Honor 9C price in Pakistan & specs

Chinese tech Honor will release 9c with unique features and great specs. Honor 9c has great specs. Kirin 710A will power the phone. This is a popular mid-range chipset. Honor’s 9c processor and 4GB RAM ensure good performance. The phone’s internal storage will be 64 gigabytes, the same as the previous edition, enough to hold big data. To expand storage, use the smartphone’s designated slot. The Honor 9c’s triple rear camera system is impressive for a mid-range phone. Massive 48-megapixel primary sensor. 8-megapixel ultra-wide lens on.

Honor 9C price in Pakistan

Honor 9C will cost Rs. 34,999 in Pakistan.

Honor 9C specs

Build OS Android 10 OS UI EMUI 10.1 Dimensions 159.8 x 76.1 x 8.1 mm Weight 176 g SIM Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM) Colors Black, Blue Frequency 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900

SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 3G Band HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100 4G Band LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 8(900), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500) Processor CPU Octa-core (4 x 2.2 GHz Cortex-A73 + 4 x 1.7 GHz Cortex-A53) Chipset HiSilicon Kirin 710A (12 nm) GPU Mali-G51 MP4 Display Technology IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen , 16M Colors, Multitouch Size 6.39 Inches Resolution 720 x 1560 Pixels (~269 PPI) Memory Built-in 64GB Built-in, 4GB RAM Card microSD Card, (supports up to 256GB) (dedicated slot) Camera Main Triple Camera: 48 MP, f/1.8, (wide), 1/2.0″, PDAF + 8 MP, f/2.4, 120Â° (ultrawide) + 2 MP, f/2.4, (depth), LED Flash Features Geo-tagging, touch focus , face detection, HDR, panorama, Video ([email protected]) Front 8 MP, f/2.0, (wide), HDR, Video ([email protected]) Connectivity WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Wi-Fi Direct , hotspot Bluetooth v5.0 with A2DP, LE GPS Yes + A-GPS support, & GLONASS, BDS USB microUSB 2.0 NFC No Data GPRS , Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A Features Sensors Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (rear mounted), Proximity Audio 3.5mm Audio Jack, DivX/Xvid/MP4/H.265 player, MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FLAC player, Speaker Phone Browser HTML5 Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM Games Built-in + Downloadable Torch Yes Extra No Google Play Services, Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Document viewer Battery Capacity (Li-Po Non removable), 4000 mAh

