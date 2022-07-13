HTC U12 Plus specs & price in Pakistan

HTC A101 tablet Price in Pakistan & Specs
HTC is now announcing the HTC A101, an Android tablet, after releasing...
HTC changed course, and U12 Plus will be their next flagship device. Horizon is clear and we’ll see how HTC U12 Plus looks. HTC’s U12 Plus specs are practically identical to Samsung and Huawei’s flagship handsets, thus they will compete head-to-head. This phone’s delay may be to prevent direct competition with other flagships. HTC U12 Plus’s premium appearance will sell it. HTC changed the U12 Plus’s display ratio from 16:9 to 18:9. Screen size matters a lot in smartphone appearances, therefore HTC Plus has a 6.0-inch screen and QHD Plus quality, so you’ll love its display.
|Build
|OS
|Android V8.1 Oreo
|UI
|HTC Sense UI
|Dimensions
|156.6 x 73.9 x 8.7 mm
|Weight
|188 g
|SIM
|Hybrid Dual SIM, Dual Standby, (Nano-SIM)
|Colors
|Black
|Frequency
|2G Band
|SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
|3G Band
|HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100
|4G Band
|LTE band 1(2100), 2(1900), 3(1800), 4(1700/2100), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 12(700), 13(700), 17(700), 20(800), 28(700), 32(1500), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500), 66(1700/2100)
|Processor
|CPU
|Octa-core (4 x 2.6 GHz Kryo 385 Gold + 4 x 1.7 GHz Kryo 385 Silver)
|Chipset
|Qualcomm SDM845 Snapdragon 845
|GPU
|Adreno 630
|Display
|Technology
|Super LCD6 Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
|Size
|6.0 Inches
|Resolution
|1440 x 2880 Pixels (~537 PPI)
|Protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 5
|Extra Features
|DCI-P3 + HDR10 compliant
|Memory
|Built-in
|64/128GB Built-in, 6GB RAM
|Card
|microSD Card, (supports up to 400GB) (uses SIM 2 slot)
|Camera
|Main
|Dual 12 MP (f/1.8, Dual Pixel PDAF) + 16 MP (f/2.6), Phase detection + laser autofocus, dual-LED dual-tone flash
|Features
|OIS, 2x optical zoom, Geo-tagging, touch focus, face detection, HDR, panorama, Video ([email protected], [email protected]/60/240fps, HDR, 24-bit/192kHz stereo sound rec)
|Front
|Dual 8 MP (f/2.0), 1080p, HDR, panorama
|Connectivity
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, DLNA, hotspot
|Bluetooth
|v5.0 with A2DP, LE, HD, apt-X
|GPS
|Yes + A-GPS support & Glonass, BDS, GALILEO
|USB
|3.1, Type-C 1.0 reversible connector
|NFC
|Yes
|Data
|GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G (LTE-A (6CA) Cat18 1200/150 Mbps)
|Features
|Sensors
|Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (rear mounted), Gyro, Proximity
|Audio
|3.5mm Audio Jack, 32-bit/384kHz audio, MP4/H.264 player, MP3/eAAC+/WAV player, Speaker Phone
|Browser
|HTML5
|Messaging
|SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
|Games
|Built-in + Downloadable
|Torch
|Yes
|Extra
|Front/back glass + aluminum frame, IP68 certified – dust/water proof (up to 1.5m for 30 mins), Pressure-sensitive buttons, Document editor, Photo/video editor
|Battery
|Capacity
|(Li-ion Non removable) 3500 mAh
|– Fast battery charging: 50% in 35 min (Quick Charge 3.0), Qi wireless charging
HTC U12 Plus’s retail price in Pakistan is Rs. 112,999.
Catch all the Sci-Tech News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News
Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.