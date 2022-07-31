Oppo F21 Pro Plus price in Pakistan & specs

Oppo launches F21 Pro Plus. Samsung is developing a new F-series smartphone. Oppo F21 Pro Plus is a high-midrange smartphone. The smartphone contains a Qualcomm SM6375 Snapdragon 695 5G (6 nm) chipset and a 2.2 GHz Octa-Core processor to make it ultrafast. This smartphone’s GPU is Adreno 619. The smartphone has a 6.43-inch screen with full HD (1080 x 2400 pixels) resolution. The new Oppo F21 Pro has a high-quality AMOLED capacitive touchscreen display. This device runs Android 11. This Oppo phone has 8GB of RAM.

Oppo F21 Pro Plus price in Pakistan

Oppo F21 Pro Plus price in Pakistan is expected to be Rs. 63,999.

Oppo F21 Pro Plus specs

Build OS Android 11 OS UI ColorOS Dimensions N/A Weight N/A SIM Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM) Colors Various Frequency 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900

SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 3G Band HSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100 4G Band LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 34(2000), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500) Processor CPU 2.2 Ghz Octa Core Chipset Qualcomm SM6375 Snapdragon 695 5G (6 nm) GPU Adreno 619 Display Technology AMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, Multitouch Size 6.4 Inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 Pixels (~409 PPI) Memory Built-in 256GB Built-in, 8GB RAM Card microSDXC (dedicated slot) Camera Main Dual 48 MP + 2 MP (depth), LED Flash Features Phase detection, Geo-tagging, touch focus , face detection, HDR, panorama, Video Front 16 MP Connectivity WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct , hotspot Bluetooth v5.1 with A2DP, LE, apt-X HD GPS Yes + A-GPS support, & GLONASS, GALILEO, QZSS Radio FM Radio USB 2.0, Type-C 1.0 reversible connector, USB On-The-Go NFC No Data GPRS , Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/11.5 Mbps), 4G LTE-A Features Sensors Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (under display, optical), Gyro, Proximity Audio 3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/H.264/FLAC player, MP3/eAAC+/WAV player, Speaker Phone Browser HTML5 Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail , IM Games Built-in + Downloadable Torch Yes Extra Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Document editor, Photo/video editor Battery Capacity (Li-Po Non removable), 4500 mAh – Fast battery charging 33W

Also Read Oppo Reno 8 Lite 5G Release Date, Full Specifications & design Despite the fact that leaks about the Oppo Reno 8 series continue...