  OnePlus 10T price in Pakistan and Specification
OnePlus 10T price in Pakistan and Specification

OnePlus 10T price in Pakistan and Specification

Articles
OnePlus 10T price in Pakistan and Specification

OnePlus 10T price in Pakistan and Specification

OnePlus 10T expected price in Pakistan stars from RS99780 to RS116410, OnePlus 10T comes with Android 12 Os, 6.7 inches LTPO2 Fluid AMOLED Display, Qualcomm SM8475 Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 (4 nm) Chipset, Triple Rear and 32MP Selfie Camera.

OnePlus 10T price in Pakistan

OnePlus 10T expected price in Pakistan stars from RS99780 to RS116410.

OnePlus 10T Specification

BASIC INFO
BrandOneplus
Model10T
StatusComing soon
Release Date2022, September
BODY
Dimensions163.3 x 75.6 x 8.2 mm (6.43 x 2.98 x 0.32 in)
Weight186 g (6.56 oz)
ColorsSierra Black, Forest Green
Body Material
SIMsDual SIM (Nano-SIM, dual stand-by)
Water & Dust
DISPLAY
Size6.7 inches
TypeLTPO2 Fluid AMOLED, 1B colors, 120Hz, HDR10+
Resolutions1080 x 2412 pixels, 20:9 ratio
PPI394 ppi density
Multi touchYes
Protection
NETWORKS
2GGSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 – SIM 1 & SIM 2
3GHSDPA 800 / 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100
4GLTE
5GSA/NSA
SpeedHSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps, LTE-A (4CA), Cat12 600/150 Mbps, 5G
GPRSYes
EDGEYes
CAMERA
Rear Triple50 MP, f/1.8, 24mm (wide), 1/1.56″, 1.0µm, PDAF, OIS
16 MP, f/2.2, (ultrawide)
2 MP, f/2.4, (depth)
FeaturesDual-LED dual-tone flash, HDR, panorama
Videos[email protected]/60fps, [email protected]/60fps, gyro-EIS
Front32 MP, f/2.5, (wide)
HDR
[email protected], gyro-EIS
HARDWARE
OSAndroid 12, OxygenOS 12.1
ChipsetQualcomm SM8475 Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 (4 nm)
CPUOcta-core (1×3.19 GHz Cortex-X2 & 3×2.75 GHz Cortex-A710 & 4×1.80 GHz Cortex-A510)
GPUAdreno 730
RAM8GB / 12GB
Storage128GB / 256GB
Card SlotNo
BATTERY
TypeLi-Po non-removable
Capacity4800
RemovableNon-Removable
Talk Time
Stand By
Fast ChargingFast charging 150W
Wireless ChargingNo
COMMONS
SoundYes, with stereo speakers
24-bit/192kHz audio
SensorsFingerprint (under display, optical), accelerometer, gyro, proximity, compass, color spectrum
Bluetooth5.2, A2DP, LE
GPSYes, with dual-band A-GPS, GLONASS, GALILEO, BDS
USBUSB Type-C 2.0
Wi FiWi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/6, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
NFCYes
