OnePlus 10T price in Pakistan and Specification

OnePlus 10T expected price in Pakistan stars from RS99780 to RS116410, OnePlus 10T comes with Android 12 Os, 6.7 inches LTPO2 Fluid AMOLED Display, Qualcomm SM8475 Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 (4 nm) Chipset, Triple Rear and 32MP Selfie Camera.

OnePlus 10T Specification

BASIC INFO Brand Oneplus Model 10T Status Coming soon Release Date 2022, September BODY Dimensions 163.3 x 75.6 x 8.2 mm (6.43 x 2.98 x 0.32 in) Weight 186 g (6.56 oz) Colors Sierra Black, Forest Green Body Material – SIMs Dual SIM (Nano-SIM, dual stand-by) Water & Dust – DISPLAY Size 6.7 inches Type LTPO2 Fluid AMOLED, 1B colors, 120Hz, HDR10+ Resolutions 1080 x 2412 pixels, 20:9 ratio PPI 394 ppi density Multi touch Yes Protection – NETWORKS 2G GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 – SIM 1 & SIM 2 3G HSDPA 800 / 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100 4G LTE 5G SA/NSA Speed HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps, LTE-A (4CA), Cat12 600/150 Mbps, 5G GPRS Yes EDGE Yes CAMERA Rear Triple 50 MP, f/1.8, 24mm (wide), 1/1.56″, 1.0µm, PDAF, OIS

16 MP, f/2.2, (ultrawide)

2 MP, f/2.4, (depth) Features Dual-LED dual-tone flash, HDR, panorama Videos [email protected]/60fps, [email protected]/60fps, gyro-EIS Front 32 MP, f/2.5, (wide)

HDR

[email protected], gyro-EIS HARDWARE OS Android 12, OxygenOS 12.1 Chipset Qualcomm SM8475 Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 (4 nm) CPU Octa-core (1×3.19 GHz Cortex-X2 & 3×2.75 GHz Cortex-A710 & 4×1.80 GHz Cortex-A510) GPU Adreno 730 RAM 8GB / 12GB Storage 128GB / 256GB Card Slot No BATTERY Type Li-Po non-removable Capacity 4800 Removable Non-Removable Talk Time – Stand By – Fast Charging Fast charging 150W Wireless Charging No COMMONS Sound Yes, with stereo speakers

24-bit/192kHz audio Sensors Fingerprint (under display, optical), accelerometer, gyro, proximity, compass, color spectrum Bluetooth 5.2, A2DP, LE GPS Yes, with dual-band A-GPS, GLONASS, GALILEO, BDS USB USB Type-C 2.0 Wi Fi Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/6, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot NFC Yes