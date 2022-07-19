Honor X20 price in Pakistan and specification

Honor Play 4e specs & price in Pakistan
New Honor Play 4e Smartphone Honor releases Play 4e. The show has...
Tech-savvy Honor is releasing X20. Honor’s X-series smartphone is being updated. A leaker says this forthcoming smartphone would have strong mid-range specs. Honor X20 is the next phone. The next smartphone will employ the strong Dimensity 900 chipset. This CPU powers the Honor X20. The phone’s CPU is 2.0 GHz Octa-Core. The Honor X20 will sport a 6.7-inch screen and 1080 x 2400-pixel resolution.
Honor X20 price in Pakistan is expected to be Rs. 58,999.
|Build
|OS
|Android 11 OS
|UI
|Magic UI 4.2
|Dimensions
|161.8 x 74.7 x 8.5 mm
|Weight
|192 g
|SIM
|Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
|Colors
|Blue, Silver, Black
|Frequency
|2G Band
|SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
|3G Band
|HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100
|4G Band
|LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 7(2600), 8(900), 20(800)
|5G Band
|NSA
|Processor
|CPU
|Octa-core (2 x 2.4 GHz Cortex-A78 + 6 x 2.0 GHz Cortex-A55)
|Chipset
|MediaTek MT6877 Dimensity 900 5G (6 nm)
|GPU
|Mali-G78 MC4
|Display
|Technology
|Capacitive IPS LCD Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
|Size
|6.7 Inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2376 Pixels (~391 PPI)
|Memory
|Built-in
|128/256GB Built-in, 6/8GB RAM
|Card
|Nano Memory Card, (supports up to 256GB) (uses shared SIM slot)
|Camera
|Main
|Triple Camera: 64 MP, f/1.9 (wide) + 2 MP, f/2.4, (macro) + 2 MP, f/2.4, (depth), LED Flash
|Features
|Geo-tagging, touch focus, face detection, HDR, panorama, Video ([email protected], gyro-EIS)
|Front
|16 MP, f/2.0, (wide), Video ([email protected])
|Connectivity
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
|Bluetooth
|v5.1 with A2DP, LE
|GPS
|A-GPS support & Glonass, BDS
|USB
|USB Type-C port
|NFC
|No
|Data
|GPRS, EDGE, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A 5G capable
|Features
|Sensors
|Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (side mounted), Gyro, Proximity
|Audio
|3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/H.264 player, MP3/eAAC+/WAV/Flac player, Speaker Phone
|Browser
|HTML5
|Messaging
|SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
|Games
|Built-in + Downloadable
|Torch
|Yes
|Extra
|Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Document viewer, Photo video/editor
|Battery
|Capacity
|(Li-Po Non removable), 4300 mAh
|– Fast charging 66W
