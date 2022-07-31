Honor 9C price in Pakistan & specs

Honor Play 5T Life price in Pakistan & specs
Honor has released the Play 5T Life. Chinese business launches new smartphone...
Chinese tech Honor will release 9c with unique features and great specs. Honor 9c has great specs. Kirin 710A will power the phone. This is a popular mid-range chipset. Honor’s 9c processor and 4GB RAM ensure good performance. The phone’s internal storage will be 64 gigabytes, the same as the previous edition, enough to hold big data. To expand storage, use the smartphone’s designated slot. The Honor 9c’s triple rear camera system is impressive for a mid-range phone. Massive 48-megapixel primary sensor. 8-megapixel ultra-wide lens on.
Honor 9C will cost Rs. 34,999 in Pakistan.
|Build
|OS
|Android 10 OS
|UI
|EMUI 10.1
|Dimensions
|159.8 x 76.1 x 8.1 mm
|Weight
|176 g
|SIM
|Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
|Colors
|Black, Blue
|Frequency
|2G Band
|SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
|3G Band
|HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100
|4G Band
|LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 8(900), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500)
|Processor
|CPU
|Octa-core (4 x 2.2 GHz Cortex-A73 + 4 x 1.7 GHz Cortex-A53)
|Chipset
|HiSilicon Kirin 710A (12 nm)
|GPU
|Mali-G51 MP4
|Display
|Technology
|IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
|Size
|6.39 Inches
|Resolution
|720 x 1560 Pixels (~269 PPI)
|Memory
|Built-in
|64GB Built-in, 4GB RAM
|Card
|microSD Card, (supports up to 256GB) (dedicated slot)
|Camera
|Main
|Triple Camera: 48 MP, f/1.8, (wide), 1/2.0″, PDAF + 8 MP, f/2.4, 120Â° (ultrawide) + 2 MP, f/2.4, (depth), LED Flash
|Features
|Geo-tagging, touch focus, face detection, HDR, panorama, Video ([email protected])
|Front
|8 MP, f/2.0, (wide), HDR, Video ([email protected])
|Connectivity
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
|Bluetooth
|v5.0 with A2DP, LE
|GPS
|Yes + A-GPS support, & GLONASS, BDS
|USB
|microUSB 2.0
|NFC
|No
|Data
|GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A
|Features
|Sensors
|Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (rear mounted), Proximity
|Audio
|3.5mm Audio Jack, DivX/Xvid/MP4/H.265 player, MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FLAC player, Speaker Phone
|Browser
|HTML5
|Messaging
|SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
|Games
|Built-in + Downloadable
|Torch
|Yes
|Extra
|No Google Play Services, Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Document viewer
|Battery
|Capacity
|(Li-Po Non removable), 4000 mAh
