30i has a 48-megapixel wide-angle, 8-megapixel ultrawide, and 2-megapixel depth camera with LED light.
|Build
|OS
|Android 10 OS
|UI
|Magic UI 2.1
|Dimensions
|157.2 x 73.2 x 7.7 mm
|Weight
|171 g
|SIM
|Hybrid Dual SIM, Dual Standby, (Nano-SIM)
|Colors
|Ultraviolet Sunset, Turquoise, Midnight Black
|Frequency
|2G Band
|SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
|3G Band
|HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100
|4G Band
|LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 4(1700/2100), 5(850), 8(900), 19(800), 34(2000), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500)
|Processor
|CPU
|Octa-core (4 x 2.2 GHz Cortex-A73 + 4 x 1.7 GHz Cortex-A53)
|Chipset
|Kirin 710F (12 nm)
|GPU
|Mali-G51 MP4
|Display
|Technology
|AMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
|Size
|6.3 Inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2400 Pixels (~418 PPI)
|Extra Features
|600 nits typ. brightness (advertised)
|Memory
|Built-in
|128GB Built-in, 4GB RAM
|Card
|Nano memory Card, (supports up to 256GB) (uses shared SIM slot)
|Camera
|Main
|Triple Camera: 48 MP, f/1.8, 28mm (wide), 1/2.0″, PDAF + 8 MP, f/2.4, (ultrawide) + 2 MP, f/2.4, (depth), LED Flash
|Features
|AI recognition of multiple objects, Geo-tagging, touch focus, Face detection, HDR, panorama, Video ([email protected])
|Front
|16 MP, f/2.0, 26mm (wide), 1/3.06″, HDR, Video ([email protected])
|Connectivity
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
|Bluetooth
|v5.1 with A2DP, LE
|GPS
|A-GPS support & Glonass, BDS
|USB
|2.0, Type-C 1.0 reversible connector, USB On-The-Go
|NFC
|Yes
|Data
|GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE
|Features
|Sensors
|Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (under display, optical, Gyro, Proximity
|Audio
|3.5mm Audio Jack, DivX/XviD/MP4/H.265 player, MP3/eAAC+/WMA/WAV/Flac player, Speaker Phone
|Browser
|HTML5
|Messaging
|SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
|Games
|Built-in + Downloadable
|Torch
|Yes
|Extra
|Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Document viewer, Photo/Video editor
|Battery
|Capacity
|(Li-Po Non removable), 4000 mAh
|– Battery Charging 10W, 53% in 30 min (advertised)
Honor 30i price in Pakistan is expected to be Rs. 41,999
