Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Honor X20 price in Pakistan and specification

Honor X20 price in Pakistan and specification

Articles
Advertisement
Honor X20 price in Pakistan and specification

Honor X20

Advertisement

Tech-savvy Honor is releasing X20. Honor’s X-series smartphone is being updated. A leaker says this forthcoming smartphone would have strong mid-range specs. Honor X20 is the next phone. The next smartphone will employ the strong Dimensity 900 chipset. This CPU powers the Honor X20. The phone’s CPU is 2.0 GHz Octa-Core. The Honor X20 will sport a 6.7-inch screen and 1080 x 2400-pixel resolution.

Honor X20 price in Pakistan

Honor X20 price in Pakistan is expected to be Rs. 58,999.

Honor X20 specification

BuildOSAndroid 11 OS
UIMagic UI 4.2
Dimensions161.8 x 74.7 x 8.5 mm
Weight192 g
SIMDual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
ColorsBlue, Silver, Black
Frequency2G BandSIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G BandHSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100
4G BandLTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 7(2600), 8(900), 20(800)
5G BandNSA
ProcessorCPUOcta-core (2 x 2.4 GHz Cortex-A78 + 6 x 2.0 GHz Cortex-A55)
ChipsetMediaTek MT6877 Dimensity 900 5G (6 nm)
GPUMali-G78 MC4
DisplayTechnologyCapacitive IPS LCD Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
Size6.7 Inches
Resolution1080 x 2376 Pixels (~391 PPI)
MemoryBuilt-in128/256GB Built-in, 6/8GB RAM
CardNano Memory Card, (supports up to 256GB) (uses shared SIM slot)
CameraMainTriple Camera: 64 MP, f/1.9 (wide) + 2 MP, f/2.4, (macro) + 2 MP, f/2.4, (depth), LED Flash
FeaturesGeo-tagging, touch focus, face detection, HDR, panorama, Video ([email protected], gyro-EIS)
Front16 MP, f/2.0, (wide), Video ([email protected])
ConnectivityWLANWi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
Bluetoothv5.1 with A2DP, LE
GPSA-GPS support & Glonass, BDS
USBUSB Type-C port
NFCNo
DataGPRSEDGE, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A 5G capable
FeaturesSensorsAccelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (side mounted), Gyro, Proximity
Audio3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/H.264 player, MP3/eAAC+/WAV/Flac player, Speaker Phone
BrowserHTML5
MessagingSMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
GamesBuilt-in + Downloadable
TorchYes
ExtraActive noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Document viewer, Photo video/editor
BatteryCapacity(Li-Po Non removable), 4300 mAh
– Fast charging 66W

Also Read

Honor Play 4e specs & price in Pakistan
Honor Play 4e specs & price in Pakistan

New Honor Play 4e Smartphone Honor releases Play 4e. The show has...

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Sci-Tech News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story