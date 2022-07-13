Advertisement
HTC U12 Plus specs & price in Pakistan

HTC changed course, and U12 Plus will be their next flagship device. Horizon is clear and we’ll see how HTC U12 Plus looks. HTC’s U12 Plus specs are practically identical to Samsung and Huawei’s flagship handsets, thus they will compete head-to-head. This phone’s delay may be to prevent direct competition with other flagships. HTC U12 Plus’s premium appearance will sell it. HTC changed the U12 Plus’s display ratio from 16:9 to 18:9. Screen size matters a lot in smartphone appearances, therefore HTC Plus has a 6.0-inch screen and QHD Plus quality, so you’ll love its display.

HTC U12 Plus specs

BuildOSAndroid V8.1 Oreo
UIHTC Sense UI
Dimensions156.6 x 73.9 x 8.7 mm
Weight188 g
SIMHybrid Dual SIM, Dual Standby, (Nano-SIM)
ColorsBlack
Frequency2G BandSIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G BandHSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100
4G BandLTE band 1(2100), 2(1900), 3(1800), 4(1700/2100), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 12(700), 13(700), 17(700), 20(800), 28(700), 32(1500), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500), 66(1700/2100)
ProcessorCPUOcta-core (4 x 2.6 GHz Kryo 385 Gold + 4 x 1.7 GHz Kryo 385 Silver)
ChipsetQualcomm SDM845 Snapdragon 845
GPUAdreno 630
DisplayTechnologySuper LCD6 Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
Size6.0 Inches
Resolution1440 x 2880 Pixels (~537 PPI)
ProtectionCorning Gorilla Glass 5
Extra FeaturesDCI-P3 + HDR10 compliant
MemoryBuilt-in64/128GB Built-in, 6GB RAM
CardmicroSD Card, (supports up to 400GB) (uses SIM 2 slot)
CameraMainDual 12 MP (f/1.8, Dual Pixel PDAF) + 16 MP (f/2.6), Phase detection + laser autofocus, dual-LED dual-tone flash
FeaturesOIS, 2x optical zoom, Geo-tagging, touch focus, face detection, HDR, panorama, Video ([email protected][email protected]/60/240fps, HDR, 24-bit/192kHz stereo sound rec)
FrontDual 8 MP (f/2.0), 1080p, HDR, panorama
ConnectivityWLANWi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, DLNA, hotspot
Bluetoothv5.0 with A2DP, LE, HD, apt-X
GPSYes + A-GPS support & Glonass, BDS, GALILEO
USB3.1, Type-C 1.0 reversible connector
NFCYes
DataGPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G (LTE-A (6CA) Cat18 1200/150 Mbps)
FeaturesSensorsAccelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (rear mounted), Gyro, Proximity
Audio3.5mm Audio Jack, 32-bit/384kHz audio, MP4/H.264 player, MP3/eAAC+/WAV player, Speaker Phone
BrowserHTML5
MessagingSMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
GamesBuilt-in + Downloadable
TorchYes
ExtraFront/back glass + aluminum frame, IP68 certified – dust/water proof (up to 1.5m for 30 mins), Pressure-sensitive buttons, Document editor, Photo/video editor
BatteryCapacity(Li-ion Non removable) 3500 mAh
– Fast battery charging: 50% in 35 min (Quick Charge 3.0), Qi wireless charging

Price in Pakistan

HTC U12 Plus’s retail price in Pakistan is Rs. 112,999.

