Honor X20 price in Pakistan and specification

Tech-savvy Honor is releasing X20. Honor’s X-series smartphone is being updated. A leaker says this forthcoming smartphone would have strong mid-range specs. Honor X20 is the next phone. The next smartphone will employ the strong Dimensity 900 chipset. This CPU powers the Honor X20. The phone’s CPU is 2.0 GHz Octa-Core. The Honor X20 will sport a 6.7-inch screen and 1080 x 2400-pixel resolution.

Honor X20 price in Pakistan

Honor X20 price in Pakistan is expected to be Rs. 58,999.

Honor X20 specification

Build OS Android 11 OS UI Magic UI 4.2 Dimensions 161.8 x 74.7 x 8.5 mm Weight 192 g SIM Dual Sim, Dual Standby ( Nano -SIM) Colors Blue, Silver, Black Frequency 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900

SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 3G Band HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100 4G Band LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 7(2600), 8(900), 20(800) 5G Band NSA Processor CPU Octa-core (2 x 2.4 GHz Cortex-A78 + 6 x 2.0 GHz Cortex-A55) Chipset MediaTek MT6877 Dimensity 900 5G (6 nm ) GPU Mali-G78 MC4 Display Technology Capacitive IPS LCD Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch Size 6.7 Inches Resolution 1080 x 2376 Pixels (~391 PPI) Memory Built-in 128/256GB Built-in, 6/8GB RAM Card Nano Memory Card, (supports up to 256GB) (uses shared SIM slot) Camera Main Triple Camera: 64 MP, f/1.9 (wide) + 2 MP, f/2.4, (macro) + 2 MP, f/2.4, (depth), LED Flash Features Geo-tagging, touch focus, face detection, HDR, panorama, Video ([email protected], gyro-EIS) Front 16 MP, f/2.0, (wide), Video ([email protected]) Connectivity WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot Bluetooth v5.1 with A2DP, LE GPS A-GPS support & Glonass, BDS USB USB Type-C port NFC No Data GPRS , EDGE , 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps ), 4G LTE-A 5G capable Features Sensors Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (side mounted), Gyro, Proximity Audio 3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/H.264 player, MP3 /eAAC+/WAV/Flac player, Speaker Phone Browser HTML5 Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM Games Built-in + Downloadable Torch Yes Extra Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Document viewer, Photo video/editor Battery Capacity (Li-Po Non removable), 4300 mAh – Fast charging 66W

