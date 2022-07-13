HTC U12 Plus specs & price in Pakistan

HTC changed course, and U12 Plus will be their next flagship device. Horizon is clear and we’ll see how HTC U12 Plus looks. HTC’s U12 Plus specs are practically identical to Samsung and Huawei’s flagship handsets, thus they will compete head-to-head. This phone’s delay may be to prevent direct competition with other flagships. HTC U12 Plus’s premium appearance will sell it. HTC changed the U12 Plus’s display ratio from 16:9 to 18:9. Screen size matters a lot in smartphone appearances, therefore HTC Plus has a 6.0-inch screen and QHD Plus quality, so you’ll love its display.

HTC U12 Plus specs

Build OS Android V8.1 Oreo UI HTC Sense UI Dimensions 156. 6 x 73.9 x 8.7 mm Weight 188 g SIM Hybrid Dual SIM, Dual Standby, (Nano-SIM) Colors Black Frequency 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900

SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 3G Band HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100 4G Band LTE band 1(2100), 2(1900), 3(1800), 4(1700/2100), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 12(700), 13(700), 17(700), 20(800), 28(700), 32(1500), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500), 66(1700/2100) Processor CPU Octa-core (4 x 2.6 GHz Kryo 385 Gold + 4 x 1.7 GHz Kryo 385 Silver) Chipset Qualcomm SDM845 Snapdragon 845 GPU Adreno 630 Display Technology Super LCD6 Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch Size 6.0 Inches Resolution 1440 x 2880 Pixels (~537 PPI) Protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Extra Features DCI-P3 + HDR10 compliant Memory Built-in 64/ 128GB Built-in, 6GB RAM Card microSD Card, (supports up to 400GB) (uses SIM 2 slot) Camera Main Dual 12 MP (f/1.8, Dual Pixel PDAF) + 16 MP (f/2.6), Phase detection + laser autofocus, dual-LED dual-tone flash Features OIS, 2x optical zoom, Geo-tagging, touch focus, face detection, HDR, panorama, Video ([email protected], [email protected]/60/240fps, HDR, 24-bit/192kHz stereo sound rec) Front Dual 8 MP (f/2.0), 1080p, HDR, panorama Connectivity WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, DLNA, hotspot Bluetooth v5.0 with A2DP, LE, HD, apt-X GPS Yes + A-GPS support & Glonass, BDS, GALILEO USB 3.1, Type-C 1.0 reversible connector NFC Yes Data GPRS , Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G (LTE-A (6CA) Cat18 1200/150 Mbps) Features Sensors Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (rear mounted), Gyro, Proximity Audio 3.5mm Audio Jack, 32-bit/384kHz audio, MP4/H.264 player, MP3/eAAC+/WAV player, Speaker Phone Browser HTML5 Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM Games Built-in + Downloadable Torch Yes Extra Front/back glass + aluminum frame, IP68 certified – dust/water proof (up to 1.5m for 30 mins), Pressure-sensitive buttons, Document editor, Photo/video editor Battery Capacity (Li-ion Non removable) 3500 mAh – Fast battery charging: 50% in 35 min (Quick Charge 3.0), Qi wireless charging

Price in Pakistan

HTC U12 Plus’s retail price in Pakistan is Rs. 112,999.

