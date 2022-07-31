Advertisement
Oppo F21 Pro Plus price in Pakistan & specs

Oppo F21 Pro Plus price in Pakistan & specs

Articles
Oppo F21 Pro Plus price in Pakistan & specs

Oppo F21 Pro Plus

Oppo launches F21 Pro Plus. Samsung is developing a new F-series smartphone. Oppo F21 Pro Plus is a high-midrange smartphone. The smartphone contains a Qualcomm SM6375 Snapdragon 695 5G (6 nm) chipset and a 2.2 GHz Octa-Core processor to make it ultrafast. This smartphone’s GPU is Adreno 619. The smartphone has a 6.43-inch screen with full HD (1080 x 2400 pixels) resolution. The new Oppo F21 Pro has a high-quality AMOLED capacitive touchscreen display. This device runs Android 11. This Oppo phone has 8GB of RAM.

Oppo F21 Pro Plus price in Pakistan

Oppo F21 Pro Plus price in Pakistan is expected to be Rs. 63,999.

Oppo F21 Pro Plus specs

BuildOSAndroid 11 OS
UIColorOS
DimensionsN/A
WeightN/A
SIMDual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
ColorsVarious
Frequency2G BandSIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G BandHSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100
4G BandLTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 34(2000), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500)
ProcessorCPU2.2 Ghz Octa Core
ChipsetQualcomm SM6375 Snapdragon 695 5G (6 nm)
GPUAdreno 619
DisplayTechnologyAMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, Multitouch
Size6.4 Inches
Resolution1080 x 2400 Pixels (~409 PPI)
MemoryBuilt-in256GB Built-in, 8GB RAM
CardmicroSDXC (dedicated slot)
CameraMainDual 48 MP + 2 MP (depth), LED Flash
FeaturesPhase detection, Geo-tagging, touch focus, face detection, HDR, panorama, Video
Front16 MP
ConnectivityWLANWi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
Bluetoothv5.1 with A2DP, LE, apt-X HD
GPSYes + A-GPS support, & GLONASS, GALILEO, QZSS
RadioFM Radio
USB2.0, Type-C 1.0 reversible connector, USB On-The-Go
NFCNo
DataGPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/11.5 Mbps), 4G LTE-A
FeaturesSensorsAccelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (under display, optical), Gyro, Proximity
Audio3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/H.264/FLAC player, MP3/eAAC+/WAV player, Speaker Phone
BrowserHTML5
MessagingSMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
GamesBuilt-in + Downloadable
TorchYes
ExtraActive noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Document editor, Photo/video editor
BatteryCapacity(Li-Po Non removable), 4500 mAh
– Fast battery charging 33W

