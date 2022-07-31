Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Honor 9C price in Pakistan & specs

Honor 9C price in Pakistan & specs

Articles
Advertisement
Honor 9C price in Pakistan & specs

Honor 9C

Advertisement

Chinese tech Honor will release 9c with unique features and great specs. Honor 9c has great specs. Kirin 710A will power the phone. This is a popular mid-range chipset. Honor’s 9c processor and 4GB RAM ensure good performance. The phone’s internal storage will be 64 gigabytes, the same as the previous edition, enough to hold big data. To expand storage, use the smartphone’s designated slot. The Honor 9c’s triple rear camera system is impressive for a mid-range phone. Massive 48-megapixel primary sensor. 8-megapixel ultra-wide lens on.

Honor 9C price in Pakistan

Honor 9C will cost Rs. 34,999 in Pakistan.

Honor 9C specs

BuildOSAndroid 10 OS
UIEMUI 10.1
Dimensions159.8 x 76.1 x 8.1 mm
Weight176 g
SIMDual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
ColorsBlack, Blue
Frequency2G BandSIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G BandHSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100
4G BandLTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 8(900), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500)
ProcessorCPUOcta-core (4 x 2.2 GHz Cortex-A73 + 4 x 1.7 GHz Cortex-A53)
ChipsetHiSilicon Kirin 710A (12 nm)
GPUMali-G51 MP4
DisplayTechnologyIPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
Size6.39 Inches
Resolution720 x 1560 Pixels (~269 PPI)
MemoryBuilt-in64GB Built-in, 4GB RAM
CardmicroSD Card, (supports up to 256GB) (dedicated slot)
CameraMainTriple Camera: 48 MP, f/1.8, (wide), 1/2.0″, PDAF + 8 MP, f/2.4, 120Â° (ultrawide) + 2 MP, f/2.4, (depth), LED Flash
FeaturesGeo-tagging, touch focus, face detection, HDR, panorama, Video ([email protected])
Front8 MP, f/2.0, (wide), HDR, Video ([email protected])
ConnectivityWLANWi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
Bluetoothv5.0 with A2DP, LE
GPSYes + A-GPS support, & GLONASS, BDS
USBmicroUSB 2.0
NFCNo
DataGPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A
FeaturesSensorsAccelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (rear mounted), Proximity
Audio3.5mm Audio Jack, DivX/Xvid/MP4/H.265 player, MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FLAC player, Speaker Phone
BrowserHTML5
MessagingSMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
GamesBuilt-in + Downloadable
TorchYes
ExtraNo Google Play Services, Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Document viewer
BatteryCapacity(Li-Po Non removable), 4000 mAh

Also Read

Honor Play 5T Life price in Pakistan & specs
Honor Play 5T Life price in Pakistan & specs

Honor has released the Play 5T Life. Chinese business launches new smartphone...

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Sci-Tech News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story