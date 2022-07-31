Oppo F21 Pro Plus price in Pakistan & specs

Oppo Reno 8 Lite 5G Release Date, Full Specifications & design
Despite the fact that leaks about the Oppo Reno 8 series continue...
Oppo launches F21 Pro Plus. Samsung is developing a new F-series smartphone. Oppo F21 Pro Plus is a high-midrange smartphone. The smartphone contains a Qualcomm SM6375 Snapdragon 695 5G (6 nm) chipset and a 2.2 GHz Octa-Core processor to make it ultrafast. This smartphone’s GPU is Adreno 619. The smartphone has a 6.43-inch screen with full HD (1080 x 2400 pixels) resolution. The new Oppo F21 Pro has a high-quality AMOLED capacitive touchscreen display. This device runs Android 11. This Oppo phone has 8GB of RAM.
Oppo F21 Pro Plus price in Pakistan is expected to be Rs. 63,999.
|Build
|OS
|Android 11 OS
|UI
|ColorOS
|Dimensions
|N/A
|Weight
|N/A
|SIM
|Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
|Colors
|Various
|Frequency
|2G Band
|SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
|3G Band
|HSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100
|4G Band
|LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 34(2000), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500)
|Processor
|CPU
|2.2 Ghz Octa Core
|Chipset
|Qualcomm SM6375 Snapdragon 695 5G (6 nm)
|GPU
|Adreno 619
|Display
|Technology
|AMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, Multitouch
|Size
|6.4 Inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2400 Pixels (~409 PPI)
|Memory
|Built-in
|256GB Built-in, 8GB RAM
|Card
|microSDXC (dedicated slot)
|Camera
|Main
|Dual 48 MP + 2 MP (depth), LED Flash
|Features
|Phase detection, Geo-tagging, touch focus, face detection, HDR, panorama, Video
|Front
|16 MP
|Connectivity
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
|Bluetooth
|v5.1 with A2DP, LE, apt-X HD
|GPS
|Yes + A-GPS support, & GLONASS, GALILEO, QZSS
|Radio
|FM Radio
|USB
|2.0, Type-C 1.0 reversible connector, USB On-The-Go
|NFC
|No
|Data
|GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/11.5 Mbps), 4G LTE-A
|Features
|Sensors
|Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (under display, optical), Gyro, Proximity
|Audio
|3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/H.264/FLAC player, MP3/eAAC+/WAV player, Speaker Phone
|Browser
|HTML5
|Messaging
|SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
|Games
|Built-in + Downloadable
|Torch
|Yes
|Extra
|Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Document editor, Photo/video editor
|Battery
|Capacity
|(Li-Po Non removable), 4500 mAh
|– Fast battery charging 33W
