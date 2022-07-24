OnePlus Ace price in Pakistan & specification

Advertisement
OnePlus Ace

Tech-savvy Soon, OnePlus will launch Ace. OnePlus is developing a high-end smartphone. The OnePlus Ace features impressive specs. The next smartphone will employ the MediaTek Dimensity 8100 chipset. This smartphone’s CPU is strong. OnePlus Ace’s CPU is 2.85 GHz Octa-Core. The phone features a 6.7-inch screen with 1080 x 2412 resolution. The new OnePlus Ace will offer a high-quality AMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen display. Mali-G610 MC6 is the GPU. This phone has 8GB of RAM.

OnePlus Ace price in Pakistan

OnePlus Ace price in Pakistan is expected to be Rs. 74,999.

OnePlus Ace specification

Network

  • Technology GSM / CDMA / HSPA / EVDO / LTE / 5G
  • 2G bands GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 – SIM 1 & SIM 2
  • 3G bands HSDPA 800 / 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100
  • 4G bands 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 7, 8, 18, 19, 26, 28, 34, 38, 39, 40, 41
  • 5G bands 1, 3, 5, 8, 28, 40, 41, 77, 78 SA/NSA
  • Speed HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps, LTE-A, 5G

Body

  • Dimensions 163.3 x 75.5 x 8.2 mm (6.43 x 2.97 x 0.32 in)
  • Weight 186 g (6.56 oz)
  • Build Glass front (Gorilla Glass 5), plastic frame
  • SIM Dual SIM (Nano-SIM, dual stand-by)
  • Colors Black, Blue

Display

  • Type OLED, 1B colors, 120Hz, HDR10+, 500 nits (typ), 800 nits (HBM), 950 nits (peak)
  • Size 6.7 inches, 108.0 cm2 (~87.6% screen-to-body ratio)
  • Resolution 1080 x 2412 pixels, 20:9 ratio (~394 ppi density)
Platform
  • OS Android 12, ColorOS 12.1
  • Chipset MediaTek Dimensity 8100 Max
  • CPU Octa-core (4×2.85 GHz Cortex-A78 & 4×2.0 GHz Cortex-A55)
  • GPU Mali-G610 MC6
  • RAM 8GB/12GB
  • Storage 128GB/256GB/512GB
  • Card Slot No
  • Triple 50 MP, f/1.9, 24mm (wide), 1/1.56″, 1.0µm, PDAF, OIS
  •  8 MP, f/2.2, 16mm, 120˚ (ultrawide), 1/4.0″, 1.12µm
  •  2 MP, f/2.4, (macro)
  • Features LED flash, HDR, panorama
  • Video [email protected]/60fps, [email protected]/60/240fps, gyro-EIS
Selfie Camera
  • Single 16 MP, f/2.4, 26mm (wide), 1/3.09″, 1.0µm
  • Features HDR, panorama
  • Video [email protected], gyro-EIS
Battery
  • Capacity Li-Po 4500 mAh, removable
  • Charging Fast charging 150W, 50% in 5 min Wireless charging Reverse wireless charging
  • Sensors Fingerprint (under display, optical), accelerometer, gyro, proximity, compass, color spectrum
Sound
  • Loudspeaker Yes, with stereo speakers
  • 3.5mm jack No
Connectivity
  • WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/6, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
  • Bluetooth 5.2, A2DP, LE
  • GPS Yes, with A-GPS, GLONASS, GALILEO, BDS
  • NFC Yes
  • Radio No
  • USB USB Type-C 2.0
