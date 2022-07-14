Advertisement
Honor 30i specs & price in Pakistan

Honor 30i

Tech-savvy Russia will get Honor 30i. The company’s cheap phone. Basic specs, yet a strong chipset. Honor 30i has a 6.3″ AMOLED with a fingerprint scanner. The smartphone’s screen is 20:9 and 1080 x 2400 pixels. Honor’s 30i will have a Kirin 710F Chipset, 2.2 GHz Octa-core CPU, and Mali-G51 MP4 GPU to compete with Samsung, Realme, and other smartphones. Honor 30i will be cheap. It’s Android 10.0. Honor new 30i has 4GB RAM. Powerful cheap phone. The phone’s storage is 64GB. Honor’s 30i has a 48-megapixel wide-angle, 8-megapixel ultrawide, and 2-megapixel depth camera with LED light.

Honor 30i specs

BuildOSAndroid 10 OS
UIMagic UI 2.1
Dimensions157.2 x 73.2 x 7.7 mm
Weight171 g
SIMHybrid Dual SIM, Dual Standby, (Nano-SIM)
ColorsUltraviolet Sunset, Turquoise, Midnight Black
Frequency2G BandSIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G BandHSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100
4G BandLTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 4(1700/2100), 5(850), 8(900), 19(800), 34(2000), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500)
ProcessorCPUOcta-core (4 x 2.2 GHz Cortex-A73 + 4 x 1.7 GHz Cortex-A53)
ChipsetKirin 710F (12 nm)
GPUMali-G51 MP4
DisplayTechnologyAMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
Size6.3 Inches
Resolution1080 x 2400 Pixels (~418 PPI)
Extra Features600 nits typ. brightness (advertised)
MemoryBuilt-in128GB Built-in, 4GB RAM
CardNano memory Card, (supports up to 256GB) (uses shared SIM slot)
CameraMainTriple Camera: 48 MP, f/1.8, 28mm (wide), 1/2.0″, PDAF + 8 MP, f/2.4, (ultrawide) + 2 MP, f/2.4, (depth), LED Flash
FeaturesAI recognition of multiple objects, Geo-tagging, touch focus, Face detection, HDR, panorama, Video ([email protected])
Front16 MP, f/2.0, 26mm (wide), 1/3.06″, HDR, Video ([email protected])
ConnectivityWLANWi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
Bluetoothv5.1 with A2DP, LE
GPSA-GPS support & Glonass, BDS
USB2.0, Type-C 1.0 reversible connector, USB On-The-Go
NFCYes
DataGPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE
FeaturesSensorsAccelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (under display, optical, Gyro, Proximity
Audio3.5mm Audio Jack, DivX/XviD/MP4/H.265 player, MP3/eAAC+/WMA/WAV/Flac player, Speaker Phone
BrowserHTML5
MessagingSMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
GamesBuilt-in + Downloadable
TorchYes
ExtraActive noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Document viewer, Photo/Video editor
BatteryCapacity(Li-Po Non removable), 4000 mAh
– Battery Charging 10W, 53% in 30 min (advertised)

Price in Pakistan

Advertisement

Honor 30i price in Pakistan is expected to be Rs. 41,999

