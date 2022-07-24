OnePlus Ace price in Pakistan & specification

Tech-savvy Soon, OnePlus will launch Ace. OnePlus is developing a high-end smartphone. The OnePlus Ace features impressive specs. The next smartphone will employ the MediaTek Dimensity 8100 chipset. This smartphone’s CPU is strong. OnePlus Ace’s CPU is 2.85 GHz Octa-Core. The phone features a 6.7-inch screen with 1080 x 2412 resolution. The new OnePlus Ace will offer a high-quality AMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen display. Mali-G610 MC6 is the GPU. This phone has 8GB of RAM.

OnePlus Ace price in Pakistan

OnePlus Ace price in Pakistan is expected to be Rs. 74,999.

OnePlus Ace specification

Network

Technology GSM / CDMA / HSPA / EVDO / LTE / 5G

GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 – SIM 1 & SIM 2

HSDPA 800 / 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100

1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 7, 8, 18, 19, 26, 28, 34, 38, 39, 40, 41

1, 3, 5, 8, 28, 40, 41, 77, 78 SA/NSA Speed HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps, LTE-A, 5G

Body

Dimensions 163.3 x 75.5 x 8.2 mm (6.43 x 2.97 x 0.32 in)

Build Glass front (Gorilla Glass 5), plastic frame

Glass front (Gorilla Glass 5), plastic frame SIM Dual SIM (Nano-SIM, dual stand-by)

Dual SIM (Nano-SIM, dual stand-by) Colors Black, Blue

Display

Type OLED, 1B colors, 120Hz, HDR10+, 500 nits (typ), 800 nits (HBM), 950 nits (peak)

Size 6.7 inches, 108.0 cm2 (~87.6% screen-to-body ratio)

Resolution 1080 x 2412 pixels, 20:9 ratio (~394 ppi density)

OS Android 12, ColorOS 12.1

Chipset MediaTek Dimensity 8100 Max

Triple 50 MP, f/1.9, 24mm (wide), 1/1.56″, 1.0µm, PDAF, OIS

2 MP, f/2.4, (macro)

Features LED flash, HDR, panorama

Single 16 MP, f/2.4, 26mm (wide), 1/3.09″, 1.0µm

Features HDR, panorama

Video [email protected], gyro-EIS

Capacity Li-Po 4500 mAh, removable

Loudspeaker Yes, with stereo speakers

3.5mm jack No

